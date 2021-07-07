Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics / Republican Venality / They're So Open About It

They’re So Open About It

10 Comments

This post is in: 

Maybe it is from all the books I have read and movies I have seen, but I guess I feel like I have a hyper-nostalgic view of crooks and thieves. I thought they were cunning, and worked in the dark, and tried to hide what they were doing. But they aren’t. They’re just right out there in the open:

Conservative political groups are mobilizing against a key element of a bipartisan infrastructure deal, and their opposition could make it harder for the U.S. government to collect unpaid taxes.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans have agreed to increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service so that the agency can bring in more tax revenue, hoping the money can help pay down some of the infrastructure package’s expected price tag. The early contours of the infrastructure blueprint have won the White House’s support, but the IRS provision in particular is drawing opposition from well-funded conservative groups, which are strongly opposed to expanding the reach of a tax-collection agency that they long have alleged is politically motivated.

“Republicans are going to double the IRS budget? That’s crazy. There’s very strong opposition to this,” said Stephen Moore, a former outside economic adviser to Trump who is leading the effort. An op-ed on the measure that Moore wrote with Steve Forbes also has circulated in Congressional Republican offices.

There’s literally no subtlety anymore. Everything is just right out there in the open with them

  • Cacti
  • dmsilev
  • Hungry Joe
  • JoyceH
  • Ken B
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Mike in DC
  • N M
  • Urza

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Dude, Trump started lying about the election being stolen *before the votes were even counted*. The states where he was ahead were fair, but the counting HAD TO STOP; the states where he was behind were already unfair and the counting HAD TO CONTINUE.

      When that’s the behavior of the party leader, subtlety is gone.

      I mean, yeah – it’s always stunning to see it happen, over and over, and how the Republican propagandists continue to play along, as if something reasonable, or even sensible, was going on. Still, Trump proved you don’t even *need* a fig leaf, and people will still rave about how beautiful the emperor’s clothing is, just to own the libs.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      My favorite bit from that article:

      “Enforcement of tax laws is one thing, but what people are concerned about is aggressive audits,” said Jason Pye, a federal lobbyist formerly at FreedomWorks, a conservative organization

      Personally, I’m very concerned that there aren’t enough aggressive audits of rich tax-evaders.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike in DC

      Wait until after the first time Texas flips in a presidential election and you’re going to see what remains of subtlety go completely out the window.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Urza

      We should fund the IRS well enough to audit every billionaire that pays taxes to America every year.  Likely find enough to pay for the auditor just in honest unintentional mistakes, let alone what they try to hide.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cacti

      Republicans have essentially abandoned democratic norms that existed pre-2016, and are a full-on neo-fascist movement.

      Yet, we still have feckless toads like Manchin and Sinema who think there’s a middle ground to be found with fascists.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken B

      Personally, I’ve liked the idea of tax bounties for a while now.

      Produce solid evidence of illegal tax evasion that stands up in court, testify if needed, and get 10 or 15% of the recovered money.

      It would give the IRS lots of material to work with, raise lots of money, and make it harder for the rich to cheat on their taxes. Especially since they can’t trust their hired help not to roll on them.

      Because, let’s face it, a lot of these rich people ain’t too bright.

      I’m sure there’s all sorts of legal problems with the idea, and no way Roberts and his reactionary wrecking crew would sign off on it, even if it was entirely legal and constitutional. But it’s a nice dream.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Hungry Joe

      @LongHairedWeirdo: In 2016 Trump was also claiming the election was rigged … until he won the electoral vote, and the election. Then, all of a sudden, it wasn’t rigged. Except for the popular vote — which he lost. That was still rigged.

      Reply

