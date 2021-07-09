Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I received this from Lee in Mexico this morning, and it’s a vaccine story worth telling.

On July 4th I flew out of Guadalajara, Mexico in search of a COVID-19 vaccine. I had to find a one dose J&J vaccine because a return trip is beyond my means. I did my research before making plans to go to San Antonio, Texas.  I printed out maps and addresses for CVS pharmacies and when I called them from the airport in Houston I hit a wall.

While retrieving my luggage in San Antonio I saw an advertisement for the Texas Med Clinic. They have both the J&J and Pfizer available. I called them after I checked into my hotel room to confirm the information , and made an online appointment for the next day, Monday, July 5.

I arrived early and got my shot well before my appointment time. The waiting room was empty. What a shame.

I’ve lived in Mexico for over 14 years. It’s a bit of a mess here and though I am a documented permanent resident and eligible for their haphazard vaccine distribution I just couldn’t stand in lines for hours surrounded by throngs of people. I just couldn’t.

So, I saved some money and fled to the US for my life saving vaccine. A bit of an example of privilege I suppose…..

Anyway, I am a long time reader/lurker. Thanks for all that you folks do!!

Respectfully yours,

Chapala, Jalisco, México

Congratulations, Lee!  Stay safe.

Such a shame that we have an embarrassment of riches in the US, vaccine-wise, yet the willful ignorance and arrogance keeps so many misguided people from keeping themselves and their neighbors and their families safe.  And in other countries, it’s a fight to get the life-saving shots.

I am so sick of this divide between the haves and have-nots.  It’s so wrong.

Odoroki and Himesama, and Ric:

Nancy Smash and Dr. Fauci:


Henry, Samwise, and Baby Champ:

Open Thread: 1

Lily, Tikka, and Rosie & Thurston:

Open Thread: 4

Steve, Daisy, and Badger

Green balloons!

Joe and Kamala!

Max and Mr. Bear

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5

Badass Women: Katalin Kariko, Kizzmekia Corbett, and Dolly:

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3

 

Hamilton, Zooey, and Zevon

Stickers by MazeDancer!

  • Argiope
  • CaseyL
  • Elizabelle
  • jeffreyw
  • Juice Box
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Ramalama
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Steeplejack
  • TheOtherHank
  • tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

    1. 1.

      jeffreyw

      I’m seeing that Pfizer is asking for approval of a third shot due to the variants. Some talk of mixing vaccines -e.g. 1 Moderna plus 1 J&J. Also some indication they will try to work up a 4 dose cocktail for flu, covid, pneumonia, and I forget the other. It would be a yearly shot like the flu shots they have now.

    2. 2.

      raven

      My friends live in Tepetlaoxtoc de Hidalgo and they came up to Pensacola for a month to get the vaccine.

    3. 3.

      Argiope

      My 99.75 year old grandmother doesn’t have a shot yet thanks to her county’s bass-ackwards system for vaccinating the homebound vulnerable population, so tomorrow I’m driving 3.5 hours each way to make sure she gets one from me.  My county health department is working with me to make sure my people in red counties are protected, bless them.  I will have one vial of J&J in a cooler and told my aunt I want 4 more family arms lined up when I get there.  Let’s see if she can deliver.  My parents are refusniks because they think Tucker Carlson is a doctor, apparently, and that their vitamins will save them.  I can’t fix that kind of stupid, but at least I can get my grandmother protected. As I told her on the phone yesterday, I know she has to go someday, but I don’t want her to go out that way.  I want her to be here when Uncle Joe’s 100th birthday card arrives in the mail in September. Fortunately she’s in agreement. Let’s hope she does well with minimal or no side effects.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @jeffreyw:

      They finally checked to see if mixing and matching worked, and apparently it’s better to get an mRNA shot after an adenovirus shot than to get two adenovirus shots.  This isn’t surprising, but it’s good to know.  My brother in Germany says the government there has already changed its guidance so people who got an AZ for their first dose are now getting Pfizer for their second.

    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      @Argiope: OMG your parents. That’s so awful. I’m so sorry for you.

