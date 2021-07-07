On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Athenaze and Ariobarzanes

In early June 2021, we decided to take our fully vaccinated selves on a trip to Greece. We spent a large portion of our trip hiking on the island of Andros. We have spent a lot of time in Greece, but mostly on the mainland. Neither one of us has spent a great amount of time in the islands, nor had we been to Andros.

Andros, the northernmost island of the Cyclades, is only a two-hour ferry ride from Athens’ secondary port, Rafina. In spite of its proximity to the capital, however, it does not host a lot of tourists, most of whom prefer to spend their time on better-known islands like Mykonos and Santorini. For that reason, it feels much more relaxed than some other islands. It feels like what it really is: a place where people actually live.

That said, Andros is now an excellent hiking destination thanks to the efforts Andros Routes (link), a volunteer organization dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism on the island. In recent years they have done a lot of work clearing, rehabilitating, and marking the island’s footpaths, many of which have been used for centuries to connect the villages of the island with one another. The trail network has recently by recognized by the European Ramblers’ Association. It is possible to link segments together into a through-hike, as we did; we walked for almost 100km over six days with the assistance of a local travel and adventure company that helped with route planning, hotel planning, and baggage transportation from one hotel to another.