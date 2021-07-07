Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Football (Soccer) Semi-Finals: England v Denmark

    72Comments

    2. 2.

      cope

      After surviving the horrendous onslaught of Elsa, I look forward to getting back to normal life with a good competitive game on the tube.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      VeniceRiley

      Posts from my phone disappear into ether. But Engerland!
      Oh, I know this works if you’re there… ask Alexa if it’s coming home.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      @HumboldtBlue: “The hypocrisy of the Prince of Wales, heir to the crown of the United Kingdom asking a British Army corps to play a song to support the English football team for a SEMI final will be lost on many people.. was there a similar performance for the Scottish national football team ??”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cacti

      @HumboldtBlue: As opposed to that miserable dirge licking the boots of a monarch?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      @HumboldtBlue

      It’s a smart tactic. OTOH – England are wearing the old Liverpool away kit from the 1980s in which we always seemed to lose against Nottingham Forest.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HumboldtBlue

      There’s the first Pickford boneheaded play, he’s got another one in him that’s for sure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      @burnspbesq:

      Standing naked and trembling in a plastic sealed wet-room shouting “Beckham! Giggsy! Scholes! Rooooooneeeyyyyyy!!!!” over and over again while he rhythmically beats himself turgid with a rolled up program from the 1999 Champions League Final?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Steve in the ATL

      @cope:

       

      And England dressed as Spurs.

      My Arsenal friends tell me that is properly spelled “S***s” so as not to traumatize the young ones

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JML

      great free kick by denmark. England looks very casual today. Now they need to chase the game and they don’t look set up for it at all.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Tony Jay

      England just need to carry on doing what they’ve been doing, but at a faster tempo. We need more from the front three (looking at you ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE!) and quicker movement from the back line to the front.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Leto

      Dear Sterling: you have to bury that. You’re probably not going to get another gift horse like that one.

      Edit: whelp, gotta eat that comment. BUT on replay, looks like an own goal. So original comment still stands :P

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JML

      ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE realized again that he’s not getting any service with Mount playing at the 10, so he’s gonna drop back and play as a false 9, I guess, and try and feed it to Sterling and Saka…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Leto

      11th own goal of the tournament. That’s more than all the other Euro championships, combined (per ESPN commentator).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: they showed the replay of his first attempt and he just shot it into the Schmichael’s stomach. Had a million miles of open goal to either side. Sometimes it be like that, but still, pick a corner man.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      JML

      @Leto: they’re much more aggressive about ruling deflections as own goal now than they used to be. but this one was an own goal by any reckoning. But again, few of them are because of poor defending this tourney (except for a couple of howlers)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Leto

      @JML: yeah, there’s only been 1-2 egregious ones but most have been defenders trying to keep up with their mark and deflecting it in. Just fascinating to see.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: “Raheem, stand there and deflect it in. I know we could play a 2×4, but technically we’re supposed to play people so you’ll have to do.” – England

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Tony Jay

      @Leto:

      He’s always been great with fast feet and playing other people in around the box, but he’s never lost his habit of running into trouble or panicking when he has to shoot. The fact he’s surrounded by quality players and top finishers at Citeh has been the salvation of his on field reputation.

      ETA – he’s been playing some top football at this tournament though. A constant threat down the left.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Leto

      Maguire utilizes the Easter Island forehead to rough up two Danish players, earning a yellow in the process.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @eclare: That Soviet one is pretty fantastic. The Uruguayan one…not as majestic but a rollicking tune that sounds like it could have been a chorus in a Rossini opera.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      NetheadJay

      Fuck Harry Maguire. Card is absolutely correct for that arm. But keep protesting, I’m sure the ref appreciates that!

      Edit: Watergirl please remove the double comment

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Leto

      Schmichael denies the Forehead with a spectacular save; we’re still level

      Edit: he did it with just his fingers. Man that was a save!

      Reply

