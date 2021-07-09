Psaki at the end of her response to a question about former President Trump's social media lawsuit and Section 230: "I think it's safe to say that the president spends a lot less time obsessing over social media than the former president."
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 8, 2021
… is all we can do.
Everyone’s on edge right now, not least because of this AGW* weather. Some of us want this to be a safe space where we can vent, and some of us want it to be a safe space where they don’t have to face such venting, and some (I suspect the majority) are quietly flinching every time a potentially ‘touchy’ comment posts.
Let’s make an effort to remember that this particular Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name is for grownups, and partisans, so neither random violent insults for insults’ sake or the performative clutching of pearls is really in the traditions of the blog.
* I am trying to turn this acronym into a substitute for obscene substitions: AGW the AGWing corporations responsible for this AGWery!
Meanwhile, among the grownups:
With voting rights under attack across the country, it’s more important than ever that we act. Today, the Vice President and I met with civil rights leaders to discuss how we protect the sacred right to vote and ensure everyone can make their voice heard at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/NwcSCueqRF
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2021
@VP says “we are going to assemble the largest voter protection team we have ever had to ensure all Americans can vote” as she announces expansion of DNC voting rights campaign
— Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) July 8, 2021
The Biden administration unveils new efforts to help protect voting rights to counter several Republican-led state legislatures which have restricted access to the ballot. https://t.co/mcCl9p7yNn
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021
Like I said, everybody’s on edge…
… President Joe Biden met with civil rights leaders in the West Wing, while Vice President Kamala Harris announced $25 million in new spending by the Democratic National Committee to support efforts to protect voting access ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden and his team have touted ongoing legal efforts and have repeatedly promised a major legislative push on voting rights after Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill last month. The president last week told reporters that he planned on “speaking extensively” on voting rights and that he would be “going on the road on this issue.”
So far, a major speech has not happened and a trip has not occurred, leading to rising frustration from those in his own party who view the GOP crackdown on voting rights as an existential threat to both Democrats and democracy.
That pressure has only mounted after a Supreme Court decision limited the ability of minorities to challenge state laws that Democrats say are discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act. Biden has brought in outside advocates for meetings at the White House and has consulted advisers on the best strategy for combating restrictive new laws…
Although not abandoning hope of a legislative solution, the West Wing has been shifting focus to other measures to protect the vote, including legal remedies pursued by the Department of Justice and in individual states, according to the officials. There also will be an emphasis on boosting voter turnout, with aides pointing to the successes Democrats had in getting out votes last year during the height of the pandemic…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings