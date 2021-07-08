Hope there will be news on bringing the interpreters and others to Guam.
Open thread
Baud
He makes it easy to forget how much he has on his plate.
Martin
Fuck Guam. Bring them to CA. We’ve got a bunch of Afghan communities here. We’re talking what, 10,000 of them? Pff. We’ve added 10,000 people in a day before. Hell, we knock out 2,000 babies a day.
Guam isn’t a bad option, and kudos to the governor there for the offer, but CA is a better one.
@Martin: My understanding is, Homeland Security is gunking up the works. Even though those who worked with the US were vetted already, DHS is saying they have to jump through a bunch of hoops before they can come ashore.
geg6
I haven’t had a chance to see what Biden is saying about this. I’m sure he’s going to do the right thing about our Afghan allies though.
I’m just glad this is not another comment thread like the morning one I just finished about two of the most disgusting things in the world, grits and diner food. Blech. I will never understand either. Put me off my lunch, that thread did.
Just Chuck
Boy, nothing a refugee from a desert like Afghanistan is gonna love more than the climate in Guam. I had a friend from Guam, he said the motto there was “In God We Trust, In Guam We Rust”
Martin
@TaMara (HFG): Eh, they work for Biden. Look, we’ve got about 2.5 million undocumented in the state as it is – and almost none of them were hired by the DOD before arriving. Give them refugee status and let them hang out with everyone else here. It’s cool.
Feathers
I remember the end of the Vietnam War. I lived in Northern Virginia. We had Vietnamese kids arriving in my school every week. Just about every church was sponsoring a family. I had friends who had a refugee Vietnamese widow and children living with them until they learned enough English to live on their own in an apartment. The house I grew up in had the garage turned into a bedroom and a bathroom with a shower in the basement because it was built to the specifications of a military family coming home. Turns out his interpreter had been killed. He hired the widow as a family nanny because it was easiest to bring a live-in servant back to America. Two kids lived in what became my mom’s home office. There was a boy who sat next to me in elementary school who I can now understand was suffering from severe trauma. He was just sort of stunned and never talked. I always just let him copy off my exams and notes, until we graduated high school. He just would sit next to me all those years. Apparently he now owns a restaurant.
We did this before, we can do it again.
This is also a sign of how deeply captured Homeland Security and other agencies are by the right wing. So much nonsense about Obama and deportations, all I could think was that Obama knew they were a lawless organization, but didn’t want to admit it.
@Feathers: I love this story of you and your classmate.
My dad tried, and failed, to bring home a young orphan from Vietnam, during his service there. There is still a photo of him in my dad’s “dresser box” (where he keeps his watch, rings, etc, at night).
NotMax
Beef tea and scones!
:)
Steve in the ATL
@geg6:
1. Real grits, not instant
2. Cook with half and half or heavy cream, not water and milk
3. Season with salt, pepper, and butter, not syrup
4. Add cheese if you swing that way
5. Better yet, add red and green peppers and shrimp
All that said, grits remain the least nutritious part of corn, which is why they are so popular down here
geg6
@raven:
Not my favorite, but polenta is NOT the same as grits. First, it’s got flavor, usually from Parmagiana Reggiano. And second, it’s served with delicious Italian foods. Grits are tasteless and usually served with disgusting things like red-eye gravy (vomit) or sausage gravy (vomit again) or shrimp that have been ruined by being associated with it. ;-) I am not a fan of the South (as we all know) and Southern cooking is one style of food I avoid most of the time. Too much fried or cooked within an inch of its life food. I like barbecue, but I can make that myself or get it at one of the approximately ten thousand barbecue places around here and never cross the Mason-Dixon.
CaseyL
I do like how neither the President nor his Press Secretary gave the gotcha questions any legitimacy. It won’t stop the Usual Suspects from making the gotcha questions the centerpiece of their commentary, but refusing to concede their premise was nicely done.
WhatsMyNym
grits remain the least nutritious part of corn
Are you referring to “quick” grits, which have the germ and hull removed? Otherwise is just cornmeal.
Raven
@WaterGirl: no more Euro
James E Powell
Even though those who worked with the US were vetted already, DHS is saying they have to jump through a bunch of hoops before they can come ashore.
Consider that if one of them gets into a car accident, FOX will explode.
Betty Cracker
I’m sad for the Afghan people who will suffer under Taliban rule (pretty much everyone but the fanatics and/or warlords, I guess), but Biden is doing the right thing.
