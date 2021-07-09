Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This really is a full service blog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

People are complicated. Love is not.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This is a big f—–g deal.

This blog will pay for itself.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Wetsuit optional.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The revolution will be supervised.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Georgia

Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Georgia

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

We have a 3-person group of Balloon Juice peeps who are taking on Georgia.

They are researching bills intended to restrict voting or overturn the will of the people.  They are also making lists of elected officials, party activists, and civic and political activists that might be mobilizing to fight these awful laws, and they will be making contact with those groups to see what might be done to help them in their efforts.

This thread is a place where that team can communicate, share information with one another, ask questions, etc.

But anyone that has potentially  helpful information related to GA is encouraged to comment.  Maybe you know of a political organization that might be active in GA, or you have an in with an elected official or an aide in the state.  If you know anything that might be helpful, please jump in.

You can also chime in to applaud the GA stat team: SiubhanDuinne, AM in NC, and Regine Touchon.

Otherwise, you can ignore this post (and the other posts that will go up once one of the pilot state teams meet for the first time).  Each post will be active for a couple of weeks, and a link to these posts is in the sidebar.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.