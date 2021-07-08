Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

by | 30 Comments

I got the call from my vet that Rosie’s ashes were ready, so I went and picked them up and then headed on to have Mexican for dinner and hit the grocery. I ate on the deck separated from everyone else, but sadly, I was the only person wearing a mask. This shit is going to come roaring back and we’re not ready for it.

Rosie’s ashes came in a tasteful little urn in a cloth bag with a bunch of jesusy literature that I just told the vet they could keep. I gotta be honest, I don’t know what the hell I am going to do with them, and need to think about that. I’ll just leave them on the mantle and Tammy will know what to do.

Truth be told, what I should do to honor her memory is put her ashes in five or six little mini urns, and then place one in the middle of the kitchen floor, one at the bottom of the stairs, one at the top of the stairs, one on the runner beside my bed, and one in the middle of the office floor. Then it will really be like she never left and I can trip over her until she finally kills me.

We have a new ad person (the person who redesigned the site), so bear with me a few days. There is a video ad that we are killing that should be taken care of in the next few days, and we have configured everything so that you fatfingered people can use the navigation tools. Watergirl says that the video ads are chewing up people’s bandwidth, which I will just believe her even though I don’t know how. One of those video ads should take far less data than just one normal sized image in our On the Road series, because compression is such that they only push data if a pixel needs to be changed, and it isn’t a constant stream of data like in the old days of internet video. Regardless, you all have spoken, so it is going the way of the dodo. I personally think the ads are much less obtrusive than they were, but I understand that I am a bad person to speak on this issue because I am a master at ignoring shit I don’t want to see. Unless an ad is a popup and fucks with me, I just don’t notice it. I’m just really good at tuning things out I guess.

My Mexican was very spicy. I can feel it in my gut, still. I like that.

In other news, it has rained so much the past few days that earlier today the willow tree looked at me and said the rain was getting to be a bit much.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We have our ashes from Mickey, our 1st yellow lab who we put down about 12 summers ago. They are in a little box on our dresser still. I had a mind to spread them around our fire pit. Alas.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      it has rained so much the past few days that earlier today the willow tree looked at me and said the rain was getting to be a bit much. “I’m coming inside the house if this keeps up.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      VOR

      I buried the ashes of my late wife’s cats, Chip and Dale, at her grave. I hope they are keeping her company in the afterlife. Prior to her death, my late wife picked a pair of cats for our family. The mama cat died in 2019 at age 16 and her ashes are sitting in a bag on my fireplace mantle. I plan to bury her with my wife as well. The other cat will be 18 in a month but is still going strong.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      A bunch of Jesusy literature?  That’s a step up.  A lot of these evangelicals insist that animals have no souls, that only humans do.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      We scattered my father’s ashes around the base of a big Japanese maple tree he planted when it was just a baby maplette. A friend brought a bag of sunflower seeds to scatter for the birds. That would have made my dad happy. He was a fucking St Francis of Assisi with all the birds that visited him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Pete Mack

      Video chews bandwith every time you open the sight. On the road only does once, and optionally. Watergirl is correct.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      I scattered my big dog’s ashes by the river he used to love going to last spring.  It’s a really nice place.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      We’ve only had cats, so we’ve been able to bury them without any need for cremation. I’m capable of doing basic woodworking, so I’ve made coffins for each of them when they had to be put to sleep, and then dug holes a few feet deep, and buried them in their coffins.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jeffreyw

      When we learned that the our new vet had a cremation service we were relieved. Katie can stay with Annie, now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Truth be told, what I should do to honor her memory is put her ashes in five or six little mini urns, and then place one in the middle of the kitchen floor, one at the bottom of the stairs, one at the top of the stairs, one on the runner beside my bed, and one in the middle of the office floor. Then it will really be like she never left and I can trip over her until she finally kills me.

      This made me laugh, reminding me of Gracie, who could stealthily place herself in tripping range but weighted 50 pounds.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TomatoQueen

      I have a slowly growing urn collection and a couple of ideas about where to scatter; provided it’s legal, not likely to produce a reenactment of the last scene in The Big Lebowski, and allows humans and felines to be scattered together, all of which seems a bit tricky. My usually law-abiding parents and mom’s sister scattered my grandparents one fine day somewhere in the Antelope Valley, a much beloved photographic spot & apparently illegal but you couldn’t stop Mom, just abet her in furtive activities. I raised hell about her nicking the yellow Lady’s Slipper and she stuck her tongue out at me.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Van Buren

      We have two beautiful rosewood boxes of dog ashes on a living room shelf. I don’t think it’s a permanent arrangement.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      stinger

      Deleted my own self-edit somehow.

      My previous pets were all small enough to be buried in the orchard. One of the current ones is a bit larger and I may look into cremation services for him when the time comes, may it be far off still.

      The only ashes I’ve had to deal with as yet were those of my mother; we sprinkled her ashes next to my dad’s grave (they have a joint headstone). My sister also put a few firmly and with a touch of spite ON the grave of our grandmother (Mother’s mother-in-law) — Grandma had not been all that nice to Mother when she first married into the family. Grandpa, on the other hand: Mother always said he had been a second father to her.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      karen marie

      @Baud:   To be fair, it’s planted so close to the house, its roots have probably already taken up residence in the basement.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      I have dog ashes in various containers in the upstairs hall closet, so I am looking forward to Coles’s advice on what to do with them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      Placing Rosie’s ashes in mini-containers all over the house as a potentially lethal memorial is perfectly John Cole.  So much, it made me sniffle and giggle.

      I have a mini-necropolis on my dresser of previous cats Shayna, Jazz, Ariel, and Pamela.   Three are in little ceramic vases/urns.  Shayna is in a lovely round pewter box with decorations – I call her my Kitty in a Can.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Catherine D.

      I’ve never kept ashes from pets, but perhaps that’s because I’ve had to deal with dead horses. Slightly freaked out the funeral director when my father died because I was surprised we had to take the ashes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I gotta be honest, I don’t know what the hell I am going to do with them, and need to think about that.

      The same can be said of Woof’s ashes, tho I’m not the one with the problem. Me, I’d bury them in a certain location on the property, but I don’t really have a say in the matter. Well, tbh I choose not to have a say in the matter and just let my wife decide because it’s far more important to her. Even allowing for that, I am going to have to back the hearse up to her door before she will decide.

      Her parents urns are still in the boxes they came from Spain in and that’s been a decade.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Darkrose

      @trollhattan: I think it was the one near Stockton. I thought it was a train at first, since our apartment is near the railyard, but then it kept going. Everyone on the library Slack was reporting shaking from Dixon to Fairfield. The cats were kind of freaked out.

      Reply

