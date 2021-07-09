Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: All We Can Do…

Friday Morning Open Thread: All We Can Do…

… is all we can do.

Everyone’s on edge right now, not least because of this AGW* weather. Some of us want this to be a safe space where we can vent, and some of us want it to be a safe space where they don’t have to face such venting, and some (I suspect the majority) are quietly flinching every time a potentially ‘touchy’ comment posts.

Let’s make an effort to remember that this particular Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name is for grownups, and partisans, so neither random violent insults for insults’ sake or the performative clutching of pearls is really in the traditions of the blog.

* I am trying to turn this acronym into a substitute for obscene substitions: AGW the AGWing corporations responsible for this AGWery!

Meanwhile, among the grownups:



Like I said, everybody’s on edge…

President Joe Biden met with civil rights leaders in the West Wing, while Vice President Kamala Harris announced $25 million in new spending by the Democratic National Committee to support efforts to protect voting access ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden and his team have touted ongoing legal efforts and have repeatedly promised a major legislative push on voting rights after Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill last month. The president last week told reporters that he planned on “speaking extensively” on voting rights and that he would be “going on the road on this issue.”

So far, a major speech has not happened and a trip has not occurred, leading to rising frustration from those in his own party who view the GOP crackdown on voting rights as an existential threat to both Democrats and democracy.

That pressure has only mounted after a Supreme Court decision limited the ability of minorities to challenge state laws that Democrats say are discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act. Biden has brought in outside advocates for meetings at the White House and has consulted advisers on the best strategy for combating restrictive new laws…

Although not abandoning hope of a legislative solution, the West Wing has been shifting focus to other measures to protect the vote, including legal remedies pursued by the Department of Justice and in individual states, according to the officials. There also will be an emphasis on boosting voter turnout, with aides pointing to the successes Democrats had in getting out votes last year during the height of the pandemic…

    42 Comments

    1. 1.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Progress, of a sort.

      In this feel-good story, a cop fucked around and found out. Up to about a few years ago, the citizen who rendered justice would have been arrested, beaten and tased, maybe to death.

      https://www.counton2.com/news/national-news/off-duty-knoxville-officer-knocked-unconscious-after-racist-remarks/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=socialflow&fbclid=IwAR3gIm6NjISc5sPfQ6oJCdbGEv2_BO7iMA6Qs7U6CCpA4OsobjBu8jST_XA

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      It is a very hard time. I have been super depressed and feeling hopeless even though I always try not to give into it. Have so much I want to get done and just sitting around not doing anything.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Mary G: I saw an article in Salon this morning that said we’ve been traumatized by Trump, which you knew, but also that trauma can last longer than you think, especially since we fear his ongoing influence. So maybe that’s a factor.

      I hear you though. I tend toward depression anyway, so it’s an ongoing battle.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      @Mary G: These things are not unrelated. Get going and do something, even if it’s just cleaning up the garden.

      Just start one thing.

      You don’t have to go from doing nothing to running (figuratively) flat out.

      Just start.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      @Mary G: We are so fortunate to have leaders of the country that care for all us, and that should make us proud.   It’s hard sometimes and I find myself wobbling back and forth.    After reading about voting rights being stripped from us, I found myself wanting to do harm to those who don’t believe in majority rules.

      We do need to support each other.   Take care.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      That white supremacist on Fox News saying I’m “not smart enough for a real job” is using his racist, sexist dog whistle again with no consequence. No surprise.

      Black women and girls don’t need you to validate our labor. We see us. We got us. We love us. And that’s enough.

      — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 9, 2021

      (Tucker Carlson)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      So far, a major speech has not happened and a trip has not occurred

      What I have learned from the Biden administration is that good government takes time, both in the executive and legislative branches.  Destruction is fast, creation is slow.  And at least half the stuff Trump tried was overturned in the courts not because it was illegal, but because he and his goons were too impatient to follow the lengthy process.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I saw an article in Salon this morning that said we’ve been traumatized by Trump

      Our brains are waiting for the abuser to come back, and good times just emphasize the trauma victim’s belief that the trauma will return.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      so neither random violent insults for insults’ sake or the performative clutching of pearls is really in the traditions of the blog.

      Wait, what? NOW ya tells me. Not fair!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @germy: Doesn’t “not smart enough for a real job” describe pretty much everybody at Fox and on the Wingnut Welfare circuit?

      Projection. Always projection.

      I am trying to turn this acronym into a substitute for obscene substitions: AGW the AGWing corporations responsible for this AGWery!

      I must have missed the memo. I’m unable to decode this. Awfully Geeky and Weird? Anti-Government Wanker? Allegedly Gross and Wild?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      narya

      @Mary G: Hugs if you want ’em . . . sometimes I just focus on the smallest possible task. And then I pick another small task. (And I mean things like “put away the shoes near the front door,” or “put that one glass in the kitchen,” not “solve world peace”). ANY thing. Or maybe a walk? Dunno. Trying not to be hlepy here–if you lived near me I’d make you a beverage and invite you to sit on the porch and contemplate the nasturtiums that are blooming and the basil that’s growing, and later I’d make a snack for you

      ETA: the one thing that has been a reliable help to me is exercise

      ETAETA: but mostly? I see you. I’m sending you good thoughts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Low Key Swagger

      Well, somebody (purposefully not naming because it’s not helpful) made a pretty innocuous remark yesterday that I believe was aiming for humor, and someone else immediately jumped in with “Oh so you’re okay with (this crime) as long as it’s directed at our enemies!!!!!”  It was unnecessary and I see it more and more.  It’s a shame really.

