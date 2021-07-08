(Mildly NSFW)
Such a remarkable change: In February, covid deaths in the US topped 5,000 on the worst day. Yesterday, with two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated, it was 250, a 95% drop. pic.twitter.com/1vxga42ZLv
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 7, 2021
The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shots continues to decline to its lowest levels since the effort began in December. pic.twitter.com/zxD6tPrjOQ
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 7, 2021
The variant of the coronavirus first identified in India last year is expected to become dominant soon in the United States https://t.co/eXq4kKkP1o
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021
The US had +11,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday (Florida did not report). The total now stands above 34.6 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 13,708 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/q4KlJQU9HP
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 7, 2021
The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 4 million as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between vaccines and the highly contagious delta variant. https://t.co/EFUJsf9WZX
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021
Pandemic deaths near 4 million worldwide amid delta variant surge https://t.co/8G33csxBnX
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021
WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting Covid restrictions – video https://t.co/9OnrXQJd3P
— Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 7, 2021
India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/gMlfPVDeth pic.twitter.com/Ymp0BAMt7i
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Indian community station Radio Mewat has been using its airwaves to fight fake news around Covid https://t.co/UQ73SVwHIb pic.twitter.com/xGXEvx3mbt
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 7, 2021
Indonesia recorded 1,040 confirmed deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic. The world’s fourth-most populous nation is facing a coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen. https://t.co/xcEPmFzJ8j
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021
BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister announces state of emergency for Tokyo with Olympics opening in just two weeks. https://t.co/CG8XUcpQTJ
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2021
Japan set to announce virus emergency throughout #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.
The measures will mostly limit alcohol sales and restaurant opening hours, but they could also cap attendance at large events, a key issue with just two weeks until the Games beginhttps://t.co/UoLg0nMPDv pic.twitter.com/lxUU4vjonJ
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2021
South Korea reports highest ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/qbrRtHMVtg pic.twitter.com/SlE3py3f83
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Thailand reports new daily record of 75 coronavirus deaths https://t.co/ouoC6RtmqY pic.twitter.com/0gtwTNN0ja
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Thailand's plans to fully re-open in doubt as virus cases spike https://t.co/YAYOj06POm
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021
Australia's NSW sees highest case numbers in months despite lockdown https://t.co/cQlXt01PUP
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021
Australia's slow vaccination, locked borders eclipse early virus success https://t.co/lEA7kmCqDF pic.twitter.com/FlqZngSYKk
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Factbox: The key moments in how Australia's COVID-19 success soured https://t.co/EThH4wGRP8 pic.twitter.com/N8yAi9xvkN
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Watching Euros may be behind rise in Covid infections in men https://t.co/Qsc4oUXizG
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2021
German COVID-19 cases rise again after two months of decline https://t.co/IKC2gU5YMD pic.twitter.com/X2YcAFyUts
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
COVID-19 infections in England have quadrupled since June, study finds https://t.co/kuXmHtXDzi pic.twitter.com/WUU9mPHwak
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Analysis: UK PM Johnson's new COVID gamble worries some scientists https://t.co/SVHYzEOJk3 pic.twitter.com/ubUIdqEaw5
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Brazil registers 54,022 new cases of coronavirus and 1,648 COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/JeBehegcgz pic.twitter.com/jnCxmSMnv7
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Health minister acknowledges third wave of Covid is underway in Mexico https://t.co/VObKp36Jyn
— Earl Anthony Wayne (@EAnthonyWayne) July 7, 2021
Unvaccinated people are 'variant factories,' an infectious diseases expert says. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University concludes that unvaccinated people do more than risk their own health, they risk the health of those around them https://t.co/qLbjW2Mfkf
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 7, 2021
Smart take from @carlzimmer about how to think about conflicting study results on whether the Delta variant is eroding the power of #Covid19 vaccines. https://t.co/kZnQadkPzc
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 7, 2021
Analysis: The GOP’s very stubborn vaccine skepticism https://t.co/Ofz5E0ThNb
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021
THIS: "Health experts announced Tues 28% of Oklahomans who test positive for #COVID19 right now end up in a hospital…several factors are at play, including cases coming in from other states, the #DeltaVariant and fewer people getting tested."https://t.co/Gd2AcUY2ML
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 7, 2021
Frontline workers in New York were treated to a ticker-tape parade in recognition of their work during the health crisis pic.twitter.com/ArZSzFmzXD
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
So you *want* the federal government to give you the vaccine? OK – they'll be glad to. https://t.co/qxWo1K8P7b
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 7, 2021
