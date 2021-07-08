Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 7-8

      NotMax

      Looks as if Saudi Arabia will become the 44th country to exceed 500k reported cases by the end of the weekend.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/6 China reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic, both moderate), both at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture, 1 Burmese & 1 Chinese nationals. There currently are 23 domestic confirmed & 0 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      All positive cases from the recent Delta Variant outbreak at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province have recovered.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/6, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 10 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Mainland Chinese & 1 Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan, & 1 Chinese national each returning from Israel, Czechia, Canada, the UAE & Thailand; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & Myanmar; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 each from the DRC, the Central African Republic & the Sudan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 28 confirmed cases recovered, 8 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 805 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 447 active confirmed cases in the country (418 imported), 5 in serious condition (all imported), 470 asymptomatic cases (464 imported), 5 suspect cases (all imported). 8,167 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/6, 1,342.381M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 10.712M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/7, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive case, all imported (from Russia, the UK & the Philippines).

      NotMax

      Locally, beginning July 8,

      In addition to expanding its “vaccine passport program,” the state is also easing restrictions Thursday on gatherings and restaurants.

      Under the new rules:

      • Hawaii restaurants will get the green light to move to 75% capacity. However, they’ll still need to meet 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
      • Social gatherings of 25 people will be allowed indoors or 75 outdoors.
      [snip]
      …Hawaii’s mask mandate and other COVID restrictions remain in place. Statewide, masks are required indoors but not outdoors. Source

      Also,

      Hawaii is averaging 45 new COVID cases a day and health officials say almost all of those infections have one thing in common: The patient isn’t vaccinated.

      According to Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 98% of people diagnosed with COVID statewide over the past couple months haven’t gotten a COVID vaccine.
      [snip]
      In June, a total of 116 COVID patients were hospitalized in Hawaii.

      According to Raethel, more than 90% of those admissions hadn’t gotten the shot or weren’t fully vaccinated. He added, “There’s been 114 COVID deaths this year but not a single one of those was for an individual who is vaccinated.” Source

