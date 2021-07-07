It’s a beautiful day, 97 degree temps not withstanding. Odoroki is guarding the window from… passersby. Hime is brooding upstairs on her throne, because she’s a moody, needy little princess. The basils are blooming, so I lopped off those suckers and scream, “LEAVES, DAMMIT”. And my Rosa Bianco eggplants are busy being dramatic. We get it, you like water, stop whining.











It’s a nice break from trying to figure out how to design an interactive map. Next few days in NorCal will be 108 degrees. *sigh* Stay safe, PNW area. We gotta get through this. Open thread, have at it.