      They’re not in Missouri, are they? That state seems to be a complete shite-show with Covid. Or at least it’s what’s getting my attention on twitter.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ramalama

      @Roger Moore:  Canada changed their guidance too. I got Astra-Zeneca for shot #1 (felt like hell for 3-4-5 days with massive barfing, whee). And then got Moderna for shot #2. Side effects totally laughable, a complete joke compared to my jab #1. Canada’s advisement kept changing, word by word, on their website by the hour, it seemed. I think Biden released a ton of Moderna to Canada and all of a sudden everybody had their wait moved up from August to 3 weeks ago for shot #2. The wait time was 4 months in between shots. And brought down to 8 weeks instead.

    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @Argiope:   Rooting for your grandmother!  Let us know when she hits her 100th birthday, so we can add our good wishes to Handsome Joe’s.

      Uggh re your parents and Fox News.  Same thing happened to my internist, a very soft spoken woman.  Her elderly parents would not get a vaccine, no no no no, no matter what their physician daughter recommended, because Fox News said no.

      So:  they both caught Covid in spring 2020.  They both ended up hospitalized for some time.  They both survived.  No idea on any longterm effects from the disease.

      Thanks, Fox!

      Toasting you with my coffee, here, for traveling to protect your gram and 4 additional smart people.

    10. 10.

      Argiope

      @Elizabelle:

      @Ramalama:

      Thanks, both of you.  I feel pretty helpless, but that’s been going on since they refused to change their lifestyle beyond what the governor mandated here in OH (and DeWine, to his credit, may have saved their lives once already).  I’m telling myself that they don’t necessarily have to be wise, sometimes being lucky is enough, and so far they’ve been lucky.  It’s frustrating because they actually aren’t stupid people–they are just fact-resistant and dug in now.  I’m not bugging them anymore about it, because it just devolves into a “who’s right” situation.  Lots of accepting the things I cannot change, etc.

    12. 12.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

      I have finally got a date. I get my first shot July 18 and the second August 8. My middle son was able to get his from his university, which is up in Sendai. My oldest in grad school and youngest in uni are still waiting here in Tokyo. My university hoped to offer vaccines to faculty and students, but first our city took too long to approve the paperwork and when it finally did, there are no vaccine supplies to be had. The plan was to vaccinate faculty and students and go back face to face. Now, I don’t know what they plan. This term was alternating face to face and online with half the school (departments) showing up one week and then staying home the next.

      In the meantime, the Olympics are happening. Around me the feeling is quite different from 2019. In that year, we had the Rugby World Cup and excitement was building for the Olympics to happen. Then came Covid. Now, people are feeling angry that the government has prioritized the Olympics over the population. We are entering our 4th state of emergency or quasi state of emergency depending on where you live, except nothing really changes. People are still going to work, children are going to school and the number of Covid cases continue to creep up. Meanwhile, the majority of the population is not vaccinated.

    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jeffreyw: And public health authorities are upset about Pfizer going to the press like this–it may be a booster is needed but they don’t really have the data to indicate that. Pfizer is trying to pump its stock by creating buzz about boosters.

    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @Argiope:  You’re in the running for Best Grandchild Ever. Kudos to you, and to your aunt (who appears to be organizing the vax-fest). Hope your Grandmother makes it to 100 and beyond!

    15. 15.

      TheOtherHank

      Here in NorCal, vaccine appointments are now available the same day (ie, the surge of people trying to get vaccinated is over). I got the J&J in April at a mass vaccination site. We’re going on a trip to the Land of Unvaccinated People (Utah) in the near future. Not being completely convinced about J&J vs Delta, I went and got a Moderna jab last week. I don’t feel like I deprived someone of a shot since my local pharmacy had multiple open appointments. Now I have to decide if I’m going to get the second Moderna and become completely bullet-proof.

    16. 16.

      Juice Box

      I read an estimate that over a hundred thousand people have come up from Mexico to get vaccinated in the US. Obviously, this benefits the wealthier people, but it leaves more vaccine available for others in Mexico. It’s ironic that Floridians and Texans aren’t getting the vaccine, but vaccine tourists are arriving for the privilege.

