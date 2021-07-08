Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Face the Facts, I'm Never Gonna Get You Back

I’m back after my visit to the rural red Dakotas, and I guess I should have something smart to say about the attitudes in that place, but I have very little to add to what’s obvious to the readers here: a steady diet of Fox News is impossible to overcome. Young and old, most of the people I know in my old hometown believe a bunch of lies and bullshit, and there’s no getting past it. (Here’s a good piece by Amanda Marcotte on that topic, thanks to my brother.)

What’s interesting to me is the stark divisions that the pandemic reveals about the people I know there. The 4th is a big deal in my old hometown, so I ran into a lot of my old friends and acquaintances, many of whom have moved to “the big city”. Almost uniformly, the people I know who are vaccinated have college degrees and/or live in urban areas. The less educated are less vaccinated, no matter their politics. If I saw someone wearing a mask indoors, it was notable. Yet, the COVID hospitalization and death rates aren’t much different from those in New York, which I attribute to a couple of factors. One is that the vaccination rate among the elderly is pretty good. Another is that a lot of the younger people had COVID already and have some degree of immunity.

I still think there are a couple of things that Democrats could do in the Dakotas. The first is to at least decently fund candidates for federal office. A million bucks, or even $500K, guaranteed to anyone who will run for House or Senate is a worthwhile investment, because the local news will cover you if you’re running, and a candidate with a non-zero chance of beating the incumbent will cause Republicans to spend a lot of money that they wouldn’t otherwise. Second, some third party PAC needs to throw some money into anti-Noem efforts. These include funding a lawsuit against Noem for turning the South Dakota National Guard into a mercenary army funded by big donors, and a non-stop social media campaign to highlight her failures. She’s living in a friction-free Fox-powered world, and someone needs to throw some sand into the gears.

    1. 1.

      Old School

      For next year’s Senate races, is there anyone who could challenge John Hoeven or John Thune? There doesn’t appear to be any announced Democratic candidates yet.

    2. 2.

      raven

      MY RWNJ buddie’s cable broke and he could only get HBO. He went on an on about how much he liked not watching the news and how it had lowered his anger. It didn’t last.

    3. 3.

      PsiFighter37

      Would you believe me if I told you that in the summer of 2004, both at-large representatives and all the senators from ND and SD were Democrats? Hard to believe.

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      PsiFighter37:
      George McGovern represented South Dakota in the House and the Senate — George McGovern!

    6. 6.

      MattF

      @PsiFighter37: And George McGovern (!) was a South Dakota politician. !! . It would be nice to have a plausible explanation for the change. I know, Fox Fox Fox… but that seems inadequate.

      ETA:

