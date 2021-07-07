Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This blog will pay for itself.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

The willow is too close to the house.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This really is a full service blog.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Naturally gregarious and alpha

What fresh hell is this?

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Open Thread

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: 

Looks like we could use a new thread!

It’s been more than 4 hours since the last one, so maybe we are all busy today.

I am super busy today with work stuff but I can see there’s lots of newsworthy stuff going on, so I’m just gonna put this up as a wide open thread and let you have at it.

I couldn’t really get anything done yesterday for my clients because f-ing Microsoft made some sort of change that left me unable to use any of their programs, so I was stuck until 6pm last night. Without email and Excel I was stuck, so I need to get caught up today.

Open Thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Betty
  • Booger
  • CaseyL
  • Danielx
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • ian
  • Ivan X
  • jeffreyw
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ninedragonspot
  • opiejeanne
  • piratedan
  • Roger Moore
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      jonas

      If Adam or anyone else with some regional expertise wants to weigh in on what the hell is happening in Haiti, that would be great. Every time you think things can’t possibly get worse for that poor country, it somehow does.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I wonder exactly what John Kelly thinks he’s doing by telling us these things now

      On a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war, Donald Trump insisted to his then chief of staff, John Kelly: “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.”

      The remark from the former US president on the 2018 trip, which reportedly “stunned” Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general, is reported in a new book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal. […]
      But Bender says unnamed sources reported that Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred”, emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Without email and Excel I was stuck, so I need to get caught up today.

      The good news is that you’re now able to use Excel and Outlook. The bad news is, well, that you’re now able to use Excel and Outlook.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: I don’t remember the Hitler stuff. His belief that the American dead buried in Normandy were suckers and losers came out before the election.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      opiejeanne

      This is not important news, but after cataract surgery, sometimes there’s a growth of membrane behind the lens. 20-30% chance, and I’m in that category; thought I was going blind. Treatment is easy, just a little zap with a laser, similar to having your annual eye checkup. My eye doctor gave me a referral to some people who do that sort of thing, and I talked to them yesterday about an appointment.

      They do not require their staff to be vaccinated, and the receptionist coyly told me that she could not divulge employees’ health histories. Blamed it on the CDC and their own HR. She said I could put it off until September, but when I asked what happens in September she didn’t answer.

      They want me to sign a “hold harmless” in case I catch COVID-19.

      I have the appointment with them in August, but I’ve put in a call to my doc for a referral to another office that does this procedure. I live in Washington state and we don’t just have the Alpha and Delta Variants, we also have the Gamma, which is worrying because of its higher death rate.

      I suspect that the offer to put this off until September is because that’s when the vaccines will have complete clearance and not just emergency approval, and they can require staff to be vaccinated. They can now, as the Methodist hospital system did in Texas,  but they have chosen not to force the issue.

      They’re a medical facility, for God’s sake. Parroting the line from HR that “We’re following CDC protocols” is not reassuring, and no matter how much they clean everything, which I assume they were doing before Covid, it’s not spread by fomites. It’s spread by droplets in the air, by breathing near someone who has it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @jonas:
      Heard some coverage on BBC, but the story is still unfolding. The killers self-identified as US DEA beforehand. Haiti is evidently full of armed gangs, but was this related to them or a political action? The president had controversy of his own.

      Haiti’s opposition said that Mr Moïse’s five-year term should have ended on 7 February 2021, five years to the day since his predecessor, Michel Martelly, stepped down.

      But there had been a year’s delay to elections after Mr Martelly’s departure, and Mr Moïse insisted he had one more year to serve as he did not take office until 7 February 2017.

      Parliamentary elections should have been held in October 2019 but disputes have delayed them, meaning Mr Moïse had been ruling by decree.

      In February this year, on the day the opposition wanted him to leave office, Mr Moïse said an attempt to kill him and overthrow the government had been foiled.

      ETA a Dutch journalist had an assassination attempt on him, but is alive in hospital.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      there’s a part of me (probably leftover from my squishy childhood) that has a hard time classifying all of these bigots as Christians… because bigots and racists can be of any color and ethnicity or creed, it’s NOT just Christians. However, I have a real issue that we’re not seeing certain people of faith stepping up and castigating those who shield their hate behind the stained glass and steeples.

      I know a good many people of faith who perform good deeds, who do NOT support racism and fascism and I really wish they would show up and get pissed off that these folks are using “their faith” to give these MAGAs a patina of respectability and authority.

      I’m not the biggest student of faith, but when these people advocate “old testament” theology its almost as if the New Testament is some foreign shore that has no lessons or morals that demand observance at all. We watch these people promote their collective hate wrapped in false piety and while I am no longer finding the need to park my keester in some pew on a weekly basis, I am still surprised that we don’t see anyone seizing the bully pulpit and decrying the desecration that these people are making of actual people of faith.

      They first did this meaning jujitsu to Patriotism and now they’re doing the same to Christianity

      Reply
    17. 17.

