Athenaze and Ariobarzanes

Our last post focused mainly on Andros’ trail network. Our hike, of course, also took us to the island’s major towns as well as through lots of little villages. As we noted in the introduction to our last post, Andros feels decidedly less touristy than other islands, and instead showcases landscapes and places where people actually live and work (and have, in some cases, done so for centuries). Old and new often sit comfortably together.