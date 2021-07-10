Brazil vs Argentina
One of the greatest rivalries in the footballing world. https://t.co/xAVRvZORIS
— The Field (@thefield_in) July 10, 2021
What’s arguably the greatest rivalry in the international game will write its next chapter on Saturday night when Brazil and Argentina meet in the Copa America final. Brazil squeaked through the knockout stage with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Chile and Peru, while Argentina followed up their 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarters by just getting by Colombia in penalty kicks in the semis. It’s the two best teams on the continent with Neymar and Lionel Messi doing battle…
Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Copa America
READ: https://t.co/MttSMUZWiy #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/evZ0CU9S9n
— TOI Sports (@toisports) July 10, 2021