      VeniceRiley

      Morning posts below reminding me of when a DC cop I knew used to infiltrate left wing groups. But she fit right in. Tiny skinny whippet dyke.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Lyrebird

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      Good luck with the inbox!

      Here I got stumped because my newer home machine didn’t come with Tex pre installed. Was blaming myself for not conforming more to the Microsoft Office world. Thank you for reminding me it’s just that tools break down.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      opiejeanne

      @piratedan: They’ve been at it for at least 25 years. I remember an article about a resurgence of church attendance (mega-churches and various hard-line smaller ones) in our local paper, quoting some new enthusiast of religion saying that he prefers the Old Testament to the New. We were regular church-goers at the time and were bewildered that this person identified as a Christian.

      Also, it’s been more than 15 years since one of these told me online that he didn’t approve of the Sermon on the Mount.

      Didn’t approve.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @piratedan: There are people speaking out but they get less air time. That said there are indeed too many “Christians” who seem to think the most important thing in the New Testament is that Jesus said we could all eat bacon. But then it seems like a lot of them think the 10 Commandments don’t apply to them so how seriously do they really take the Old Testament either?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      @opiejeanne: ​
       

      The subject is your eyes, your ability to see, so it is an important issue. Are you vaccinated? If you are, I’d just take the appointment and wear a mask for double protection. (Surface transmission doesn’t seem to be a danger, though even that might be different with Delta.)

      (H’mm. “Different with Delta! – could be a good public health advertising point!)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MattF

      @opiejeanne: I just had that ‘capsulotomy’ in both eyes (left eye a few months ago and right eye a few weeks ago) and I can tell you that it worked very nicely for me. My vision in each eye was seriously messed up for the rest of the day after the procedure but was OK the next day and then slowly improved to ‘excellent’ over the next week or two.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ninedragonspot

      A bunch of feminist and LGBT groups at Chinese universities, as well as a couple of LGBT NGOs in Guangdong,  were removed from WeChat today.

      I am guessing there are about three reasons for the crackdown:

      1.A continued pattern of throttling expression in the civil sphere (a number of prominent feminists were kicked off Weibo a few months back)

      2. Demographic angst (the government recently raised the limit on children to 3)

      3. A rising tide of xenophobia (LGBT groups are “vectors” for Western ideology.)

      Very depressing, and I worry what further anti-LGBT actions may be coming.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ian

      I found this on Digbysblog.net and found it amusing

      ” And Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is shocked, I tell you, shocked, that the chairman of the Oklahoma GOP has endorsed his primary challenger, which he claims is unprecedented (and is indeed highly unusual). What is the reason for this break with party norms? Lankford failed to object to the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6.”

      Lankford is a right wing republican who is not completely insane.  He backed out of the Tulsa/Greenwood 1921 commission earlier in the year, claiming ‘political partisan interference’ with its work in order to shore up his right flank.  Nice to see it didn’t do him any good with his right flank.  Couldn’t of happened to a better guy.  Of course, being Oklahoma, if he gets a successful primary challenge by someone to his right, that person is liable to win the general election.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      opiejeanne

      @CaseyL: Yes, we are vaccinated. And yes, they do require masks, and will check my temperature, and asked all those questions you get and will ask them again: sniffly nose? cough? trouble breathing? etc.

      Yeah, I’m probably going to keep the appointment but it’s damned annoying that they want me to sign a hold harmless.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @opiejeanne: I cheated and took a 5-minute break from work before making lunch.

      Good for you for finding another provider.  Also, my sister just had that done on both eyes (a month or two apart) and she was definitely apprehensive before the first one, but she said it was no big deal and barely mentioned the second one beforehand.

      So at least maybe no need to worry about that one?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      opiejeanne

      @MattF: Thanks. How long ago was your cataract surgery? Mine was in 2018, but this nonsense has only started bothering me over the past couple of months. Slow growing?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MattF

      @opiejeanne: I had cataract surgery around five years ago. I was warned, repeatedly, at that time that these additional procedures might be necessary— and that turned out to be true.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      opiejeanne

      @WaterGirl: Yes, I think the procedure is  probably no big deal, but I’ll be in close contact with their staff for an hour, and it was obvious from her comments that at least one of them is not vaccinated, and has not been required to be vaccinated

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @opiejeanne:

      @piratedan: They’ve been at it for at least 25 years.

      More like 45 years, since the rise of Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr. in the late 1970s.  There was nothing ‘moral’ about the ‘Moral Majority,’

      The only good news is that as they die off, they’re not being replaced.  The Millennial and Gen-Z children of evangelicals, having grown up with the Internet, have had too many other sources of information to buy into what their parents’ pastors were preaching.

      The bad news is, their loss of influence due to dying off is still gonna take some time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Spanky: No, that was someone else’s nightmare!  This was related to 2-factor authorization, which in November they had announced would happen “sometime in 2021”, which was apparently this weekend.

