“useful idiot” def: a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause's goals, and who is cynically used by the cause's leaders. https://t.co/xK5dWKqOjN — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) July 8, 2021

Well, yeah, Carlson (almost certainly) knows what he’s doing. (Here’s a comprehensive Carlson bio from the Columbia Journalism Review; the man’s not actually ignorant, although he may, in the predictable privileged-white-male arc from Roguish Bad Boy to Angry Old Crank, have willed himself into stupidity.) But this whole sweaty ‘The NSA spied on my privates privacy!!!1!’ routine seems… too sincere. The character Tucker Carlson plays on Fox News is angry about the same tired, tawdry handful of predictable OUTRAGES — immigrants, liberals, women, Democrats, people who might be having sex in ways not approved by Tucker Carlson, kids these days — just the usual bile buffet for bitter old Fox News viewers. When the segment ends, Carlson pivots to the next OUTRAGE, and from all reports he doesn’t much care whether the pivot makes any sense. But this NSA thing? This, he seems to take seriously.

(A note about the top tweet: Nicole Perlroth is a cybersecurity reporter for the NYTimes. It’s not just snarky no-name liberals who find Carlson’s behavior out of character!)

I've been trying to figure this out too. If I called a Russian who had access to Putin, I would *assume* my comms were picked up by people watching the other end. Maybe Carlson wants to convince his audience he's the preppy Snowden or something but his entire rant makes no sense. https://t.co/j94K2dVTuk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 8, 2021

Tucker did. Even if someone in the US government were aware of Tucker's conversations being intercepted, they (properly) didn't make it public in an attempt to cast aspersions on him. Tucker is the only reason we've heard anything about this. https://t.co/UzQu3AKlK7 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 8, 2021

If the US government overhears you talking to foreign agents, doesn't make it public, and maybe – I don't know if this happened or not – privately tells you you've been picked up and might want to be more careful who you talk to, that doesn't strike me as a political hit job. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 8, 2021

