Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shocking, but not surprising

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This fight is for everything.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wetsuit optional.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: GOP Death Cult Spiral

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: GOP Death Cult Spiral

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

This is not, per se, evidence that the NSA ‘spied’ on Tucker Carlson. But it is, to the cynical eye, highly suspicious that Tucker Carlson would preemptively throw a major public tantrum claiming the NSA was spying on him, just because he happened to contact a few people associated with the Kremlin about doing an interview with Vladimir Putin, a leader for whom Carlson has the highest respect, unlike some American presidents…

It is unclear why Carlson, or his source, would think this outreach could be the basis for NSA surveillance or a motive to have his show canceled.

Journalists routinely reach out to world leaders — including the leaders of countries that are not allied with the U.S. — to request interviews. And it’s not unusual to first reach out through unofficial intermediaries rather than through the leaders’ official press offices….

On Wednesday, Carlson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business that only his executive producer knew about the communications in question and that he didn’t mention it to anybody else, including his wife.

But, of course, the recipients of Carlson’s texts and emails also knew about their content. And we don’t know how widely they shared this information…

Meanwhile, TFG’s staunchest defender is… not, apparently, doing so well:

This country certainly dodged a bullet, last November…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)
  • Danielx
  • dmsilev
  • HumboldtBlue
  • lgerard
  • Martin
  • Mike S
  • Ruckus
  • Steeplejack
  • steve g

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      That whiteboard is fractally crazy. Zooming in, I note for instance that Don Jr. is about two levels further out from Daddy than Dinesh D’Souza.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      Some asshole has my cat on alert after more fireworks explode in the neighborhood. It’s not as bad as it’s been in past years but this will happen all summer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike S

      Remember when Glenn Beck slowly melted down and got so crazy that even FOX News noticed they had a crazy uncle problem? Tucker blew by that but was still behind the party because they’re all crazy uncles. I’m not even sure Mr Pillow’s white board will register on their insanity meter.

      We’re totally fucked.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lgerard

      Hopefully someone at the Smithsonian is making note of artifacts like that whiteboard for the Crazy Shit That Happened When trump Was President exhibit in 2070

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Danielx

      Every time I think: okay, this latest example of heinous fuckery and malevolent stupidity has hit rock bottom.

      And every time I discover my imagination is too limited. Honestly, it’s enough to make me want to come up with a better description than “these fuckin’ people, they’re making bank from promoting hate”…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      I think as a general rule, if you’re trying to set up an interview with someone that the NSA basically exists to spy on, then you can safely assume that your side of the conversation is going to get recorded as well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Danielx

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Count your blessings – I got water damage so there are all these fans and dehumidifiers and shit cranking away 24/7 and it sounds like an F18 on low idle. Boris who fancies himself as alpha cat hasn’t come downstairs in two days because he’s too chickenshit about the noise. I just caught his nemesis Kiara sleeping in his kitty bed. Her kitty bed is right beside his, so I know she was doing it just to fuck with him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      I know this is a silly thing to bring up, but I’ve noticed that Tucker Carlson’s speaking voice is really irritating. It’s a nasal whine that makes him sound like an angry, obnoxious version of Maxwell Smart. It always makes me want to stop listening, just as much as what he’s saying. I’d always thought that for TV you needed a pleasant voice, or at least one that didn’t put people off.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Just got back from the store and the girl behind the counter asked me how I had so much calm and patience. And it’s because I feel like this girl. The world is coming to a boiling point. I can’t stop it but I can be like her and not give a damn, because one person can’t change it. And  calmness is an advantage. Not giving a fuck might be also. And at least my ticker is far less likely to explode.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @Amir Khalid:

      Because of the stupid shit he says, a crappy voice is OK. We aren’t going to hate him any more and those that like him (how the fuck that’s even possible I’ll never know) will like that he annoys everyone to the left of Hitler.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      steve g

      @Martin: Yes, I don’t understand why that isn’t completely obvious to Carlson. If you are speaking to “US Based Kremlin Intermediates,” what do you expect? That no one would notice?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.