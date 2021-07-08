Rep. Andy Kim's bright blue suit took on new meaning as photos of him kneeling in it while picking up trash after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol went viral. Now, Kim is donating the suit to the Smithsonian. https://t.co/KAgnVLWGpX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021

President Biden said that his focus remains on his administration’s expansive efforts to invest in programs that touch many facets of American life, not just the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that has spent weeks in the spotlight https://t.co/Vn04zgnoJH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

President Biden said Wednesday that his focus remains on his administration’s expansive efforts to invest in programs that touch many facets of American life, not just the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that has spent weeks in the spotlight. Biden toured McHenry County College, which has a workforce development plan and on-site child-care facility, two programs that exemplify cornerstones of his American Families Plan. Those initiatives are not part of the infrastructure framework agreement that Biden and a group of Republican and Democratic senators announced last month. In the opening minutes of his remarks at the community college, which is a 90-minute drive northwest of Chicago, Biden lauded the work of the legislative group that had forged a framework for a compromise on infrastructure. But the president spent the bulk of the half-hour speech stressing that much more needs to be done…

During a meeting with reporters on the Air Force One ride to Illinois, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s focus was on benefits that are on “generational investments in infrastructure … that aren’t included in the bipartisan framework.” And after touring the McHenry County College campus, Biden stressed that his sights are still set on the American Families Plan that his administration has proposed, which he said Wednesday would energize the economy, boost the middle class and make America more competitive on the world stage. Biden in his speech highlighted a slate of liberal priorities: investments in child care and the workforce; universal prekindergarten and two years of free community college; investments in affordable housing and a “care economy” that would include caring for seniors; and a clean-energy standard that would require power companies to source more electricity from renewable and clean sources. “It’s about time,” Biden said. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us to finish the job, but we’re going to get it done. We’re going to reimagine what our economy and our future could be, and show the world … that democracy can deliver for its people.”… … Biden stressed that in his five months in the White House, he has still been able to get things done, including making strides on the pandemic and presiding over a rebounding economy — using an across-the-aisle reference to make his point. “The last time [the] economy grew at this rate, Ronald Reagan was telling us there was an American morning,” Biden said. “This is going to be an American century.”

"Why won't Democrats show more respect for working class Trump voters?" you ask, as Democrats beg them to be vaccinated against a deadly disease (for free), try to raise their wages, expand Medicaid, give them stimulus payments, increase their child tax credit… — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 7, 2021