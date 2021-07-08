Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Endless Digging

Endless Digging

Sometimes I wonder how much lower Republicans can sink, and the answer is always “there is no bottom.” They elected a dumb, incompetent, malignant conman. Stood by impassively while he played cock-holster to America’s most implacable autocratic foe. Protected him when he attempted to extort a vulnerable ally to cheat in a presidential election. Made excuses as he bungled a deadly pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens. Protected him again when he incited the sacking of the U.S. Capitol Building, despite threats to their own safety when the horde of violent morons stormed Capitol Hill.

It looks like the next level of depravity will be valorizing those same violent morons and more actively peddling the Big Lie, thereby undermining democracy even further. Crackpots like AZ Rep. Gosar have already gone there, and after licking his loser-wounds in relative obscurity, Trump has taken the maximalist crackpot position at recent events, insinuating that jailed insurrectionists are being persecuted for political reasons and demanding the name of the cop who shot MAGA martyr Ashli Babbitt.

Josh Marshall at TPM wrote this about it yesterday:

One thing that was clear to me when I read about Trump’s comments on the January 6th defendants and the death of Ashli Babbitt is that he intends to make these claims and demands centerpieces of the 2022 midterm election. For Trump everything is the Big Lie, everything is the “rigged election”, which is to say everything is payback, retribution and grievance about being driven from power.

The insurrectionists are the symbols of grievance, the symbols of absolute loyalty to Trump and the angry and aggrieved victims who are at the center of every Trump political demand, every argument. They are inseparable from the Big Lie because they are the ones who fought hardest to vindicate Trump’s claims. They are the new version of the brawny but tearful factory workers calling Trump “Sir” and asking for justice. They are, in a word, the new mascots of Trumpism.

Marshall says mainstream Republicans would rather memory-hole the insurrection so they can focus on traditional culture war bullshit and screech hypocritically about government spending as they gear up for elections in 2022. Well, maybe. But traditional Republicans didn’t want Trump to be the nominee in 2016, and we saw how quickly and completely they fell in line.

To paraphrase something Kay has said about divining the hidden motivations of Republicans,  it’s irrelevant. All that matters is their actions, and with a pitifully small number of exceptions, they’ve enabled Trump every step of the way. There’s no reason to think they’ll shrink from the next level of chaos and depravity. The usual handmaidens are already lining up to trivialize the attempted coup:

Still Digging

Florida is the state that has the most citizens arrested for the January 6 insurrection. Some fringe FL Republicans are holding a rally in Tallahassee this week to call for their release:

[T]his weekend, a handful of Florida Republican candidates will host a rally in Tallahassee calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to put pressure on authorities to free the “political prisoners” of Jan. 6.

The “Free Our Patriots Rally in Tally” will be held this Saturday, July 10, and is hosted by Luis Miguel, a far-right Republican candidate looking to primary Sen. Marco Rubio. “Folks, The patriots who have been hunted down by the corrupt, communist FBI are suffering. Many of them are veterans who fought for this nation,” tweeted Miguel. “Let’s do our part to ensure they’re liberated. We can’t allow this in America. Be there at the Florida Capitol July 10.

The “Free Our Patriots” rally is likely be treated as a curiosity if it gets any coverage at all. But unless the “mainstream” Republican Party has an unexpected break-up with its gross orange boyfriend, this crackpottery will soon be the official party line.

The potential upside? Maybe Republicans who peddle the Big Lie and valorize rioters will make it more likely that Democrats can defy history and hang onto the House and Senate in 2022. Trump will demand that Republicans embrace these delusions because his wounded ego demands evidence that he’s not the worthless loser and fraud he truly is, and there’s no reason to think Republicans won’t go along. They have with everything that came before, no matter how absurd and/or destructive.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      SFAW

      The potential upside? Maybe Republicans who peddle the Big Lie and valorize rioters will make it more likely that Democrats can defy history and hang onto the House and Senate in 2022.

      Maybe if the Dems hammer on that every day. Even then, I am less than sanguine about the no-info voters who vote Rethug changing their votes. And that’s probably what it will take, although I hope it’s not an absolute requirement.

      ETA: And Michael Tracey and Glemmy can go fuck themselves. Lying asshole morons.

    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Or this will cause his base and the far too stupid non-believers but will still vote thug come hell or high water to come out and vote as Dem voters are suppressed. This 2022 election is critical (but not as critical as the 2024 but that one can be won in 2022 if enough seats are gained by the thugs.) These are scary times – the worse since the (not at all) Civil War. Maybe worse since this could destroy our entire country – not just convert some of the States to a new country.

    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      there is no bottom

      Of course there’s a bottom.  The Republican party might as well change the party motto to BOHICA given how much the party is dominated by bottoms.

    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Of course Glen Greenwald ROFL.

      I take is Greenwald is one of those dorks who wants a Totalitarian Dictatorship now because it will bring on his gildbertarian paradise sooner.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      Wasn’t Tracey the one who was brutally thrashed by Maxine Waters? If so, he’s someone who knows what a real battle looks like.

    13. 13.

      Kay

      That’s how it goes in any organization though. Unless you actively halt the slide or just scrap it and start over, hiring bad people and retaining them after bad behavior begets attracting worse people, and on and on. Each batch of new hires will be lower quality than the last. You’re literally selecting for “bad” through a combination of attrition and attraction.

      It will get worse until they change something. It couldn’t go any other direction. There has to be a genuine interest in getting better and then actual changes. None of that has happened.

      If Romney had won in 2012 there’s a chance they could have halted the slide, but he didn’t.