      My particular bitch this morning is the amount of time that MJ spent on JD Vance and former guy’s love/hate relationship.  Have they learned nothing?  This props them both up, or at least gives oxygen where a vacuum might be better.  I read somewhere long ago that Joe S. has enormous editorial and staffing control over MSNBC and that it was he who muscled out Dan Abrams (thank FSM).  I could be wrong.  But they helped propel TFG in 2016 and they keep doing the same stupid stuff.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      this particular Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name

      I am currently, for the first time since March 2020, sitting inside my favorite cafe with a cup of coffee by my side. It feels strange. I’m not sure I want to go back to spending quite as much time here as I used to pre-pandemic, but it’s kind of nice to sit here for a moment.

      I’ve never been a regular at a bar, I have no points of reference to Cheers. Anyway this is a dry town and there aren’t any bars. But this place was like that. In fact the only other clients at the moment are three of the old regulars who used to be here ALL THE FREAKING TIME, sitting at their old table.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: ”The amount and frequency of food has been sorely lacking, and glasses of water exist to be knocked over and run away from.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      germy

      Reminder that before 1/6/21 at the national Capitol was 4/30/20 in Michigan.

      This is a pattern, directly abetted by an anti-democracy authoritarian white supremacist Republican Party. They aren't done trying. If Republicans aren't stopped, they'll eventually succeed. https://t.co/Hn8FhOzNBQ

      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 9, 2021

      We’re working on it. We’re going to outvote them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      @mrmoshpotato:

      One of the replies:

      “Do you know how many times I’ve had to wake you up at 5am to fill my food bowl that I won’t eat until hours later in the last month alone?”
      — Auld Dragon (@AuldDragon) July 8, 2021

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Didn’t see the Salon article, but I agree we’ve all been traumatized by Trump and the madness he unleashed. I also believe many of us have been traumatized by the pandemic, which Trump’s incompetence and malevolence exacerbated. I know living through this weird, dystopian nightmare hasn’t improved my mood! :)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud:

      I don’t want this to sound unsympathetic to people who are sincerely struggling, but I’m still running off the high I got when we kicked Trump’s ass.

      The whole business just makes me think of how close to a defeat that was, even though the popular-vote margin was huge. Any number of things going just slightly differently could have reelected Trump. And we only took “control” of the Senate by the skin of our teeth, and it’s control so weak that it hardly matters. Meanwhile the other side is openly plotting to cheat Trump back into office while loudly claiming that it’s legit and we’re the cheaters.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Any number of things going just slightly differently could have reelected Trump.

      The same is true for Trump’s win in 2016.  Do you think the GOP spent time worrying about it? Close wins are wins.  You build on them, you don’t waste time pondering alternative histories.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      while loudly claiming that it’s legit and we’re the cheaters.

      See the Cori Bush tweet above.  Her attitude doesn’t just apply to black women and girls.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Spanky

      @Mary G:

      Depression breeds inactivity and inactivity breeds depression. I am just coming out of it now — started at Thanksgiving. Everyday for months I just could not get started. Just barely got out of bed, and then just barely got through the day.

      As Spanky says, just try to start one thing. I know that getting that ONE thing started is a major, maybe THE major, hurdle. Make that one thing easy to start. My “one thing” was sending an email to an old friend just to say hi. That developed into a call, which then went to a lunch on my porch (socially distanced, natch).

      Good luck. You are not alone.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Josie

      Anne Laurie, you are a jewel and absolutely indispensable to the high standards of this blog. It would not be the same without you. Thanks for this message.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      The economy is booming under President Biden’s leadership. The economy has gained more than three million jobs since the President took office—the most jobs created in the first five months of any presidency in modern history. Today, the President is building on this economic momentum by signing an Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy, which will lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.

      https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/07/09/fact-sheet-executive-order-on-promoting-competition-in-the-american-economy/

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Starfish

      @Anne Laurie: I hate to be THAT person, but I think you meant “anthropogenic.”

      I was having a hard time deciphering it from the post so I am glad that you spelled it out for us.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Josie

      @Chief Oshkosh: ​
       This is so true. Early this week I called three friends with whom I had lost touch over the last year. They all responded with delight and I felt tons better after the conversations. We are, even the introverts among us, truly social creatures.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      The GOP controlled government and only accomplished one thing  legislatively — tax cuts for the rich using reconciliation.  We control the government and so far have only accomplished one thing legislatively — the Rescue Plan using reconciliation.  But the GOP is strong and tough and we are weak.  Those are the rules.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      @germy: I watched the Miller clip and at only 9 seconds, it’s hard to tell exactly what he’s referring to (the excellent ‘hand’ trumpov dealt Biden) but it’s clear that in addition to 1/6 never happening and the 2020 election being completely stolen by roving hordes of ballot-stuffing Antifa, the pandemic started on Biden’s watch.

      Sure enough!

      Reply

