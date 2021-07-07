Open thread. Looks like we need one!
No rain in the 404, and temps well under 90. Win!
@WaterGirl:They’re making her into a martyr to the Glorious Revolution, and the officer who (totally did his job) into a villain. My fear is that some Republican Rep will learn that officer’s name in a classified briefing and will ‘accidentally’ leak it to the lynch mob.
Edit: I guess you deleted the comment I’m replying to. ‘She’ was the rioter killed by the Capitol Police on Insurrection Day.
@dmsilev: How would Trump feel if a mob had been smashing a window in a WH door leading to a room where he was sheltering?
I read that her parents are insisting that her civil rights were violated. 🤷🏻♀️
@WaterGirl:
area code
Area code for Atlanta.
We haven’t seen temps in the 90s for at least a week in the Austin area, with plenty of rain, and no 90s in the forecast until Sunday. It’s pretty delightful, if you can deal with some humidity.
Also too, the rainout of last night’s Mets – Brewers game may mean that deGrom will be available to pitch in the All-Star Game. He was scheduled to pitch last night, and his regular cycle would have had him pitching on Sunday. He pitched the makeup game today, and his regular cycle would have him pitch again next Monday, when there are no games.
@tybee: Been catchin any?
@WaterGirl: The original Atlanta area code. 770 was the upstart area code about 20 years ago.
Of course Marjorie Taylor Greene is comparing life-saving vaccine efforts to Nazi-era Brown Shirts… Her visit to the Holocaust Museum was for INSPIRATION on how to further trivialize a genocide, not to actually apologize. She's not fucking sorry.She's dangerous.Expel her.— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 7, 2021
@Auntie Anne: 706 is over here
and if Steve is where I think he is he’s in 706 not 404
@raven:
Nyet.
@tybee: Did I tell you I caught a 60lb Wahoo?
Kitteh update: we have named the little maniacs Grayson (male) and Minnie (female). Grayson pretty much named himself after the former Duke basketball player: he loves to run around like a nut and dive on loose balls. Minnie is sort of pearl-colored; probably has some Siamese in her ancestry.
Today they discovered a route that gets them onto my desk. I’m so doomed.
@WaterGirl: The Haitian president stayed more than 5 years after the previous president left. Many people had a problem with that. He said he should be allowed since the election where he was actually elected was almost a year after he took office. Lots of problems, no good answers.
Was a mention that the assassins claimed to be American before killing him, but that could just be a rumor.
LO-Fuck ’em!
We’ve seen the video. We know that Ashli Babbitt was at the front of a rampaging, screaming mob, smashing down the doors to the House chamber, trying to climb through. That’s why she was shot. She deserved it, 100%. She was committing a violent crime.— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 7, 2021
Second comment from Charles inside.
When we were watching Congressman Swalwell, etal, here in the comments, during the second impeachment of the orange bastard, someone (I think raven) said more of these fuckers should’ve been shot. I agree.
Also, I watched the FTFNYT video from start to finish. Not gonna do that again, but it’s good that they put it together.
@WaterGirl: Here is what I understand. The President was corrupt and resisting holding elections. Protests have been going on for a while. Haiti remains pretty much a basket case. Long history of abusive leaders. Adams ran on law and order and seems a little kooky. Insists he has been living in a tiny, illegal basement apartment despite owning a nice home in New Jersey, says we don’t need so many teachers as each one can handle 500 students, says he plans to build a house in the Golan Heights, et., etc. Brooklyn Borough Council was his previous experience.
-
@dmsilev:
My fear is that some Republican Rep will learn that officer’s name in a classified briefing and will ‘accidentally’ leak it to the lynch mob.
I don’t see how this doesn’t happen.
I have no clue as to whether this will be the breaking point–ok, almost certainly not–but the ongoing Republican research project that is testing the credulity of the base is a fascinating little enterprise you couldn’t get past an Institutional Review Board any place but Trump U.
At some point, they’re going to push a point that even the ambulatory brain stems that are TFG’s Base won’t be able to buy into. I think.
Today they discovered a route that gets them onto my desk.
Cat door in the back of your desk?
@mrmoshpotato: The only reason a lot more of them weren’t shot is because the cops were out numbered. The only reason the insurrection got as far as it did is because the cops were out numbered. The only reason they were out numbered is because Trump (and probably Roger Stone) made sure of it.
@WaterGirl: That depends. He had backers but lots of protesters. I am thinking the majority are more happy than not.
-
I have a suggestion for when the blog gets moribund.
One of the best thing about this place is the links to interesting stories/items others put up. I comb the threads for them some days, even if I don’t participate.
SO: it might be nice to have a thread where we can pop in links for others — or check what others are sharing. Could be an occasional feature. Someplace to archive stuff like that.
