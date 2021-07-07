In case you’re wondering why you’re so tired, it’s been 479 days since @WHO declared the start of this #COVID19 #pandemic. Want your old life back? Please #GetVaccinated. #VaccinesWork. #ThisIsOurShot. pic.twitter.com/2V3vuOrEHe
— Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) July 3, 2021
President Joe Biden warned the country about the widely spreading and highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and urged Americans to protect themselves against it by getting vaccinated https://t.co/MWgqcYxheZ pic.twitter.com/iC7EcAoVj7
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
The Delta variant now makes up more than half of all new coronavirus infections in the US, according to estimates from the CDC https://t.co/XWirZ3HlVP
— CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2021
According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, 86% of Democrats have gotten at least one vaccine shot compared to only 45% of Republicans.
47% of Republicans say they likely won’t get vaccinated compared to only 6% of Democrats. https://t.co/4q1Dz3dokk
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 6, 2021
Which country has vaccinated the most people?
Find out with our global vaccine trackerhttps://t.co/cP90OlAU1H
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2021
India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/ssQkry77kM pic.twitter.com/cWvGsdDNEC
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Don’t sacrifice your life to visit Taj Mahal.' As India emerges from a traumatic spring, its most famous monument is open again. But worries that another wave of Covid infections may be looming have cast a pall of uncertainty https://t.co/5bjSvVM9A1
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 6, 2021
😷 "Virus cases are rising again in Tokyo, raising concerns about a 5th wave."
With 3 weeks to go till the #Olympics, rising #Covid19 infections and getting athletes to Japan is becoming a logistical nightmare. @rumireports has the latest on #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/t1iGVoEvYO pic.twitter.com/d9o6zLJdx6
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 6, 2021
South Korea has reported more than 1,200 new cases, a steep rise in coronavirus infections unseen since the winter outbreak as it slips into another surge while most of its people are still unvaccinated. https://t.co/IapI0y3DwU
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021
Vietnam's biggest city sees panic-buying over virus lockdown fears https://t.co/jjdZVfNtqt pic.twitter.com/ZYKtQILziz
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Chinese city on Myanmar border reports coronavirus case spike https://t.co/unfdPbcEMM pic.twitter.com/DFnG5QtMWB
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Singapore to ease more coronavirus curbs from Monday https://t.co/fN9iR05BR2 pic.twitter.com/w4j9VRKdjg
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Singapore not counting Sinovac shots in COVID-19 vaccination tally https://t.co/IeLuDweIas pic.twitter.com/VxEZrdoWiF
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/U26beQWb1j
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021
I'm still at a loss to explain all the wasted talent and opportunity — and precious vaccines literally poured down the drain — but largely for therapeutic reasons I wrote about the colossal, historic failure that is Russia's national vaccination campaign. https://t.co/P9imBuBgoX
— Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) July 5, 2021
MOSCOW—As I write this, Russia is firmly in the grip of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day, there are about 22,000 reported new infections—twice as many as during the peak of the first wave in May 2020—and more than 600 deaths. The new Delta variant of the virus, which Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says is responsible for 90 per cent of new infections in the Russian capital, has caught Russia almost completely unawares. Despite having access to the brain power and resources of one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world, Russian authorities have repeatedly squandered almost every chance to beat the pandemic. Their massive, bloated propaganda apparatus failed to do the one job it was designed for: Get the message out. Instead, the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis of trust between the Russian government and citizens. Now, the campaign for parliamentary elections in September could make fighting the pandemic even harder, since the ruling United Russia party may be even more reluctant to impose unpopular measures such as lockdowns.
Russian independent observers and journalists—including me and my colleagues at Meduza—already knew something was terribly off with Russia’s handling of the pandemic in late spring of 2020. We had looked at the numbers and recognized that COVID-19 deaths were being underreported in many regions of Russia. According to the official statistics at the time, tens of thousands of Russians were dying in 2020 of a mysterious pneumonia epidemic unrelated to COVID-19. This was hardly plausible. The more likely explanation: Russian regional authorities were writing off the majority of COVID-19 cases as “community-acquired pneumonia.”
