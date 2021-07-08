Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our Failed Plutocracy Open Thread: Where Is John Galt’s ‘Flying Dutchman’ ?

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Were I chosen Empress of Everything, one of my first projects — and not just for personal satisfaction — would be selecting the 39 miscreants most deserving of eternal exile on the ‘World’s first ‘yacht liner’’. Zuckerberg and his bro-pack (along with Peter Thiel, Erik Prince, Rebekah Mercer, et al) would certainly be among the top-ranking contenders…

Measuring an impressive 728 feet, Somnio is to be the largest yacht in the world “by both length and volume” when it launches in 2024.

Somnio, which means “to dream ” in Latin, was devised by Winch Design and Tillberg Design of Sweden, and is to be built by Norwegian ship designer and builder VARD at a cost of around $600 million.

The gigantic vessel will be fitted with 39 apartments across six floors, as well as restaurants, bars and an onboard beach club.

However, the purchasing process is “by invitation or referral only,” with apartment prices starting at over $11 million. A spokesperson for the project confirms to CNN Travel that some have already been snapped up…

Each of the 39 apartments is to include “bespoke features” based on the buyer’s preferences, but a gym, a library, as well as inside and outside dining spaces are likely to be provided, according to a press release from Winch Design.

The designers behind Somnio believe it will offer those who splash out on one of its luxury properties the same level of service as a “seven-star” hotel, along with the huge benefits of owning a superyacht.

Health concerns have also been taken into consideration, particularly in in light of the pandemic, and the team stress that “world class medical care” will be available onboard, while pointing out that those on board will likely be kept “away from pandemics and other global risks.” …

Dr. Ronny Jackson will lead the healthcare service, and all the best sycophants from the political & media worlds — Chris Cillizza, Maggie Haberman, Jason *and* Stephen Miller, Sarah Huckerbee Sanders — will be assigned to provide the culinary, cleaning, and related services. But since the ship will never be allowed to make landfall, an actual trained crew of sailors & engineers will be rotated to the ship by helicopter, for the sake of the rest of us.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      actual trained crew of sailors & engineers will be rotated to the ship by helicopter, for the sake of the rest of us.

      Why would you provide them with sailors and engineers?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      I think I would like to assign Mr. E. Musk to that yacht as well. SpaceX is a major employer and source of pride in my area, but I think it can run just fine now (maybe better) without him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dc

      Tax these people.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      kindness

      $11M starting price to live in a floating petri dish with only the most exclusive scum around as neighbors?  What could possibly go wrong with this picture?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      On-board documentary team is required to capture firefights between security teams of feuding billionaires.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Roger Moore: Why would you provide them with sailors and engineers?

      Because I don’t want the plague yacht crashing into Miami Beach, the Bahamas, or some other unfortunate port, duh!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Comrade Colette

      Can we dig up Sheldon Adelson, stick Thurston Howell III’s hat on him, and call him the skipper?

      Reply

