You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / The Insurrection, Six Months Later

The Insurrection, Six Months Later

by | 20 Comments

… “January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, with five people killed, 140 members of law enforcement physically harmed and countless more seriously traumatized,” she said in a statement today. “It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy—an attack on the peaceful transfer of power.”

Thompson, who also chairs the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN today that he would consider calling former President Donald Trump and Republicans who communicated with him at the time of the insurrection to testify.

“I think we need to have access to all available information. Part of what we plan to do is hire some of the best people who can help us get access to that kind of information,” the Mississippi congressman told CNN. “… If we need to get it by request or by subpoena, I’m not reluctant to do that either.”…

Part of a long thread, from a CBS reporter:

  Chetan Murthy
  Enhanced Voting Techniques
  HumboldtBlue
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  Ruckus
  sanjeevs
  Steeplejack
  West of the Rockies
  Yutsano
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      I never thought I’d see an attack like this in the US, but then given the last 20+ yrs, I’m not terribly surprised either.

      Republicans have been going off the deep end for a while and being supported by Murdoch’s crap, much more crap from SFB 6, the guns and shootings, the 8 yrs of SFB 5, it actually shouldn’t have been a surprise.

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I never really saw or heard Mollie Hemingway pre-trump, but I used to hear her referred to as one of the serious up-and-coming intellectuals in the conservative movement. The name stood out. Then I saw her and her tweets. A barking mad amalgam of Ann Coulter and Meghan McCain

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      FYI. Lindsey Graham (R-Whiplash):

      Six months after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress certified the November election results, South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he hopes all the offenders are prosecuted.

      “I was there. It was shameful, it was despicable, and the people who did it need to go to jail,” the Seneca Republican told reporters Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the Easley Rotary Club.

      So far, at least seven South Carolinians have been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Source

      About that Nay vote on establishing a commission to investigate the matter, Senator….

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      Well that’s an interesting take!

      It wasn’t an insurrection, just a “few-hour riot at the Capitol.”

      Good grief!

    7. 7.

      sanjeevs

      The WSJ has an account of the last days of TFG at the Whitehouse. I can’t imagine who this guy’s sources might be:

      But the vice president wasn’t practiced in confronting Mr. Trump. The only example some administration officials could remember was in 2018, when Mr. Pence’s political committee hired Corey Lewandowski, the president’s ubiquitous adviser. Mr. Trump was holding a newspaper article about the hiring and said it made him look weak, like his team was abandoning him as he was probed for his campaign’s role in Russian election meddling. He crumpled the article and threw it at his vice president. “So disloyal,” Mr. Trump said.

      Mr. Pence lost it. Mr. Kushner had asked him to hire Mr. Lewandowski, and he had discussed the plan with Mr. Trump over lunch. Mr. Pence picked up the article and threw it back at Mr. Trump. He leaned toward the president and pointed a finger a few inches from his chest. “We walked you through every detail of this,” Mr. Pence snarled. “We did this for you—as a favor. And this is how you respond? You need to get your facts straight.”

      Three years later, the moment seemed to call for another get-your-facts-straight lesson from Mr. Pence. But the vice president’s team believed he’d been clear with the president that he didn’t have the constitutional authority to overturn the vote.

    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      I really hope that soon incontrovertible facts come out to implicate the many QOP folks (from Trump to Bullshit Shaman), and that they begin to face meaningful consequences.

      Anyone know when the committee is set to get going?

    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @sanjeevs:

      It’d be nice to know what your source is, like maybe a link to the story. Something more specific than “the WSJ.”

    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It was a tourist visit with cops opening doors for rioters, but it was also an inside job by FBI informants and Antifa agitators, yet it was *also* the police who incited the crowd.

      So it was Floor Wax and Desert Topping at the same time.And they are moved on from Epistemic Closure, this more like the fragmentation of the Conservative mind.

    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ruckus: I hope you don’t mean Fuck in the fun meaning.

      So you two cool with rape as long as the target is a designated enemy, eh?  Pie on you two low lives.

    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I believe I’m saying exactly the opposite. At least that was the intent.

      I also don’t believe that I’ve ever called for revenge here on BJ, although I’ve been here about a decade and a half, so it’s possible but I can’t remember ever calling for revenge, not ever. I will admit to thinking about it on occasion, but call for it, no.

    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      Also on this note, I’m going to take a short break from BJ.

      We are seemingly all pretty heated up, what with an insurrection, and a complete, utterly moronic dolt as our ex president making life so much fun. I need to think of better things, for my own health.

