Six months ago, I took this photograph at 5:04pm. pic.twitter.com/AJQ387yKjn — Leah Millis (@LeahMillis) July 6, 2021

Six months ago today, insurrectionists carried out a violent and deadly assault on our Capitol. It was a test of whether our democracy could survive. Half a year later we can declare unequivocally that democracy did prevail. Now, it falls on all of us to protect and preserve it. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the Jan. 6 select committee chair, says he may subpoena former President Trump and other Republicans to testify under oath about the U.S. Capitol insurrection. @ashtonpittman https://t.co/TDa2monYEi pic.twitter.com/ey26FJaaCH — Mississippi Free Press (@MSFreePress) July 2, 2021

… “January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, with five people killed, 140 members of law enforcement physically harmed and countless more seriously traumatized,” she said in a statement today. “It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy—an attack on the peaceful transfer of power.” Thompson, who also chairs the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN today that he would consider calling former President Donald Trump and Republicans who communicated with him at the time of the insurrection to testify. “I think we need to have access to all available information. Part of what we plan to do is hire some of the best people who can help us get access to that kind of information,” the Mississippi congressman told CNN. “… If we need to get it by request or by subpoena, I’m not reluctant to do that either.”…

Six months after the Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department is still seeking scores of rioters. Among those sought: people accused of attacking law enforcers and threatening journalists and the person who put pipe bombs outside RNC and DNC offices. https://t.co/a1jUeBrUeR — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 6, 2021

There's a surreal disconnect watching video of people on 1/6 so convinced the world would end if Biden was inaugurated that it justified overthrowing the government and on 7/6 watching the same movement seemingly bored with every item being debated in the Capitol they stormed — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 6, 2021

Very small portion of my video from inside Chamber 2:43PM on Jan 6 but I think it’s important people understand what it was actually like that day. – glass to chamber doors shatter from rioters

– officers + lawmakers barricade doors

– loud gun shot

– lawmakers audibly praying pic.twitter.com/4mfy2oVe81 — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 6, 2021

It's fascinating how conflicting narrative strands about 1/6 can co-exist on the MAGA right. It was a tourist visit with cops opening doors for rioters, but it was also an inside job by FBI informants and Antifa agitators, yet it was *also* the police who incited the crowd. pic.twitter.com/roMIx5TwRD — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) July 7, 2021

It's been six months since I took this photo after the attack on our Capitol. As a member of the 1/6 Select Committee, I’m ready to get to work to find the truth and secure our democracy. pic.twitter.com/97JT7cvITJ — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) July 6, 2021

Part of a long thread, from a CBS reporter:

Six months ago today, a violent mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol in a deadly attack, spurred by a lie that continues to be repeated. They sought to overturn election results and harm lawmakers. The attack changed politics. It changed the country. It changed me. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 6, 2021

I wrote about my experiences on 1/6 in late January. It's just one person's perspective, and it's not a full picture of that day, as we've learned so much more since it was published. But for a close to contemporary account, you can read it here:https://t.co/mEWBwylmSG — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 6, 2021

why won’t liz cheney move on https://t.co/N1gTszT4gQ — kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2021

Good time to remind folks that the Republican Attorneys General Association actively recruited people (via robocall) … and told them to march on the US Capitol … https://t.co/4RTlMcVONe pic.twitter.com/hiUG8gfKAu — BRANDON (@BrandonRichards) July 6, 2021