You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 9-10

Cynic that I am, I suspect Skip church, and also the Sunday buffet afterwards… is not advice that will be heeded:

      sab

      Took my dog to vet today (foot injury.) I came in with mask. Everyone there scrambled in their pockets for their masks. I said ” Don’t bother. I am vaxed. It just seemed like good manners.” That is my current approach.

      Tony Jay

      I for one am overjoyed that the UK has a Government so dedicated to sharing the Corona virus fairly and equitably across the entire British population that they are willing to risk their popularity by stripping away all of the red-tape and legal roadblocks separating us from mass infection.

      (National) Socialism in action, folks. It’s the future

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/9 China reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (2 moderate & 5 mild, 5 Burmese & 2 Chinese nationals) & 3 asymptomatic (1 Burmese & 2 Chinese nationals) cases, all found via mass screening, all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture. There currently are 38 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/9, China reported 19 new imported confirmed cases, 13 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UK & 1 each from Japan & Cambodia; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 4 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Thailand
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Polish nationals returning from Poland
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iraq & Bangladesh
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from India
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hefei in An huiProvince – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Cambodia

      Overall in China, 16 confirmed cases recovered, 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,025 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 461 active confirmed cases in the country (417 imported), 4 in serious condition (all imported), 480 asymptomatic cases (471 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 7,689 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/9, 1,365.463M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.237M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/10, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from the UK).

      NotMax

      Bangladesh now exceeds 1,000,000 total cases reported.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      While some restrictions eased this week, Hawaii bars are frustrated that government is still prohibiting them from selling alcohol during their most profitable hours.

      For most bars, the majority of sales are made between midnight and 2 a.m.
      [snip]
      “We want to be able to maximize our hours,” said owner Brandon Reid. “Maybe 80% of our income is generated in those four hours (between midnight and 2 a.m) on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).” Source

      WereBear

      Got my vaccine passport straightened out on the Excelsior site for NY. Now, need to do the same for Mr WereBear.

      Likewise, I wear my mask inside and then decide whether to take it off, or not. Spaces like my favorite coffee shop, which has always enforced a mask policy and is a haven of liberals, can be enjoyed more easily than the grocery store, which could be anyone.

      We do have an influx of visitors, as usual for this area, but mostly NY or adjoining states.

      JeanneT

      I ventured out to a movie matinée yesterday – low attendance time, so social distancing was doable.  I seemed to be the only person wearing a mask in the entire building.  Perhaps I was the only one in the building that has contact with children under 12?  Perhaps everyone in the building was vaccinated?

      Nah, I don’t think so.  I enjoyed the movie but won’t go again until we get to 70% vaccinated in Kent County (MI).

