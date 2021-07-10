Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night ‘Useful Idiot, or Willing Dupe?’ Open Thread: Tucker Carlson Edition

Well, yeah, Carlson (almost certainly) knows what he’s doing. (Here’s a comprehensive Carlson bio from the Columbia Journalism Review; the man’s not actually ignorant, although he may, in the predictable privileged-white-male arc from Roguish Bad Boy to Angry Old Crank, have willed himself into stupidity.) But this whole sweaty ‘The NSA spied on my privates privacy!!!1!’ routine seems… too sincere. The character Tucker Carlson plays on Fox News is angry about the same tired, tawdry handful of predictable OUTRAGES — immigrants, liberals, women, Democrats, people who might be having sex in ways not approved by Tucker Carlson, kids these days — just the usual bile buffet for bitter old Fox News viewers. When the segment ends, Carlson pivots to the next OUTRAGE, and from all reports he doesn’t much care whether the pivot makes any sense. But this NSA thing? This, he seems to take seriously.

(A note about the top tweet: Nicole Perlroth is a cybersecurity reporter for the NYTimes. It’s not just snarky no-name liberals who find Carlson’s behavior out of character!)