@HalfAssedHomesteader: Yeah. I know that.
Bookshelf to stack of banker’s boxes to windowsill to desk.
@WaterGirl: I think they see it as an out of the frying pan into the fire situation.
@raven: Did I tell you I caught a 60lb Wahoo?
nice ‘hoo
@WaterGirl: That I do not know, probably a mess like our country as to who supports what. I did just see the authorities killed 4 of the 6 assassins.
https://www.npr.org/2021/07/07/1014022342/4-suspected-killers-of-president-jovenel-moise-have-been-slain-2-arrested
@WaterGirl: What I understand is that it was a strange race with Andrew Yang polling well until the end. Both Garcia and Wiley looked better to me, but the fearmongering about the rise in murders pushed Adams ahead. It also appears nearly all the winners are from Brooklyn – which I was surprised to learn has the largest population of all the boroughs.
The Capitol Police should be issued with M-60s to deal with the next Trumpist assault, which is sure to come.
@mrmoshpotato: I have no sympathy for Ashli Babbitt, except that she might have been a better person at some point before she drank the Q-Ade. That is on her.
And the Washington Post reader commenters did not have any sympathy for her either. Before the Post started locking down comment threads in the aftermath of 1/6, readers were on there slamming her for her traitorous behavior. (The Post shut down a lot of their political threads for a few days, but early on, before they did, they would open a story about Ashli to comments and then scrub it, because the commenters had no sympathy for a recently dead person.)
She was from the San Diego area. Her uncle was stunned that she was killed, but he described her as “fanatical” 3 times in an interview with the local CBS station. Unedited cut from the story:
“She loved her country. She loved our president Trump,” said Anthony Mazziott Jr., Babbitt’s uncle.
….. “She was fanatical, she loves her country and president and did everything she could to get the president reelected… And she thought she could influence whatever was happening in Washington that day,” said Mazziott.
Babbitt was the CEO of Fowler’s Pool Service & Supply, Inc. in Spring Valley.
“She had no children. She was fanatical about running her business. She loved people,” said Mazziott .
Her uncle tell us that she has four brothers who all live in San Diego, along with her parents and grandfather.
Her uncle says she was fanatical about our democracy.
And for those who are calling her a domestic terrorist, this is how he wants her to be remembered.
“Someone who served her country and loved it. And our democracy and ultimately gave her life for it,” said Mazziott.
He has these final words.
“I wish we could all come down and figure out how to get along. God bless America,” added Mazziott.
Well, who knows? NY Times breaking news
Four people suspected in the assassination of Haiti’s president were killed by the police and two others were arrested, the country’s police chief said.
Wednesday, July 7, 2021 9:53 PM EST
“The police are engaged in a battle with the assailants,” the chief, Léon Charles, said at a news conference.
Three police officers who had been held hostage were freed, he said.
Brain disease, insanity, bigotry, stupidity, greed, fear of prison, what's your take on these people who still say Trump won the election?— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 8, 2021
I don’t see how this doesn’t happen.
The whole point of the “who killed her” campaign by insurrectionists and sympathizers among elected officials is to try to out the officer who fired so they can be targeted for harassment or worse. It’s the exact same thing they did with trying to expose the state department whistleblower during impeachment. It’s despicable.
@Redshift: Yes. They’re trying to find out the identity of the officer who fired the shot, so Trump trash can find and murder him.
@raven: I was a 404 girl when I lived there 30 years ago.
@Betty: Regarding Eric Adams, he was a law and order candidate when people are worried abou crime. He does claim to live in a basement apt. In Brooklyn (gave reporters a tour) though it looked more like his son’s home, and he owns a place with his girlfriend in nearby NJ. He was a NYC Police officer who started 100 Blacks for Law Enforcement. I had not heard that he proposed reducing the number of teachers; spoke about his concern that all students recieve a good education. And I hadn’t heard the Golan Heights story either. He was Brooklyn Borough President and was popular in Brooklyn. There were 13 candidates, some of them good ones. He was expected to win. I’d have preferred someone else.
@dr. bloor: This is the topic of a post at No More Mr. Nice Blog. The name apparently (well, a name) is known.
https://nomoremister.blogspot.com/2021/07/right-wingers-want-to-name-cop-who-shot.html
@burnspbesq: deGrom said he would pitch his normal reps and announce if he’ll be available to pitch Sunday. He has no intention of going to the AS Game. He wants to rest, heal, see family, and thinks it’s stupid to fly to Colorado and not pitch, so he is lobbying for teammate Taijuan Walker to take his place for the AS Game. The Mets postgame show on SNY always features a long, detailed interview with deGrom, and he’s well-spoken and honest.
