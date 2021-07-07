Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 6-7

======

MOSCOW—As I write this, Russia is firmly in the grip of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day, there are about 22,000 reported new infections—twice as many as during the peak of the first wave in May 2020—and more than 600 deaths. The new Delta variant of the virus, which Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says is responsible for 90 per cent of new infections in the Russian capital, has caught Russia almost completely unawares. Despite having access to the brain power and resources of one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world, Russian authorities have repeatedly squandered almost every chance to beat the pandemic. Their massive, bloated propaganda apparatus failed to do the one job it was designed for: Get the message out. Instead, the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis of trust between the Russian government and citizens. Now, the campaign for parliamentary elections in September could make fighting the pandemic even harder, since the ruling United Russia party may be even more reluctant to impose unpopular measures such as lockdowns.

Russian independent observers and journalists—including me and my colleagues at Meduza—already knew something was terribly off with Russia’s handling of the pandemic in late spring of 2020. We had looked at the numbers and recognized that COVID-19 deaths were being underreported in many regions of Russia. According to the official statistics at the time, tens of thousands of Russians were dying in 2020 of a mysterious pneumonia epidemic unrelated to COVID-19. This was hardly plausible. The more likely explanation: Russian regional authorities were writing off the majority of COVID-19 cases as “community-acquired pneumonia.”

There is no evidence of a cover-up ordered from the top. More likely, regional governorates were simply being discreet to avoid being the bearer of bad news to the Kremlin. Underreporting COVID-19 cases in the early stages of the pandemic plausibly made many Russians question the existence of the virus or lulled them into a false sense of security, although there is no poll data to back this up. What’s certain is that by November 2020, according to independent polling institute Levada, the majority of Russians did not trust their government’s COVID-19 figures: 33 percent thought them too low, while 28 percent believed they were exaggerated…

… Off to an early start with its own vaccine, Russia is now severely lagging behind. At the time of writing, about 12 per cent are fully vaccinated, while another 4.7 percent have received a single dose—a much lower vaccination rate than China and Brazil, let alone most of the developed world. And Russians are steadfast in their anti-vaccine convictions: According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Russia now has one of the highest levels of vaccine skepticism in the world, with 35 percent saying they are unwilling to get vaccinated. Even the United States, where vaccine skepticism is rampant, has only 19 percent committed anti-vaxxers. Recently the Kremlin admitted that its original goal to vaccinate 60 percent of the population by September will be unachievable, according to a report by TV Rain. Instead, the government has settled for a more realistic 30 percent…

Among Russians, the reasons for refusing to be vaccinated vary—some will mention that Sputnik V was rushed through development and approved before phase III trial data was available. Others will insist that they don’t need any vaccines since they’ve already recovered from COVID-19. More cling to a motley array of conspiracy theories involving the Antichrist or a secret cabal seeking to make Russians infertile. Russia’s vaccine skeptics are found all over society; their ranks include Russian Orthodox right-wingers, center-left parliamentary leaders, and anti-Putin activists. If there were an anti-vaccine party, it would easily beat United Russia in the upcoming elections…

======

======

      On 7/6 China reported 15 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic, 10 moderate & 5 mild) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture, 12 Burmese & 3 Chinese nationals. There currently are 21 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. The community that surrounds the main land border crossing has been elevated to High Risk. The urban area has been placed under lock down.

      This is the 3rd time in the past 6 months that Ruili has seen an outbreak. The city is surrounded on 3 sides by Myanmar. While there is a border fence near the main border crossing in the urban center, no such separation exists in the suburban & rural areas. The “border” in these places is often an easily fordable creek, or an imaginary line in the middle of a street, w/ residents on the two sides forming a single community. The communities across the border have inter-married & traded for centuries, w/ daily interactions & unregulated crossings. Ruili is also the central exchange for the jade trade w/ Myanmar. Furthermore, the region in Myanmar adjacent to China has large ethnic Han Chinese populations, as well as other ethnic groups that are also found in the part of Yunnan Province near the border (the Kachin, the Shan, the Tai, the Lisu, the Ngochang & the Palaung). Unless one checks the IDs, it would be difficult to tell the Burmese nationals from the Chinese ones. ~ 1/3 of the residents at Ruili’s Jiegao sub-district are laborers & traders from Myanmar. Given the worsening COVID-18 situation in Myanmar (after the coup and introduction of the Delta Variant), including areas bordering China, it is perhaps surprising that there hasn’t been a continuous outbreak at Ruili.

      The vast majority of the cases so far in the current outbreak are Burmese nationals, so it is possible that the outbreak emerged from people who entered China illegally. They have been classified as domestic cases, so they should have been in China for a while. Anyone whose entry into China is documented need to go through mandatory centralized quarantine & testing. (The case reports of imported cases at Yunnan show them to be almost exclusively China nationals.) Chinese media has reported that 100% of the eligible documented residents in Ruili have received the 1st shot of vaccine, & 96% have received the 2nd shot. The figures include documented Burmese nationals residing at Ruili, but would likely exclude the undocumented. After Guangzhou, this will be another opportunity to assess the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines against the Delta Variant, with granular data.

      I think the Chinese authorities should consider giving amnesty to the undocumented migrants at Ruili, so that they can be included in the vaccination & testing campaigns, rather than allowing a potential underground reservoir to persist. After the commotions & bad PR in Guangzhou in Apr. 2020, where the local authorities & businesses unfairly targeted the African immigrant population (documented or otherwise) in response to an outbreak emerging from the community, the Chinese government ended up giving general amnesty (in the form of visas & residence permits) to the undocumented population, to get them above ground & into legal status. (Those actions were not publicized, because it would cause a backlash from a portion of the Chinese population w/ nativist leanings.) China should probably also consider donating vaccines to the Burmese government & the autonomous ethnic regional governments along the border with China, to create a firewall.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/6, China reported 42 new imported confirmed cases, 39 imported asymptomatic cases, 4 imported suspect cases:

      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 25 confirmed cases, 22 coming from Afghanistan & 3 from Indonesia; 31 asymptomatic cases, 30 coming from Afghanistan & 1 from Indonesia; the 52 positive cases from Afghanistan arrived on the same flight on 7/2
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh & 1 each from the Myanmar & Kuwait; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Senegal (via Paris CdG), France, Sri Lanka & Thailand; 4 suspect cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from France, no information released yet for the 2nd case
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), the new case is a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Sweden & Georgia (via Stockholm); all cases off flights diverted from Beijing 
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from the UK
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Dominican Republic (via Germany) & Myanmar
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 742 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 458 active confirmed cases in the country (423 imported), 5 in serious condition (all imported), 471 asymptomatic cases (463 imported), 5 suspect cases (all imported). 8,097 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/6, 1,331.669M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 13.252M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/7, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported.

      Monroe County, NY stats for last week:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      60.3% with at least 1 jab – we seem to have slowed to a crawl on this
      56.9% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      85 new cases since 6/28/21. 21 of them are children 0-19.
      The age groups with the highest number of cases were 30s and 40s.

      .6% test positivity

      Deaths now at 1341.

      Meanwhile in Little Brexit Island, we have a health secretary who doesn’t gaf about public health. The government is basically playing dice with people’s lives with the stupid #FreedomDay. They’ll let “personal responsibility” to guide public health and all restrictions will be rolled back on July 19.

      Calling it Freedom Day makes the callousness of the decision even more stark. Freedom to contract Delta variant or whatever other variant will be developed from this.

      Epidemiologists must be in despair.

