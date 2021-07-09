Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Time Flies

We have sadly cruised past strawberry and raspberry season here, and are now just on the cusp of peach season. I ate my way through most of my peach stores (I have 2 quarts left, no peach jam, and one pint of peach syrup remaining), so I am hoping it is a solid peach season. I want to put up about 60 quarts for myself and friends and mom and dad.

After that, pears, and on to apples.

While I am sad the strawberries and raspberries are gone, I really do enjoy the seasons and eating what is ripe and locally available, because they are so good the memory of them sustains me through the winter. Next year’s strawberries will be here before I know it, and I have my stock of preserves to hold me until then.

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      While I am sad the strawberries and raspberries are gone

      “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

      Dr. Seuss

