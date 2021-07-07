Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

There will be lawyers.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Verified, but limited!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I really should read my own blog.

Han shot first.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

No one could have predicted…

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The house always wins.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Glorious Summer

Glorious Summer

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s a beautiful day, 97 degree temps not withstanding. Odoroki is guarding the window from… passersby. Hime is brooding upstairs on her throne, because she’s a moody, needy little princess. The basils are blooming, so I lopped off those suckers and scream, “LEAVES, DAMMIT”. And my Rosa Bianco eggplants are busy being dramatic. We get it, you like water, stop whining.

It’s a nice break from trying to figure out how to design an interactive map. Next few days in NorCal will be 108 degrees. *sigh* Stay safe, PNW area. We gotta get through this. Open thread, have at it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • Cermet
  • E.
  • Gvg
  • Madeleine
  • Math Guy
  • prostratedragon

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      But during the dinosaurs’ times, those areas were just as hot – so you can see, AGW is normal and not human caused …wait, I said AGW …oops. Just undermined my own logic.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gvg

      Boring rainy monsoon day with Elsa going by. Woke up by phone text alerts for tornados and it just rains and rains. I cleaned a little and want to cook but just can’t get motivated. Boring. No power loss so that’s good. It’s been raining a lot for about 3 weeks so things were already saturated.  I think the forecast is showers for the next week but hopefully not all day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Today it is actually CHILLY.

      First, went into the office (my one day per week) and they had the AC cranked up so much I had to borrow one of the lab coats. Then, when I got home – where all my windows and sliding glass doors are open, have been open since the heat set in – it was cool enough that I could put on some snugglies.

      I hear we’re in for another bad heat wave over the next week or so. I will treasure feeling a touch too much cool.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      E.

      I am really suffering here on the CA/OR border at 3000 feet. Yesterday was the 12th day in a row of 100 degree temperatures in my town (topping out at 111, but usually in the 102-105 range). No one here has cooling — it has always been possible to cool the house enough at night by leaving your windows open. My house is completely sweltering. Tomorrow I am driving to Oregon to try to find an air conditioner because I can’t take it any more.

      These heat domes are a feature of a warming arctic and a more meandering jet stream. They aren’t going to always hit the same place, but they are going to start happening more and more often. Will it wake anyone up? I sure hope so. The last two weeks here have been dreadful, and it’s supposed to start up again next week. 106 forecast for Saturday.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Madeleine

      My sister and her fairly new husband closed on a house July 1st in the environs of Tampa. They plan to be snowbirds, but, to make some adjustments in the house, they’re staying for the month. Sooo today they must be enjoying the rains and winds of Elsa. Florida welcomes them.

      The town’s name is Zephyrhills, which I have difficulty taking seriously.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.