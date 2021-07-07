New: Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Putin shortly before he accused the NSA of spying on him. U.S. gov't officials learned of this outreach … but that's where details get cloudy. https://t.co/5kbjMJnQ2r — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 7, 2021

This is not, per se, evidence that the NSA ‘spied’ on Tucker Carlson. But it is, to the cynical eye, highly suspicious that Tucker Carlson would preemptively throw a major public tantrum claiming the NSA was spying on him, just because he happened to contact a few people associated with the Kremlin about doing an interview with Vladimir Putin, a leader for whom Carlson has the highest respect, unlike some American presidents…

… It is unclear why Carlson, or his source, would think this outreach could be the basis for NSA surveillance or a motive to have his show canceled. Journalists routinely reach out to world leaders — including the leaders of countries that are not allied with the U.S. — to request interviews. And it’s not unusual to first reach out through unofficial intermediaries rather than through the leaders’ official press offices…. On Wednesday, Carlson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business that only his executive producer knew about the communications in question and that he didn’t mention it to anybody else, including his wife. But, of course, the recipients of Carlson’s texts and emails also knew about their content. And we don’t know how widely they shared this information…

Just FYI, there is not a shred of evidence that the NSA collected Tucker Carlson's emails or texts. It is, of course, possible that it happened. Anything could happen. But right now all we have is Carlson's assertion that it happened and nothing else. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2021

you don’t need to ask yourself if tucker carlson would prefer a vladimir putin to a joe biden. *he tells you this every night on his program* — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 7, 2021

try this on for size, foreign actors up to their necks in shady shit are aware they’re being monitored by the nsa & if you’re talking shady shop to them, they use the fact that they just got you monitored as leverage to roll you up and make you play the game — kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, TFG’s staunchest defender is… not, apparently, doing so well:

remember when Lindell showed up at the White House after the insurrection with notes encouraging Trump to declare Martial Law and the White House went into full "no siree he didn't meet with Trump and Trump didn't know he was there nope nope" and you 100% know Trump invited him https://t.co/zflz7wL5kk — [REDACTED]™ (@quasirealSmiths) July 7, 2021

This country certainly dodged a bullet, last November…