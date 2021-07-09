Biden’s accelerated vaccine rollout has saved over 1 million people from being hospitalized & hundreds of thousands of lives based on a new Yale study. More work to do but vaccines save lives. https://t.co/0ff0Y0SwIS — Andy Slavitt ?????? (@ASlavitt) July 7, 2021





Hours after Pfizer said it would seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA and CDC issued a joint statement saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need a booster yet. https://t.co/akZrpHIpwf — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021

About 55% of Americans over the age of 12 have now been fully vaccinated, and a further 10% have had the first of two doses. But in recent weeks America’s vaccination rate has slowed markedly https://t.co/uPusinbHx6 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 8, 2021

Clusters of unvaccinated people are becoming the epicenter of deadly #DeltaVariant outbreaks. These 5 clusters include 15 million ppl; only 27.9% are fully vaccinated. Let’s make it clear: this thwarts global & national efforts to defeat Covid. Vaccination remains critical. pic.twitter.com/qrzjUpeAaY — Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, MD MPH (@draditinerurkar) July 8, 2021

======

Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant https://t.co/VyF7AmXixy pic.twitter.com/xLApuuXc8G — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts… Indonesia, the region’s hardest hit and most populous country, recorded 38,391 cases on Thursday, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when its daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July. Record deaths were reported on Thursday in Malaysia, and in Thailand, where authorities proposed internal travel curbs as the Delta variant wreaking havoc in Indonesia spread quickly in and around Bangkok. A new terminal at the Thai capital’s airport is being turned into a 5,000-bed field hospital. Neighbouring Myanmar saw more than 4,000 new cases for the first time on Thursday and one of its deadliest days, while Cambodia has seen its highest number of cases and deaths in the past nine days. Health experts say a low level of testing in the region’s most populous countries Indonesia and the Philippines is also likely disguising the full extent of outbreaks, while Myanmar has seen a collapse in testing since February’s military coup. Vietnam’s reputation as a coronavirus success story is under threat, with more cases in the past three days than during the first 13 months of the pandemic, although the record 1,314 cases on Thursday were a fraction of those in Indonesia… Vaccination rates remain low, with 5.4% of Indonesia’s 270 million population fully inoculated, about 2.7% of people in the Philippines and 4.7% of the population in Thailand. Malaysia has vaccinated 9.3% of its 32 million people and has introduced an enhanced lockdown in its capital and industrial belt…

S.Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set 2nd straight national record https://t.co/u7dDGENafV pic.twitter.com/CaqxIJzbJ8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo which will run throughout the Olympic Games, as Covid cases rise https://t.co/KiaKbgrCNv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

… Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would run from 12 July and remain in place until 22 August. Bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 20:00 (11:00 GMT). Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games. But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50% of capacity and up to 10,000 people. Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23 July opening ceremony edges closer… Japan’s vaccination rollout has been slow, and just over 15% of the country is fully vaccinated. There is rising concern over the threat of the Delta variant. In Tokyo and Osaka, the two cities hit hardest by the recent surge, authorities hope over-65s will be fully vaccinated by the end of July. Entry to Japan by foreigners from 159 countries – including the UK – is currently banned.

There is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against COVID-19 and his country hasn't received any foreign vaccines, South Korea's spy agency says. https://t.co/xUxSV8FpsW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021

U.S. expat in Singapore:

as a friend pointed out, the fact the straits times is doing this strongly implies the government is gonna make it happen — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 8, 2021

Stricter lockdown for Sydney amid surge in Covid cases https://t.co/YVvK5WsWsX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2021

A fast-growing Covid surge is flooding Fiji’s health facilities with patients. The tiny Pacific island nation got through the 1st year of the pandemic almost untouched, but is now battling one of the fastest-growing Covid outbreaks in the world https://t.co/O7j8g257fx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2021

Russian health worker has been detained on suspicion of selling fake Covid vaccine certificates. https://t.co/3BU0OrAzAp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 8, 2021

The EU has approached Russia regarding possible mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer said Thursday. https://t.co/u3ONnnOAo6 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 8, 2021

Love how the UK sabotaged it's own vaccine effort with crucial demographics https://t.co/k3sqQy5dJK — what type account ??? (@Convolutedname) July 8, 2021

More than 2m fully vaccinated against Covid in Republic of Ireland https://t.co/zsvvIi2wkA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

The worst of Covid is yet to come for Africa, according to WHO. "Africa has just marked the continent's most dire pandemic week," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director. "The fast-moving 3rd wave continues to gain speed & new ground" https://t.co/cURbQ7xStG pic.twitter.com/h5YzM3pZuF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2021

Haiti’s political turmoil may hamper efforts to contain the virus, according to the WHO. The pandemic worsened there in recent weeks. The impoverished country—the poorest in the Western hemisphere— has yet to begin vaccinating is population https://t.co/afSbq2Bmsv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2021

Covid-19 pandemic: 'Everything you should not do, Brazil has done' https://t.co/QNkpDxBJWE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

"I never saw him again": A suicide in Peru becomes yet another symbol of the despair caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the stark and seemingly growing inequities exposed by COVID-19 on its way to a worldwide death toll of 4 million. https://t.co/ZIGqOQ4U4V — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021

Mexico reports over 9,400 new COVID-19 infections as cases jump https://t.co/ZfFtbGTpnJ pic.twitter.com/14mA29pk30 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

======

Thread ?? A new Covid-19 variant is now on the radar of several countries. The Lambda variant, or C.37, believed to have originated from Peru, was designated as a “variant of interest” by the @WHO on June 14.https://t.co/jTcRqrwKln — Quartz (@qz) July 8, 2021

People infected w/ the delta variant become infectious faster. New research from China suggests anyone infected with delta have ~1000x more virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected w/ the original strain. Image: Numerals show the main mutation sites of delta variant https://t.co/lPSnYu0PaP pic.twitter.com/H1AFEC1YMT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 9, 2021

The world is struggling to make enough vaccine to control the #Covid19 pandemic.

What if we could protect more people with the vaccine that can be made? Could fractional dosing be part of the answer? https://t.co/QcidjqKQUl — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 8, 2021

Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large Covid outbreaks in schools https://t.co/CqhueEbuNP via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/sBGOBnpeJt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2021

This is a very good piece by @jeremyfaust & @celinegounder about vaccinating kids This virus will become endemic And therefore, the choice isn't vaccines or nothing Eventually, the choice will be vaccines or infection And its really not a close call https://t.co/OQVpbaoVGN — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 5, 2021

======

These are the Covid hotspots in the U.S. right now, per the @CDCDirector. Southwestern Missouri is the heart of one cluster. pic.twitter.com/LkyREfZ4v9 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 8, 2021

Given MIssouri's rapid COVID spread and ventilator shortage, you might think the governor wouldn't scare-monger rumors that the US government is forcing people to get vaccinated. https://t.co/KCIsvORYYW — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) July 8, 2021