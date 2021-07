Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is the person to follow on Twitter if you want to know where the United States is sending vaccine.

To defeat COVID-19 at home and abroad, the United States is donating vaccine doses to countries around the world. As part of our efforts, today 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were delivered to our friends, the Brazilian people. pic.twitter.com/vSer2GREOu — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) June 25, 2021

Exciting news: 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses touched down today in Peru, donated by the United States. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, @POTUS has promised we will provide lifesaving vaccines to people around the world. pic.twitter.com/rKvv0MPIWH — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) June 30, 2021

The U.S. donated 2.5 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to Colombia today as part of our commitment to work with our partners across the Western Hemisphere to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We're proud to provide these safe, effective vaccines to the people of Colombia. pic.twitter.com/6KGhhE4n6K — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 1, 2021

Today's donation of one million Pfizer vaccine doses is the latest in our effort to help the people of Ecuador recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. is sharing vaccines with the world because it is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/rM413Tlgde — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 2, 2021

Today we delivered 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines to Pakistan, another step towards helping the world beat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wZRq8RBBDz — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 2, 2021

The United States is sending one million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Malaysia. As @POTUS has said, we will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus. pic.twitter.com/COYwpOwxEZ — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 5, 2021

Being a good neighbor means lending a helping hand in times of need. Today, the U.S. is continuing to do just that by donating 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Guatemala. https://t.co/x5XRSG2VHQ — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 9, 2021

The United States is working to get safe and effective vaccine doses to as many people around the world as quickly as possible, including to our friends in Uruguay. Yesterday, we sent half a million Pfizer vaccine doses to Uruguay to strengthen their COVID-19 vaccination program. pic.twitter.com/OHK9O8U1Wj — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 9, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweets about sending vaccines out, as you can see above, but it seems to be mostly Deputy Secretary Sherman’s job.

As part of U.S. commitment to help lead the global fight against COVID-19, we are delivering 3.3 M doses of J&J vaccines to Afghanistan. We are committed to continuing support for Afghanistan, including promoting the security and health of the Afghan people. #EnduringPartnership pic.twitter.com/dW0Ncty8KW — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 9, 2021

Open thread!