Copa America Football (Soccer) Final: Brazil v Argentina

What’s arguably the greatest rivalry in the international game will write its next chapter on Saturday night when Brazil and Argentina meet in the Copa America final. Brazil squeaked through the knockout stage with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Chile and Peru, while Argentina followed up their 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarters by just getting by Colombia in penalty kicks in the semis. It’s the two best teams on the continent with Neymar and Lionel Messi doing battle…

  • Anne Laurie
  • Chetan Murthy
  • cope
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • guachi
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J_A
  • raven

      cope

      I was hoping this pair would reach the finals.  Should be very entertaining.  Messi’s life story is indeed interesting even if he as a person is so reserved.  I expect to see at least one Messi spark of brilliance during the game.

      Chetan Murthy

      Uh, I’m no soccer fan, but at least, I do pay attention when I hear about athletes who are truly superlative.  And so: I saw all this ruckus about the Euro 2020, but nowhere near as much about the Copa America.  And yet (I could be wrong) I thought that, if you were going to pick a continent that rules futbol, it would be, y’know, South America?

      Am I just wrong?  I mean, Argentina, Brazil — two *powerhouses*, for decades.  I was in *France* during the 1994 World Cup, and I still remember the massive caravan of revelers driving thru the streets of Sophia-Antipolis (basically, laid out like a suburb) when Brazil won.  And that was in some backwater town in France.  I can only imagine what it was like in major cities (and of course, in South America, sure).

      Anne Laurie

      @Chetan Murthy:  Well, there’s quite a strong argument that, bad as COVID-19 is in Europe, it’s much much worse in South America right now.  In fact, IIRC, it’s being hosted in Brazil because the original sponsors decided it was too dangerous for the public, but Bolsonaro is notoriously not gonna let some virus be the boss of him…

      raven

      @Chetan Murthy: In the 96 Olympics there were 25,000 Brazilians ready to come here to Athens if they had reached the finals. They didn’t!

      Chetan Murthy

      @Anne Laurie: Oh, *riiiight* !!  I forgot about that.  I suppose that has something to do with why there hasn’t been as much news about it: just a shit-ton fewer fans and their associated shenanigans.  Thank you, AL, for explaining!

      HumboldtBlue

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Brazil v Argentina is a premier matchup with deep, deep historical roots. The Copa is still relatively regional compared to the Euros due to the draw of the top European leagues, where the best players in the world ply their trade at club level.

      guachi

      @Chetan Murthy: Aside from it being Europe, which has lots more money, I think Euro2020 being bigger is because there are more countries that have a realistic chance of winning so the games are all more exciting.

      HumboldtBlue

      One guarantee about Copa matches, the remonstrations, hand gestures, barking and complaining are taken to an art form.

      J_A

      I’m watching the game on the giant screen of a hotel in São Paulo, and I’m torn. Generally I support Brazil, and the room’s energy in 200% for the local team.

      But my Barça forever fan has a special spot for Messi, and I want him to have this

      What can I do, torn between two loves? I miss the days I deeply despised Maradona and had no such inner turmoil 😇

      Reply

