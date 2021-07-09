Pro tip: do not talk to the FBI, especially without counsel, even if you’re in a bitchin militia with a cunning eyepatch and a neat hat Perhaps especially then The FBI does not want “to hear your side of it”https://t.co/VBnEj1MDVb — PopehatIsStateAction (@Popehat) July 9, 2021

Yes, he’s dangerous, he needs to be kept under supervision (not least for his own sake), but… Entitled White Dude is one helluva drug…

It was shortly after federal agents confronted him in May outside a boutique hotel in Lubbock, Texas, seizing his cellphone with a warrant, that Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, made a bold decision: Even though he had just gotten undeniable proof that he was under investigation, he agreed to be questioned about his — and his militia’s — role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Against the advice of a lawyer, Mr. Rhodes spoke freely with the agents about the Capitol assault for nearly three hours, he said in an interview on Friday. Mr. Rhodes said that he denied that he or any other Oath Keepers had intended to disrupt Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote — the chief accusation the government has lodged against 16 members of the group who are charged with conspiracy…

On the contrary, they *very much* want to hear your side of it. For as long as you keep talking. — matt blaze (@mattblaze) July 9, 2021





For months, the government has quietly acknowledged that investigators have been scrutinizing the role that Mr. Rhodes played in the Jan. 6 assault, but the fact that he voluntarily submitted to an F.B.I. interview was a new step in the inquiry. In court papers connected to the case of his associates, Mr. Rhodes has been identified as Person 1 and prosecutors have described how he was in direct communication with some suspects before, during and after the assault… Speaking with investigators in the middle of a criminal inquiry is a risk even though Mr. Rhodes had a lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, present with him. Mr. Rhodes said that he was not the only Oath Keeper leader to have talked with federal agents in recent weeks. After he was questioned, one of his top lieutenants, a man he identified as Whip (and who is known as Person 10 in court papers), also spoke voluntarily with the F.B.I…

Wait! He went to law school! Maybe it was someplace known for forging mental toughness and resistance to…. Oh. Yale. — PopehatIsStateAction (@Popehat) July 9, 2021

But what if your lawyer is a crackpot and cites the Lord of the Rings in her legal briefs?https://t.co/0W8plnoEAR — Sedition Track (@seditiontrack) July 9, 2021

The revelation that two Oath Keeper leaders — who have not been charged — have been questioned by the F.B.I. comes at a kind of inflection point for the Oath Keepers’ case, one of the most prominent prosecutions stemming from the Capitol assault. Earlier this month, most of the defendants challenged the viability of the government’s charges and one asked the presiding judge, Amit P. Mehta, to move his trial out of Washington, arguing that too many local residents suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Judge Mehta issued an order on Tuesday saying that the 16 defendants would be tried in two groups, one tentatively set to begin in January, the other three months later. At the same time, however, at least three Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty in the case and have agreed to cooperate with the government’s sprawling investigation of the group. At a recent hearing, prosecutors told Judge Mehta that they were in plea negotiations with several other members and could not rule out further charges. Despite the flurry of activity, prosecutors overseeing the investigation of Mr. Rhodes have long admitted that they have struggled to make a case against him. His activities seemed to stay within the boundaries of the First Amendment, one official with knowledge of the matter said…

You know he shot himself in the face, right? https://t.co/6g5qN1adB2 — Sam Newell knows a roghneck can build a turbine. (@BFranklin2017) July 9, 2021