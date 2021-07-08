Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Cleaning Up After the Looters

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Cleaning Up After the Looters

by

President Biden said Wednesday that his focus remains on his administration’s expansive efforts to invest in programs that touch many facets of American life, not just the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that has spent weeks in the spotlight.

Biden toured McHenry County College, which has a workforce development plan and on-site child-care facility, two programs that exemplify cornerstones of his American Families Plan. Those initiatives are not part of the infrastructure framework agreement that Biden and a group of Republican and Democratic senators announced last month.

In the opening minutes of his remarks at the community college, which is a 90-minute drive northwest of Chicago, Biden lauded the work of the legislative group that had forged a framework for a compromise on infrastructure. But the president spent the bulk of the half-hour speech stressing that much more needs to be done…

During a meeting with reporters on the Air Force One ride to Illinois, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s focus was on benefits that are on “generational investments in infrastructure … that aren’t included in the bipartisan framework.” And after touring the McHenry County College campus, Biden stressed that his sights are still set on the American Families Plan that his administration has proposed, which he said Wednesday would energize the economy, boost the middle class and make America more competitive on the world stage.

Biden in his speech highlighted a slate of liberal priorities: investments in child care and the workforce; universal prekindergarten and two years of free community college; investments in affordable housing and a “care economy” that would include caring for seniors; and a clean-energy standard that would require power companies to source more electricity from renewable and clean sources.

“It’s about time,” Biden said. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us to finish the job, but we’re going to get it done. We’re going to reimagine what our economy and our future could be, and show the world … that democracy can deliver for its people.”…

… Biden stressed that in his five months in the White House, he has still been able to get things done, including making strides on the pandemic and presiding over a rebounding economy — using an across-the-aisle reference to make his point.

“The last time [the] economy grew at this rate, Ronald Reagan was telling us there was an American morning,” Biden said. “This is going to be an American century.”

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Why won’t Democrats show more respect for working class Trump voters?” you ask, as Democrats beg them to be vaccinated against a deadly disease (for free), try to raise their wages, expand Medicaid, give them stimulus payments, increase their child tax credit…

      Commitment to civil rights trumps all that.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      As part of the normification process, I’m paying less attention to news.  How’s Jaime Harrison doing at the DNC? From what I can tell, he seems to be more into management and less into media than we’ve seen in the past.  I certainly haven’t heard anything bad recently, which is a good thing when it comes to the DNC.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @NotMax:

      Anything that’s top heavy is fundamentally unstable, whether you’re talking about physical structures or the economy.

    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      Biden’s accelerated vaccine rollout has saved over 1 million people from being hospitalized & hundreds of thousands of lives based on a new Yale study.More work to do but vaccines save lives. https://t.co/0ff0Y0SwIS— Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) July 7, 2021

    10. 10.

      debbie

      I’m watching a back-and-forth argument on FB between two of my brothers. One is appalled at anything Trump and 1/6, the other (the one born with an eternal sense of grievance and hair-trigger temper) thinks it’s all been overblown, is costing too much money, should be moved past. I think he thinks he’s cleverly couching his racism and resentment in reasoned words, but I remember listening to him rant for hours about the birth certificate, the speech mannerisms—anything but acknowledging his racist beliefs. He fools no one.

    14. 14.

      Geminid

      Andy Kim (D-NJ): another member of the talented Democratic House Class of 2018. Kim flipped a red suburban seat district, like the suburban districts  Democrats  won that year in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia, Kansas, and Texas. Some of these red suburban seats were left on the table in 2018, and these will be prime Democratic targets next year.

    16. 16.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Here’s a long tweet thread on the Trump suit (hence the Thread Reader App unroll), but it is a really amusing finale to the careers of ancient, mediocre PI lawyers. I know guys just like this – they came up in practice in a really forgiving time with a much smaller bar, and made the mistake of assuming that they were smart.

      You may as well name this suit “My Struggle”, because you know Trump personally read it and approved every grievance set forth in it.

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1412848065841672198.html

