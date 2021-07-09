On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Athenaze and Ariobarzanes
Athens is a city in which we have both spent a considerable amount of time. For us, it feels like a second home rather than a tourist destination. Our most recent visit came at the end of our hiking trip to Andros (detailed in our two earlier On The Road posts). We visited all of our favorite haunts, both ancient and modern. The effects of the pandemic were obvious: everyone was (mostly) masked in public settings, both indoor and outdoor, and although Greece had opened itself up to tourism, there were very few visitors at most of the main monuments relative to what we’ve seen in past years even in low season. Restaurants were open only for outdoor dining, which wasn’t really a problem since most restaurants have lots of outdoor seating already.
This is the so-called “street of tombs” in the Kerameikos, one of Athens’ least-visited but most atmospheric archaeological sites. In antiquity, the Kerameikos lay just outside the city’s main western gates, and was known for the tombs that lined the roads leading out of the city. The tombs on display today are mostly reconstructed—the original sculptures are housed in either the Kerameikos Museum or the National Archaeological Museum. The monument in the center of the shot is a cenotaph commemorating the Athenian cavalryman Dexileos, who was killed in battle in 394 BC.
When most people think of Athens, they think of its ancient monuments. This is one of the best-preserved temples in Greece. Built in the fifth century BC on a hill overlooking the ancient Agora, it was originally dedicated to Hephaestus, and was later converted into a church of St. George (which explains its unusually fine state of preservation). For a long time people believed that it was a temple dedicated to the Athenian hero Theseus, and for that reason the neighborhood near it is known today as Thissio.
This photo was taken at the Temple of Hephaestus, looking southeast toward the Athenian Acropolis. In the foreground is the Agora, and to the right of the Acropolis itself is the Hill of Ares (Areopagus), where, in the mythology as told by the Greek tragedian Aeschylus, Orestes was acquitted of killing his mother Clytemnestra. From right to left, the buildings visible on the Acropolis are the Temple of Athena Nike, the Propylaia (the monumental entrance), the Parthenon, and the so-called Erechtheion.
This is a shot Athenaze has wanted for years (it’s hard to get because the view is usually obstructed by too many tourists): it is a view of the Parthenon’s east façade from the easternmost promontory of the Acropolis. The foreground of the shot is dominated by the Greek flag. Near this point is a plaque that commemorates two members of the Greek resistance (Manolis Glezos and Lakis Santas) who climbed the Acropolis on May 30th, 1941, to take down the Nazi flag that had been raised on the monument after the German occupation of Athens. This was one of the earliest acts of Greek resistance against the Nazis. Both men became folk heroes and survived the war (in spite of being sentenced to death in absentia by the Germans).
High on the northeastern slope of the Acropolis is the neighborhood of Anafiotika, “Little Anafi”. It was settled primarily by workers who moved to Athens from the island of Anafi shortly after the Greek War of Independence (fought against the Ottoman Empire from 1821-1830). The architecture of the neighborhood reflects the architecture of the Cycladic islands in the early 20th century, especially in its whitewashed houses and narrow staircase streets.
This is a shot of an abandoned parking lot in Plaka, one of the oldest districts of Athens. We were struck by the juxtaposition of the classic car (model unknown) and the very modern graffiti.
Good beer was hard to find in Athens until just a few years ago. The Greek microbrewing scene has exploded in the last 5-10 years, and Athens now hosts a number of dedicated beer bars. This is one of our favorites, BeerTime, which sits in Plateia Iroon (“The Square of Heroes”) in the Psyrri neighbourhood.
For us, no trip to Athens is complete without a visit to Tou Psarra (“The Old Tavern of Psaras”). Established in 1898, it is one of the many tavernas in Plaka (one of the oldest districts in Athens), where it sits on the northeast slopes of the Acropolis. Although the restaurant occupies two neo-classical buildings, most of the seating is on the terraces and stepped streets outside. The view here is to the north, down the slope of the Acropolis and toward Mitropoli (more formally, the Mitropolitikos Naos, or Orthodox Cathedral of Athens).
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings