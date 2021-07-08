(Mildly NSFW)



Such a remarkable change: In February, covid deaths in the US topped 5,000 on the worst day. Yesterday, with two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated, it was 250, a 95% drop. pic.twitter.com/1vxga42ZLv — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 7, 2021

The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shots continues to decline to its lowest levels since the effort began in December. pic.twitter.com/zxD6tPrjOQ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 7, 2021

The variant of the coronavirus first identified in India last year is expected to become dominant soon in the United States https://t.co/eXq4kKkP1o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021

The US had +11,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday (Florida did not report). The total now stands above 34.6 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 13,708 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/q4KlJQU9HP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 7, 2021

======

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 4 million as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between vaccines and the highly contagious delta variant. https://t.co/EFUJsf9WZX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021

Pandemic deaths near 4 million worldwide amid delta variant surge https://t.co/8G33csxBnX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021

WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting Covid restrictions – video https://t.co/9OnrXQJd3P — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 7, 2021

India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/gMlfPVDeth pic.twitter.com/Ymp0BAMt7i — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Indian community station Radio Mewat has been using its airwaves to fight fake news around Covid https://t.co/UQ73SVwHIb pic.twitter.com/xGXEvx3mbt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 7, 2021

Indonesia recorded 1,040 confirmed deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic. The world’s fourth-most populous nation is facing a coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen. https://t.co/xcEPmFzJ8j — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister announces state of emergency for Tokyo with Olympics opening in just two weeks. https://t.co/CG8XUcpQTJ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021

Japan set to announce virus emergency throughout #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. The measures will mostly limit alcohol sales and restaurant opening hours, but they could also cap attendance at large events, a key issue with just two weeks until the Games beginhttps://t.co/UoLg0nMPDv pic.twitter.com/lxUU4vjonJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2021

South Korea reports highest ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/qbrRtHMVtg pic.twitter.com/SlE3py3f83 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Thailand reports new daily record of 75 coronavirus deaths https://t.co/ouoC6RtmqY pic.twitter.com/0gtwTNN0ja — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Thailand's plans to fully re-open in doubt as virus cases spike https://t.co/YAYOj06POm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

Australia's NSW sees highest case numbers in months despite lockdown https://t.co/cQlXt01PUP — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

Australia's slow vaccination, locked borders eclipse early virus success https://t.co/lEA7kmCqDF pic.twitter.com/FlqZngSYKk — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Factbox: The key moments in how Australia's COVID-19 success soured https://t.co/EThH4wGRP8 pic.twitter.com/N8yAi9xvkN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021

Watching Euros may be behind rise in Covid infections in men https://t.co/Qsc4oUXizG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021

German COVID-19 cases rise again after two months of decline https://t.co/IKC2gU5YMD pic.twitter.com/X2YcAFyUts — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021

COVID-19 infections in England have quadrupled since June, study finds https://t.co/kuXmHtXDzi pic.twitter.com/WUU9mPHwak — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Analysis: UK PM Johnson's new COVID gamble worries some scientists https://t.co/SVHYzEOJk3 pic.twitter.com/ubUIdqEaw5 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Brazil registers 54,022 new cases of coronavirus and 1,648 COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/JeBehegcgz pic.twitter.com/jnCxmSMnv7 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Health minister acknowledges third wave of Covid is underway in Mexico https://t.co/VObKp36Jyn — Earl Anthony Wayne (@EAnthonyWayne) July 7, 2021

======

Unvaccinated people are 'variant factories,' an infectious diseases expert says. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University concludes that unvaccinated people do more than risk their own health, they risk the health of those around them https://t.co/qLbjW2Mfkf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 7, 2021

Smart take from @carlzimmer about how to think about conflicting study results on whether the Delta variant is eroding the power of #Covid19 vaccines. https://t.co/kZnQadkPzc — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 7, 2021

======

Analysis: The GOP’s very stubborn vaccine skepticism https://t.co/Ofz5E0ThNb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021

THIS: "Health experts announced Tues 28% of Oklahomans who test positive for #COVID19 right now end up in a hospital…several factors are at play, including cases coming in from other states, the #DeltaVariant and fewer people getting tested."https://t.co/Gd2AcUY2ML — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 7, 2021

Frontline workers in New York were treated to a ticker-tape parade in recognition of their work during the health crisis pic.twitter.com/ArZSzFmzXD — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021