    14. 14.

      Joe Falco

      Most Republicans in office have embraced the Big Lie (or Big Lie curious “Just asking questions”) so what’s stopping them from adding on to the Big Lie with more lies, big or small? The narrative is already set that the entire Biden administration is illegitimate in their eyes. Republicans are going to reinforce that view at all costs, including our democracy. The “Free Our Goons” rally will be the first of many between now and the mid-terms that will keep whipping the base into the frenzy since Tea Party bs is no longer the new hotness.

    16. 16.

      Kay

      You can see it in real time. They’ll elect a new member who seems somewhat normal and then that person sinks to the low level of the rest of the organization. Elise Stefanik? She’s just sinking to the standard level.

      There’s no incentive to be better and there’s a powerful self-preservation push that moves them to get worse. They’d have to actually DO something to change direction and they aren’t.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      You can see it in real time. They’ll elect a new member who seems somewhat normal and then that person sinks to the low level of the rest of the organization. Elise Stefanik? She’s just sinking to the standard level.

      There’s no incentive to be better and there’s a powerful self-preservation push that moves them to get worse. They’d have to actually DO something to change direction and they aren’t.

    20. 20.

      Woodrow/asim

      To paraphrase something Kay has said about divining the hidden motivations of Republicans, it’s irrelevant. All that matters is their actions[…]

      Kay is right about this — and more.

      This is why you don’t see a lot of Black folx wringing hands about “who’s a racist [in their hearts]?” How the hell do I know?

      Racism, along with Sexism, Homophobia, Transphobia, and a dozen other ills, are not things you phuck with. Those are literally Life and Limb issues, and you have to hone a sense of when it’s safe and when it’s not, to survive their effects.

      Those who do not, end up sounding a lot like our media elites (or, yes, certain clueless-sounding Democratic Senators) around the GOP — constantly trying to split differences and speak to some crumbling middle ground that these folx exploit far more other than they use. Be it a barely-bipartisan bill that “proves the system still works,” or treating that One Exceptional Black person well (where we can see it), these people know real damn well how to abuse our belief that the actually crap folx are “in the margins” to gather and increase power.

      And this is a game they’ve been playing for a long, long time. Here’s an excellent set of tweets on how 20th century textbooks promoted that there was “good” treatment of slaves: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1412515103807664130.html

      That’s how you get a whole generation indoctrinated that the only “real Racists” are Klanners. And that’s just an obvious one, about one side — think about how  misogyny has been unspoken, how much peer pressure was and still is applied to keep how we treat women hidden.

      Not every GOPer/supporter wants all that crap. But enough of them will vote for the people who support it, that it makes no damn difference to those who are impacted by their votes, and the rhetoric they allow to go, unchallenged.

      That, to me, is the real sin in all this — Dr. King’s White Moderate who is empowering all of this extremism, while claiming to not believe it all. As long as these folx play into these assholes’ traps, over and again, we’re going to keep having these issues — if not worse.

      And in the meantime, those of us in so-called marginalized groups? We’ll keep looking at Deeds, not Words.

    21. 21.

      Raoul Paste

      @p.a.: And when you make election ads using the footage of the riot, be sure to include the sound.  Of course, the GOP will cry foul and pressure TV stations not to show it

    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Agreed. I think back to Obama saying “the fever will break” and I believed that too at the time- I didn’t think they would get better but I thought the slide would stop. It is so much worse than it was then.

      I do think Romney was a kind of bellweather. Their rejection of him signaled a real lurch downward.

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Someone here said Republicans will have to lose three straight election cycles to gain sufficient motivation to change. That may be true, I don’t know. But I think you’re right that they’ll get worse until enough of them collectively decide to change direction.

      I’d hoped their big business donors would realize they need a stable country in which to operate and provide motivation by way of withholding money, but that doesn’t appear to be happening on a large enough scale to stop the descent into chaos and lunacy.

    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      My comment to them is that it’s interesting that they’ve finally found police officers to hate, i.e. the Capitol Police.

    29. 29.

      Ksmiami

      One more thing, this isn’t an ahistorical event- many many empires and nations have been laid low and undone by pandemics and maybe it’s a chance to build something better in the long run. Maybe the challenges we face are bigger than National divisions can address.

    30. 30.

      waspuppet

      The “Free Our Patriots” rally is likely be treated as a curiosity if it gets any coverage at all. But unless the “mainstream” Republican Party has an unexpected break-up with its gross orange boyfriend, this crackpottery will soon be the official party line.

      This is the thing, isn’t it? It’s all just weird conspiracy theory stuff that isn’t worth covering until it becomes the official party line, and then none of our media stars who get paid six and seven figures to cover politics can understand where it came from but it’s so popular there must be something to it.

      Biden’s gonna get like 162 votes from Atlanta in 2024 and Chuck Todd and Dana Bash will go “Wow, I guess he was a really uninspiring candidate I can’t imagine any other reason for a Democrat to get so few votes out of a Democratic-run city in a Republican-run state it’s not like anything troubling has been going on there the past four years.”

    31. 31.

      Mike J

      With local elections coming up, everyone should make an effort to show up where candidates are in public and ask them wno won the presidential election.

    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud:  It is no guarantee. As long as these revanchist tendencies exist political parties to represent them will exist.
      Jan Sangh (BJP’s old name) was in political wilderness for over 40 years, they toned down their rhetoric to win power but once they gained absolute power (they could form government without allies) they let their true colors show.
      We have to outnumber them at the polls every time they are never going to completely disappear.

