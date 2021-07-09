Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Michigan

Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Michigan

We have a 5-person group of Balloon Juice peeps who are taking on Michigan.

They are researching bills intended to restrict voting or overturn the will of the people.  They are also making lists of elected officials, party activists, and civic and political activists that might be mobilizing to fight these awful laws, and they will be making contact with those groups to see what might be done to help them in their efforts.

This thread is a place where that team can communicate, share information with one another, ask questions, etc.

But anyone that has potentially  helpful information related to MI is encouraged to comment.  Maybe you know of a political organization that might be active in MI, or you have an in with an elected official or an aide in the state.  If you know anything that might be helpful, please jump in.

You can also chime in to applaud the MI stat team: dnfree, SouthEndBoston, brantl, Madeleine, and TerryC.

Otherwise, you can ignore this post (and the other posts that will go up once one of the pilot state teams meet for the first time).  Each post will be active for a couple of weeks, and a link to these posts is in the sidebar.

 

