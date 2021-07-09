On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Athenaze and Ariobarzanes

Athens is a city in which we have both spent a considerable amount of time. For us, it feels like a second home rather than a tourist destination. Our most recent visit came at the end of our hiking trip to Andros (detailed in our two earlier On The Road posts). We visited all of our favorite haunts, both ancient and modern. The effects of the pandemic were obvious: everyone was (mostly) masked in public settings, both indoor and outdoor, and although Greece had opened itself up to tourism, there were very few visitors at most of the main monuments relative to what we’ve seen in past years even in low season. Restaurants were open only for outdoor dining, which wasn’t really a problem since most restaurants have lots of outdoor seating already.