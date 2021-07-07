Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Have Agency – Share Resources Here & Thoughts After the Zooms

We Have Agency – Share Resources Here & Thoughts After the Zooms

I mentioned at the two zooms (last night and this evening) that I would put up a post where you can share any resources that might be helpful to the pilot state groups.

I think it’s fair to say that you guys at the zooms have inspired us all with your ideas, enthusiasm and your smarts.  I think Alan was right when he said that we are uniquely positioned to make a difference.

So share your resources if you want, and any thoughts you have after the two initial zooms.

And if you are on one of the state teams, please work out the day and time for your state team to meet – and let me know so I can get the zooms scheduled.

I will pair this with an Open Thread.

 

    5Comments

      Argiope

      Hi Team OH, I could meet anytime after 10 am this Friday during the day, or Sunday before 2 Eastern.  Trying to deliver a J&J shot to my 99 year old grandmother in the opposite end of the state on Saturday, so that day is out for me

      WaterGirl

      Avalie (TX) sent me this:

      Brennan Center  https://www.brennancenter.org/

      Vote411  https://www.vote411.org/coronavirus

      Democracy Docket  https://www.democracydocket.com/

      Ballotpedia  https://ballotpedia.org

      Lawyers’ Committee  https://lawyerscommittee.org/state-election-law/

      Election Protection  https://866ourvote.org/

      The Fulcrum  https://thefulcrum.us/

      Electionline  http://www.electionline.org

      National Redistricting Foundation  https://redistrictingfoundation.org/litigation

      All Voting is Local  https://allvotingislocal.org/

      Campaign Legal Center  https://campaignlegal.org/

      MacArthur Justice Center

      Vote Save America  https://votesaveamerica.com/

      ACLU  https://www.aclu.org/issues/voting-rights

      Voting Rights Lab  https://www.votingrightslab.org/

      columbusqueen

      Sorry I missed tonight’s zoom–had a major plumbing problem to deal with. Let me know we’re meeting again.

