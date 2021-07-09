Psaki at the end of her response to a question about former President Trump's social media lawsuit and Section 230: "I think it's safe to say that the president spends a lot less time obsessing over social media than the former president." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 8, 2021

… is all we can do.

Everyone’s on edge right now, not least because of this AGW* weather. Some of us want this to be a safe space where we can vent, and some of us want it to be a safe space where they don’t have to face such venting, and some (I suspect the majority) are quietly flinching every time a potentially ‘touchy’ comment posts.

Let’s make an effort to remember that this particular Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name is for grownups, and partisans, so neither random violent insults for insults’ sake or the performative clutching of pearls is really in the traditions of the blog.

* I am trying to turn this acronym into a substitute for obscene substitions: AGW the AGWing corporations responsible for this AGWery!

Meanwhile, among the grownups:

With voting rights under attack across the country, it’s more important than ever that we act. Today, the Vice President and I met with civil rights leaders to discuss how we protect the sacred right to vote and ensure everyone can make their voice heard at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/NwcSCueqRF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2021

@VP says “we are going to assemble the largest voter protection team we have ever had to ensure all Americans can vote” as she announces expansion of DNC voting rights campaign — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) July 8, 2021





The Biden administration unveils new efforts to help protect voting rights to counter several Republican-led state legislatures which have restricted access to the ballot. https://t.co/mcCl9p7yNn — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021



Like I said, everybody’s on edge…