There is no evidence of a cover-up ordered from the top. More likely, regional governorates were simply being discreet to avoid being the bearer of bad news to the Kremlin. Underreporting COVID-19 cases in the early stages of the pandemic plausibly made many Russians question the existence of the virus or lulled them into a false sense of security, although there is no poll data to back this up. What’s certain is that by November 2020, according to independent polling institute Levada, the majority of Russians did not trust their government’s COVID-19 figures: 33 percent thought them too low, while 28 percent believed they were exaggerated…
… Off to an early start with its own vaccine, Russia is now severely lagging behind. At the time of writing, about 12 per cent are fully vaccinated, while another 4.7 percent have received a single dose—a much lower vaccination rate than China and Brazil, let alone most of the developed world. And Russians are steadfast in their anti-vaccine convictions: According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Russia now has one of the highest levels of vaccine skepticism in the world, with 35 percent saying they are unwilling to get vaccinated. Even the United States, where vaccine skepticism is rampant, has only 19 percent committed anti-vaxxers. Recently the Kremlin admitted that its original goal to vaccinate 60 percent of the population by September will be unachievable, according to a report by TV Rain. Instead, the government has settled for a more realistic 30 percent…
Among Russians, the reasons for refusing to be vaccinated vary—some will mention that Sputnik V was rushed through development and approved before phase III trial data was available. Others will insist that they don’t need any vaccines since they’ve already recovered from COVID-19. More cling to a motley array of conspiracy theories involving the Antichrist or a secret cabal seeking to make Russians infertile. Russia’s vaccine skeptics are found all over society; their ranks include Russian Orthodox right-wingers, center-left parliamentary leaders, and anti-Putin activists. If there were an anti-vaccine party, it would easily beat United Russia in the upcoming elections…
Russian doctors are refusing to vaccinate people living with HIV against the coronavirus despite data showing them to be safe for immunocompromised people, the RBC news website reported Tuesdayhttps://t.co/l8NYpjeiCp
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 6, 2021
Mass-testing reduced Liverpool COVID-19 cases by a fifth, study finds https://t.co/iYCc9NE09O pic.twitter.com/kn4nztvbFJ
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021
Heathrow to trial fast-tracking vaccinated arrivals https://t.co/g5W2lriopi
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 7, 2021
"Research from the U of Pittsburgh Grad Schl of Public Health shows that waxing & waning #COVID19 case counts traveled across No American county, state & country borders w/seemingly little regard for politics & public health mandates…"https://t.co/UFsJPwBCVv
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 6, 2021
Can COVID-19 cause lasting erectile dysfunction?
This is now the topic of some discussion among doctors and health experts as they try to better understand the effects of the coronavirus.https://t.co/dAFutNQekG pic.twitter.com/3wom4EX2yr
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 6, 2021
Vaccines door-to-door: Immunization push goes granular as delta variant looms
By @CleveWootson @tylerpagerhttps://t.co/SrYFLbBuPz
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) July 7, 2021
Slammed with #COVID19 in Missouri.
"Chief administrative officer, Erik Frederick, tweeted Sunday that the hospital 'spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out.'
He wrote that the hospital had 47 patients on ventilators…"https://t.co/hBq5pbbdbY
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 6, 2021
#Coronavirus cases are are surging at crowded immigration centers in the US. With more migrants being detained at the borders, centers run by ICE are seeing a rise in infections. Few detainees are vaccinated https://t.co/3Qo6pS7h7b
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 6, 2021
"It is like having fought in a war that many believe never took place:" ICU nurses from a part of America where 'rona denial still runs deep describe the frustration of finding themselves deemed part of the hoax. Powerful piece by @petejamison. https://t.co/n6gsNNs7cL
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 6, 2021
A look at how polling on vaccine hesitancy echoes real-world data — and how politics is a better predictor of state vaccination rates than other factors. https://t.co/dU7FrnJwyN pic.twitter.com/w0OGPAA8wC
— Philip Bump (@pbump) July 6, 2021
Life is cheap to these people pic.twitter.com/4i4B5I6xZh
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 7, 2021
