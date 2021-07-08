I got the call from my vet that Rosie’s ashes were ready, so I went and picked them up and then headed on to have Mexican for dinner and hit the grocery. I ate on the deck separated from everyone else, but sadly, I was the only person wearing a mask. This shit is going to come roaring back and we’re not ready for it.

Rosie’s ashes came in a tasteful little urn in a cloth bag with a bunch of jesusy literature that I just told the vet they could keep. I gotta be honest, I don’t know what the hell I am going to do with them, and need to think about that. I’ll just leave them on the mantle and Tammy will know what to do.

Truth be told, what I should do to honor her memory is put her ashes in five or six little mini urns, and then place one in the middle of the kitchen floor, one at the bottom of the stairs, one at the top of the stairs, one on the runner beside my bed, and one in the middle of the office floor. Then it will really be like she never left and I can trip over her until she finally kills me.

We have a new ad person (the person who redesigned the site), so bear with me a few days. There is a video ad that we are killing that should be taken care of in the next few days, and we have configured everything so that you fatfingered people can use the navigation tools. Watergirl says that the video ads are chewing up people’s bandwidth, which I will just believe her even though I don’t know how. One of those video ads should take far less data than just one normal sized image in our On the Road series, because compression is such that they only push data if a pixel needs to be changed, and it isn’t a constant stream of data like in the old days of internet video. Regardless, you all have spoken, so it is going the way of the dodo. I personally think the ads are much less obtrusive than they were, but I understand that I am a bad person to speak on this issue because I am a master at ignoring shit I don’t want to see. Unless an ad is a popup and fucks with me, I just don’t notice it. I’m just really good at tuning things out I guess.

My Mexican was very spicy. I can feel it in my gut, still. I like that.

In other news, it has rained so much the past few days that earlier today the willow tree looked at me and said the rain was getting to be a bit much.