It’s #Euro2020 semi-final day for England and Denmark!https://t.co/dHWaRPrgn5 pic.twitter.com/E5uXQl4WEc
— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 7, 2021
Of course England is heavily favoured, but Denmark fans insist they won’t give up easily…
This post is in: Euro 2020 Football (Soccer), Sports
It’s #Euro2020 semi-final day for England and Denmark!https://t.co/dHWaRPrgn5 pic.twitter.com/E5uXQl4WEc
— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 7, 2021
Of course England is heavily favoured, but Denmark fans insist they won’t give up easily…
VeniceRiley
This is sooo cute.
VeniceRiley
Seriously adorable!
https://fb.watch/v/2KKxVjQl_/
HumboldtBlue
The band of the Coldstream Guards is in full support England mode.
Denmark has a crappy anthem, boring.
VeniceRiley
ya gotta see it to get in the mood https://fb.watch/v/2KKxVjQl_/
VeniceRiley
Posts from my phone disappear into ether. But Engerland!
Oh, I know this works if you’re there… ask Alexa if it’s coming home.
Omnes Omnibus
@HumboldtBlue: Maybe. But historically they had axes and big dogs.
eclare
Here we go!
Allright, game time. Goooooo Denmark!
raven
@HumboldtBlue: “The hypocrisy of the Prince of Wales, heir to the crown of the United Kingdom asking a British Army corps to play a song to support the English football team for a SEMI final will be lost on many people.. was there a similar performance for the Scottish national football team ??”
Cacti
@HumboldtBlue: As opposed to that miserable dirge licking the boots of a monarch?
HumboldtBlue
Denmark come out dressed as Liverpool.
@HumboldtBlue: And England dressed as Spurs.
Tony Jay
It’s a smart tactic. OTOH – England are wearing the old Liverpool away kit from the 1980s in which we always seemed to lose against Nottingham Forest.
HumboldtBlue
@raven:
They have the Royal Scots to play music for the Scots, or, how about the Scots Guards!
Speaking of Scots, this lass has some thoughts on whisky.
burnspbesq
Where is Martin Tyler when we need him?
JML
I’m still not sold on Mason Mount playing as a #10.
burnspbesq
Walker’s speed saves England from real trouble.
HumboldtBlue
Big dogs.
But were they really great?
Barney
@HumboldtBlue:
Though Coldstream is actually in Scotland.
Uncle Omar
In preparation for the Final, go to http://www.youtube.com and search for Italian Soccer Practice.
HumboldtBlue
VeniceRiley
eclare
@HumboldtBlue: Thanks! Will listen at the half.
HumboldtBlue
There’s the first Pickford boneheaded play, he’s got another one in him that’s for sure.
Tony Jay
Standing naked and trembling in a plastic sealed wet-room shouting “Beckham! Giggsy! Scholes! Rooooooneeeyyyyyy!!!!” over and over again while he rhythmically beats himself turgid with a rolled up program from the 1999 Champions League Final?
Omnes Omnibus
@HumboldtBlue: I am sure the Danes thought so.
VeniceRiley
@Steve in the ATL: I keep saying “The Spurs” and it drives my fiancé crazy.
Tony Jay
That was a very, very soft free kick and a very well taken one.
Steeplejack
Brilliant shot! 🚀
JML
great free kick by denmark. England looks very casual today. Now they need to chase the game and they don’t look set up for it at all.
Leto
Commentator’s curse alive and well.
Tony Jay
England just need to carry on doing what they’ve been doing, but at a faster tempo. We need more from the front three (looking at you ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE!) and quicker movement from the back line to the front.
@HumboldtBlue: That was #2.
GOOOOOOOOL!! 1-0 Denmark. Damsgaard aka “damsinho” with the devilish (direct quote from one of the commentators) kick.
Leto
Dear Sterling: you have to bury that. You’re probably not going to get another gift horse like that one.
Edit: whelp, gotta eat that comment. BUT on replay, looks like an own goal. So original comment still stands :P
JML
Equalizer! Sterling makes up for his miss.
HumboldtBlue
Tied up!
Good response from England.
eclare
Own goal
L85NJGT
Own goal
Tony Jay
Own goal. Loved Stirling’s dive on the goal line. Just making absolutely sure.
JML
ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE realized again that he’s not getting any service with Mount playing at the 10, so he’s gonna drop back and play as a false 9, I guess, and try and feed it to Sterling and Saka…
Leto
11th own goal of the tournament. That’s more than all the other Euro championships, combined (per ESPN commentator).
burnspbesq
Kane’s pass to get Saka behind the defense was genius.
@VeniceRiley: All 3 of your phone posts ended up in spam. I marked them not spam and released them. Had you ever commented from your phone before?
JML
@burnspbesq: that’s ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE, or EHK. :p
eclare
@HumboldtBlue: Wow, that is a good anthem. Bonus points for utilizing the *entire* orchestra.
Tony Jay
He’s always been great with fast feet and playing other people in around the box, but he’s never lost his habit of running into trouble or panicking when he has to shoot. The fact he’s surrounded by quality players and top finishers at Citeh has been the salvation of his on field reputation.
ETA – he’s been playing some top football at this tournament though. A constant threat down the left.
HumboldtBlue
Bukayo Saka is the youngest Englishmen to start a semifinal match at 19 years 305 days.
Leto
Maguire utilizes the Easter Island forehead to rough up two Danish players, earning a yellow in the process.
Fuck Harry Maguire. Card is absolutely correct for that arm. But keep protesting, I’m sure the ref appreciates that!
Fuck Harry Maguire. Card is absolutely correct for that arm. But keep protesting, I’m sure the ref appreciates that!
Edit: Watergirl please remove the double comment
Leto
Schmichael denies the Forehead with a spectacular save; we’re still level
Edit: he did it with just his fingers. Man that was a save!
JML
Slabhead almost put England up, but that was a great save by the keeper.
HumboldtBlue
What a save by Kasper, I thought it hit the post.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings