Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Women: they get shit done

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shocking, but not surprising

We have all the best words.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Some Things Don’t Change, Some Do

On the other hand…

Wow! Little did I know that Rupert Murdoch hung on my every word and that Fox was in the process of starting a weather channel where people will get the best, most correct weather news out there — fair and balanced in a way no weather news has been yet!

I got an advance glimpse of the programming list, and it’s going to be a thrilling, action-packed 24-hour cycle…

4—6 a.m.: Cloud Caravan Shaped Like All Your Worst Nightmares Is Almost to Your Neighborhood…

8—9:30 a.m.: Tucker Carlson Asks Whether Anyone (Dr. Fauci?) Can Explain Why Clouds Look So Much Like Sheep If We Aren’t Being Programmed to Obey…

1—2 p.m.: It’s Not Raining Anywhere We Have Sent Correspondents! America Is Doing Much Better Than Other Stations Would Have You Believe!…

5—5:30 p.m.: Rainbows: Fine in The Privacy of Their Own Homes But I Don’t Need One Over My Workplace…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Spanky

      30% of the country will be out in the rain wearing colanders on their heads.

      So the numbers are decreasing, then?

      Nicole

      Huh. So FOX News pissing on viewers’ legs and telling them it’s raining will no longer be metaphorical.

      Baud

      Not surprised. Regular weather people have started to mention climate change as the cause of extreme weather events.  Fox viewers need a safe space from all that CWT (Critical Weather Theory).

      germy

      just found out they're launching Fox Weather and I'm really looking forward to reporters standing in the pouring rain talking about how sunny it is

      — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 10, 2020

      Amir Khalid

      Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter have spent a lifetime together quietly going about the business of being good people. That’s how the actual good people do it.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Word seems to be that Rupert is the climate change pooh-pooher; his son (who will be more hands on) is on the other side of the fence from the old man on this subject.

      Still, can’t you see the Chyrons?

      “Hurricane Carlotta (D-FL) kills 73.”

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: I think it was Marcy Wheeler who noted that in most cases it is prosecutors who file such motions. Why not this time?

      Amir Khalid

      @germy:
      I foresee the judge pointing out to Mr Greenberg that being in jail will not make it even slightly more difficult for him to cooperate with prosecutors. In fact, it will make that task much easier for everyone, especially him.

      JML

      No one has ever accomplished so much post-presidency than the Carters. I doubt anyone else will come close. They truly are national treasures.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: I wonder who they will deflect blame too since that is standard protocol for the Right when they are on the wrong side of an issue? Big Solar for reflecting to much sun light?

      Geminid

      @Baud: Gay people and their allies are too powerful in this country to be attacked head on. That’s why the bigots focus so much energy attacking the rights of trans people, who are used as proxies and scapegoats.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I guess that NYT video about the 6th must have struck a nerve by the way that Hard Right is going on about wanting to charge the cops defending the Senate with murder. I saw the video from the rioters/ assclown side and that was just wow,… they had a group of mall ninjas playing fake cops with assault rifles. And playing is the word because you could see from real cops the difference in focus from the mall ninjas (unlike the mall nijas, you could not see the cops, just their guns and their guns were focused on that door and never wavered, unlike the mall nijas who were pointing their guns at who ever they were talking too). The whole thing reminded me of a bunch of teenagers holding a late night party and laughing at how upset the neighbors are until the cops show up, shut the power off and arrest someone.

      germy

      Has anyone here posted this yet? It’s a good thread with some background info on the guy who tried to block Hannah-Jones:

      Meeting with #NikoleHannahJones for an interview this week made me reflect on my June interview with Walter Hussman, the conservative Arkansas media magnate and #UNC megadonor who lobbied against hiring her.

      It’s worth talking a bit about these two people and interviews.

      — JoekillianPW (@JoekillianPW) July 6, 2021

      Geminid

      @Baud: Homophobia has become like antisemitism. Still out there, still powerful, but not public.

      Speaking of labor, the Teamsters seem serious about organizing Amazon’s workers. This task may take years, but the Teamsters could have what it takes.

      Kathleen

      Who on Fox will be the first to guarantee viewers will never have to see dark clouds ever again if they subscribe to  premium VPN Cloud service AryanSkies.

      OzarkHillbilly

      North America endured the hottest June on record last month, according to satellite data that shows temperature peaks lasting longer as well as rising higher.

      The heat dome above western Canada and the north-west United States generated headlines around the world as daily temperature records were shattered across British Columbia, Washington and Portland.

      The new data reveals this was part of a broader trend that built up over several weeks and a far wider area, which is underpinned by human-driven climate disruption.

      The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service also revealed that June temperatures in North America were 1.2C higher than the average from 1991 to 2020, which is more than 2C above pre-industrial levels.

      This is the 12th consecutive year of above-average June temperatures in the region, and the greatest increase recorded until now.

