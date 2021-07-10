There’s something obscenely American about refusing a vaccine that millions around the world are desperate to get. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2021





The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shots continues to decline to levels not seen since the very beginning of the vaccine campaign in December, when vaccine supplies were severely limited. pic.twitter.com/wheBdaUgEV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2021

Press secretary Jen Psaki said this morning that the W.H. wouldn't "take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene," a response to the lawmaker's remark a day earlier comparing the Biden administration's vax campaign to Nazis https://t.co/kGt4fKHqjI pic.twitter.com/bwe8ZsucO6 — POLITICO (@politico) July 7, 2021

The US had +24,460 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total closer to 34.7 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 16,767 new cases per day, its highest level since June 1st. pic.twitter.com/7GQLRq6eSo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2021

======

On July 8, the global cumulative #COVID19 mortality surpassed 4 million deaths. We have to work together to control the pandemic. Masks, distance, ventilation & vaccines.

1 death to 1 million: 251 days

1 to 2 million: 114 days

2 to 3 million: 89 days

3 to 4 million: 89 days @WHO — Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (@JHSPH_CHS) July 9, 2021

Japan’s Covid emergency is part of a wider surge in Asia. Tokyo, site of the upcoming Olympics, is recording an increasing number of cases. The surge across the Asia Pacific region encompasses countries that once led the world in containing the virus https://t.co/LUkisRQGGK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 10, 2021

India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/ovYWuxQBF4 pic.twitter.com/fwuNWfV7Ek — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

Indonesia is reported to be "teetering on the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe." Scammers have been targeting people desperate to find oxygen for their loved ones amid a surge in cases More: https://t.co/8eMfOZjgpJ pic.twitter.com/6AN6sCApd3 — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) July 9, 2021

S.Korea reports third consecutive record high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA https://t.co/6V7WrFgxFN pic.twitter.com/qPXSAYwrfM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

South Korea raises Covid restrictions to highest level in Seoul https://t.co/ao8SjLxNvf — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) July 9, 2021

Vietnam sets COVID-19 vaccination targets as new curbs unrolled https://t.co/ZoRMjoE1s1 pic.twitter.com/JrRqVXFntS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

Does Japan have Covid under control? https://t.co/OREhgo9GDN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2021

Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated https://t.co/GjBhV4RqJV pic.twitter.com/cAFenF6uFS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

More than 1.4 million #COVID19 vaccine doses 💉💉 arrived today in #Afghanistan.

Donated by the US @StateDept @USEmbassyKabul through #COVAX, the arrival of this shipment is an important step in the fight against COVID-19 in Afghanistan 👉 https://t.co/vOoRD82yn8 pic.twitter.com/tLjLyp9Ad2 — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) July 9, 2021

But stops short of pointing out that 21 years of Putin have led to this, making him directly and indirectly responsible. And while 200K is 50% above official deaths, it’s <40% of excess deaths. 500K+ is likely by now. https://t.co/C78td8KyrG — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 8, 2021

Dressed in heavy protective gear during a record-breaking heatwave, doctors at St. Petersburg's Mariinsky hospital have struggled in recent weeks to treat an overwhelming influx of coronavirus patientshttps://t.co/qsIsTkLMBY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 10, 2021

Hungary’s capital city is offering free tests to older residents after some recipients of China's Sinopharm vaccine reported that private laboratories found they hadn't developed antibodies to defend against the coronavirus. https://t.co/lK656xGTLy — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 9, 2021

Germany reclassifies Spain as an area of risk from coronavirus infections, raising the alarm about a country that’s among the most popular destinations for German tourists https://t.co/w8BcRdJMKd — Bloomberg (@business) July 9, 2021

UK experiencing marked increase in new Covid infections, Office for National Statistics sayshttps://t.co/MZKsn9RrxY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2021

Locked-down Sydney warned worse may be ahead, COVID-19 cases at 2021 high https://t.co/4Yc6yYH6ek pic.twitter.com/yUJh2457el — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

Brazil COVID-19 case count tops 19 million, death toll 531,688 -Health Ministry https://t.co/9oiamcSGKY pic.twitter.com/vM9kTsVOJU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

Mexico reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases as infections jump https://t.co/lFkUnESH6T pic.twitter.com/15eX7urSkc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

Mexico is entering its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose by 29% compared to the previous week. But the country's health department says that the growth is coming from infections among younger, less vulnerable people. https://t.co/UOLFeY29DR — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2021

======

Vaccination against Covid19 may be preventing the evolution of "fitter" SARSCoV2 variants, those that can't be controlled by the immune system https://t.co/6jfOABtyBe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 9, 2021

Yep, there is no indication that healthy individuals who had two shots of mRNA vaccine need a booster at this point. I am certainly with the CDC and FDA here. https://t.co/lsgGGUS2dq — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) July 9, 2021

======

Vaccinated students & teachers don't need masks inside school buildings, according to the CDC, which updated its guidance Friday. The changes come amid a nat'l vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots https://t.co/QM5AeG0wQB pic.twitter.com/DCTSDYrHgb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 9, 2021

Cynic that I am, I suspect Skip church, and also the Sunday buffet afterwards… is not advice that will be heeded:

Mississippi urges ‘high-risk’ residents to avoid indoor mass gatherings. The highly contagious Delta variant became the dominant variant in the US this week, accounting for ~52% of infections https://t.co/Mm5LZDNVmW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 10, 2021

The Murdoch family are now mass murderers to rival the Sacklers. That is not actually hyperbole. It’s empirical. You can check the rising body counts from those regions that have bought into this horseshit. https://t.co/bcCcHOocQV — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 9, 2021