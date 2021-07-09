I received this from Lee in Mexico this morning, and it’s a vaccine story worth telling.

On July 4th I flew out of Guadalajara, Mexico in search of a COVID-19 vaccine. I had to find a one dose J&J vaccine because a return trip is beyond my means. I did my research before making plans to go to San Antonio, Texas. I printed out maps and addresses for CVS pharmacies and when I called them from the airport in Houston I hit a wall.

While retrieving my luggage in San Antonio I saw an advertisement for the Texas Med Clinic. They have both the J&J and Pfizer available. I called them after I checked into my hotel room to confirm the information , and made an online appointment for the next day, Monday, July 5.

I arrived early and got my shot well before my appointment time. The waiting room was empty. What a shame.

I’ve lived in Mexico for over 14 years. It’s a bit of a mess here and though I am a documented permanent resident and eligible for their haphazard vaccine distribution I just couldn’t stand in lines for hours surrounded by throngs of people. I just couldn’t.

So, I saved some money and fled to the US for my life saving vaccine. A bit of an example of privilege I suppose…..

Anyway, I am a long time reader/lurker. Thanks for all that you folks do!!

Respectfully yours,

Chapala, Jalisco, México