Earlier this week, I had a new manuscript, co-authored with Dr. Petra Rasmussen (RAND) published in the Milbank Quarterly.

We examined what happened to plan choice on Covered California after a huge relative price shock for silver plans in 2018.

Silver plans became comparatively way more expensive relative to gold plans in 2018 compared to 2014-2017. This was because the Trump Administration stopped paying Cost Sharing Reduction subsidies directly to insurers, so many states, including California, had insurers place the CSR costs directly into Silver plan premiums. Silver plan premium levels are what determines the value of the subsidy, and thus the price that subsidized people pay for every plan. California, luckily for us as researchers, also institutional details of only allowing standardized benefit designs to be offered so we could readily compare apples to apples. Those benefit designs produced clear breaks between metal levels and CSR variants.

In 2018, every California insurer Silverloaded. Most insurers had their silver plans still a smidge lower premium than the gold plans that they offered on the same plan type and network. However two insurers priced their gold plan a smidgeon cheaper than the corresponding silver plan. The high value CSR designs from these two insurers still offered less cost-sharing than the corresponding gold plan. This means that there still existed a premium and cost-sharing trade-off for people who earned under 200% FPL between CSR silver and gold plans. Enrollees could tell a facially plausible rational story as to why either choice could make sense. However, these two insurers’ gold plans had both less cost-sharing and lower premiums compared to silver for anyone earning over 200% FPL. Silver was transparently dominated for buyers of these two insurers if they made more then 200% FPL.

So what happened?

8/N from a policy POV, ideally no one earning over 200% FPL in these triads ever buys Silver. That sooooo did not happen pic.twitter.com/TP2PU08v1s — David Anderson (@bjdickmayhew) July 7, 2021

About 20% of the eligible population in 2018 bought a dominated plan. These folks ended up paying about $450 more in annual premiums and were exposed to several thousand dollars more in annual deductible.

There was significant variance. Individuals who had to make an active choice did better with about 8 to 9% of that subpopulation choosing a dominated plan. Automatic re-enrollment and choice inertia led to people who had a silver plan in 2017 being way more likely to either choose or just end up in a dominated plan. We saw a steep gradient in dominated choice by income — lower income households were more likely to have a dominated plan. We were surprised to find that assistance did not matter all that much on the likelihood that these folks ended up in dominated plans.

Choosing insurance in the best of choice environments is tough.

Very interesting work! Hard to expect people to make rational choices when choice set itself appears irrational – you get more for less?! Then again, plenty of precedent to show we choose insurance plans poorly. (Aside: I assume you control for insurer and plan type.) — Leemore Dafny (@LeemoreDafny) July 7, 2021



The presence of dominated plans on the choice menu makes an already tough challenge even tougher as the quick rules of thumbs and heuristics that people use to sort through their options fail.