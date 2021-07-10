What’s arguably the greatest rivalry in the international game will write its next chapter on Saturday night when Brazil and Argentina meet in the Copa America final. Brazil squeaked through the knockout stage with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Chile and Peru, while Argentina followed up their 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarters by just getting by Colombia in penalty kicks in the semis. It’s the two best teams on the continent with Neymar and Lionel Messi doing battle…