      But they also took the opportunity to make sure that older versions of Office could no longer be accessed through Office 365, which is the devil by the way, even though there was absolutely no reason to link the two, except to push people to upgrade when they don’t want to.  Every version of Outlook has been worse than the last, so I am sticking with the last one that I didn’t hate.

      I have always hated Microsoft with a passion.  If there’s a stronger word for hating with a passion, I”m there.

      At the end of the day, I was victorious, but fuck Microsoft.

      I told Cole yesterday that I hate Microsoft as much as he hated PayPal a few years ago.  He LOL’d.  If you missed that rant, it was a great one!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @opiejeanne: I listen to the local baptist radio station from time to time. There is very little preaching on New Testament passages like the Sermon on the Mount, but more on Paul’s crabby letters, and on Revelations of course.

      There is a lot of preaching on the Old Testament, and it’s theme of the Hebrews sliding into idolatry, but then being brought back to the right path by a prophet and a righteous king. That’s how a lot of conservative evangelicals like to see life in America today.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      VeniceRiley

      @opiejeanne: I was shocked that I knew much much more about Covid than my dermatologist. I would ask staff to make my appointment with people who are vaccinated and willing to voluntarily reveal their status.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anoniminous

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Fortunately we have a pandemic accelerating the dying.  I expect Lambda variant to cut a wide swathe through the ignorant hick unvaccinated MAGA population.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @opiejeanne: Well, if it’s any comfort, I somehow managed to avoid getting COVID when I had my colonoscopy and knee replacement surgery during the absolutely massive wave in February, when I wasn’t even vaccinated.

      The latter involved an overnight hospital stay, and I was annoyed that the only masks I was able to use were the type of disposable surgical mask that ties in the back, meaning they required two hands and were impossible to put back on with an IV stuck in your arm. I just kind of had to hope that the separation from the other patients was adequate and that enough of the staff were vaccinated/not carrying.

      A few weeks later I went to outpatient physical therapy, where fortunately nearly all of the staff were vaccinated–except, I was told, for one member I didn’t interact with who had “sold her slot on eBay”. What that actually meant, your guess is as good as mine.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty

      @jonas: From what I understand the President was corrupt, refused to hold elections and people have been protesting for quite a while.  There is a lot wrong, stemming from many years of the elite (which do exist in Haiti) abusing the poor. The poor are always looking to get out.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MattF

      @Anoniminous: Right-Wingers mainly want to make Biden look bad. There’s an astonishingly high correlation between the local Biden/Trump margin and the local percent of vaccination. Correlation doesn’t imply causation… but causation does imply correlation.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I pre-ordered that book several weeks ago. Looking forward to reading it.

      Unlike many folks who wouldn’t think of reading anything at all about TFG (and I completely respect that decision), I want to absorb every reliable narrative about his administration that I can get my hands on. The more details I know, the more aware and alert I am to the possibility of their happening again.  I don’t expect a lot of you to agree with me, though, and that’s fine.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Roger Moore

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      That said there are indeed too many “Christians” who seem to think the most important thing in the New Testament is that Jesus said we could all eat bacon. But then it seems like a lot of them think the 10 Commandments don’t apply to them so how seriously do they really take the Old Testament either?

      This seems distressingly common in Christian apologetics. Rather than reading the Bible to figure out what the message is, they decide what they want to believe and quote mine the Bible for passages they can use to support those beliefs. So, for example, when they want to abandon Jewish dietary law, they flip right to Mark 7:15 (“There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man.”) as proof that Jesus thought it was OK to eat anything. Because the Bible is so full of contradictions and ambiguities, it’s possible to find a quote somewhere that seems to make it OK to ignore any rule you don’t like.
      FWIW, this approach is hardly a new phenomenon; it’s very common in the Christian Bible. There are plenty of mined quotes in the Gospels and Epistles that don’t support the point they’re being used to support when read in context. So contemporary Christians are in good company when they continue the tradition.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      mrmoshpotato

      @jeffreyw:

      Mrs J is making banana bread, and I’m thinking about chicken ramen something. I managed to water my peppers. 

      Sounds like something delicious.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kayla Rudbek

      It’s so hot here in Northern Virginia that I’m not sure if it was the heat index of 106 degrees or the radiation treatment that was making me feel bad on the way home from treatment today. Four Reed’s ginger chews on the drive home were required, and if my water bottle had a larger capacity, I might have bumped that up to 5 or 6.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty

      @VeniceRiley: If you have been following Annie Laurie’s posts, you probably know more than most doctors. My recent interaction with doctors shocked me as to how little they understand Covid.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      I have always hated Microsoft with a passion. If there’s a stronger word for hating with a passion, I”m there.

      I’m personally a fan of “despise” and “loathe”.  “Abhor” and “detest” are also good.  It’s punchier when you can use a single verb that doesn’t need an intensifier.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.