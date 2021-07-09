Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 8-9

Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts…

Indonesia, the region’s hardest hit and most populous country, recorded 38,391 cases on Thursday, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when its daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July.

Record deaths were reported on Thursday in Malaysia, and in Thailand, where authorities proposed internal travel curbs as the Delta variant wreaking havoc in Indonesia spread quickly in and around Bangkok. A new terminal at the Thai capital’s airport is being turned into a 5,000-bed field hospital.

Neighbouring Myanmar saw more than 4,000 new cases for the first time on Thursday and one of its deadliest days, while Cambodia has seen its highest number of cases and deaths in the past nine days.

Health experts say a low level of testing in the region’s most populous countries Indonesia and the Philippines is also likely disguising the full extent of outbreaks, while Myanmar has seen a collapse in testing since February’s military coup.

Vietnam’s reputation as a coronavirus success story is under threat, with more cases in the past three days than during the first 13 months of the pandemic, although the record 1,314 cases on Thursday were a fraction of those in Indonesia…

Vaccination rates remain low, with 5.4% of Indonesia’s 270 million population fully inoculated, about 2.7% of people in the Philippines and 4.7% of the population in Thailand.

Malaysia has vaccinated 9.3% of its 32 million people and has introduced an enhanced lockdown in its capital and industrial belt…

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would run from 12 July and remain in place until 22 August.

Bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 20:00 (11:00 GMT).

Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games.

But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50% of capacity and up to 10,000 people.

Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23 July opening ceremony edges closer…

Japan’s vaccination rollout has been slow, and just over 15% of the country is fully vaccinated. There is rising concern over the threat of the Delta variant.

In Tokyo and Osaka, the two cities hit hardest by the recent surge, authorities hope over-65s will be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Entry to Japan by foreigners from 159 countries – including the UK – is currently banned.

      On 7/7 China reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (all found via mass screening, 2 moderate & 6 mild), all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture, 3 Burmese & 5 Chinese nationals. There currently are 31 domestic confirmed & 0 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/7, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 22 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Sri Lanka & 1 from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Sri Lanka & the Seychelles (via Dubai & Colombo)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cameroon (via Cairo); 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iraq, Egypt, the DRC (via Nairobi) , Bangladesh & Myanmar
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh & the UK; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yangjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 from Algeria
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, no information released yet for the 2nd case
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Taiwan
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea

      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered, 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,173 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 451 active confirmed cases in the country (414 imported), 4 in serious condition (all imported), 482 asymptomatic cases (476 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 7,977 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/7, 1,354.226M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.845M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/8, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported.

      Reply

