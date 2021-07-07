Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history. The 96-year old calls his marriage to 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter a full partnership https://t.co/RwhPLqQ6Bo

Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter will celebrate their 75th anniversary Wednesday. Fun fact: Jimmy was 3 years old when Rosie, as he calls her, was born next door. His mother, Ruth, a nurse, took care of the newborn. So Jimmy saw his future wife through the slats on her crib. pic.twitter.com/jQegmJUhrY

On the other hand…

Lightning will now be called Jesus Jolts and 30% of the country will be out in the rain wearing colanders on their heads.

Opinion: What the programming list for Fox’s new weather channel will look like https://t.co/GeCv82XCWO

Wow! Little did I know that Rupert Murdoch hung on my every word and that Fox was in the process of starting a weather channel where people will get the best, most correct weather news out there — fair and balanced in a way no weather news has been yet!

I got an advance glimpse of the programming list, and it’s going to be a thrilling, action-packed 24-hour cycle…

4—6 a.m.: Cloud Caravan Shaped Like All Your Worst Nightmares Is Almost to Your Neighborhood…

8—9:30 a.m.: Tucker Carlson Asks Whether Anyone (Dr. Fauci?) Can Explain Why Clouds Look So Much Like Sheep If We Aren’t Being Programmed to Obey…

1—2 p.m.: It’s Not Raining Anywhere We Have Sent Correspondents! America Is Doing Much Better Than Other Stations Would Have You Believe!…

5—5:30 p.m.: Rainbows: Fine in The Privacy of Their Own Homes But I Don’t Need One Over My Workplace…