Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

Wetsuit optional.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This is a big f—–g deal.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Just a few bad apples.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The revolution will be supervised.

We still have time to mess this up!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Grind

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Grind

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Rich autocrats bought out the Republican party (years ago) because its utility was obvious to them: For surprising nominal sums, they could increase their own agency and decrease their tax burden. We Democrats don’t have that kind of transparent pay-for-play benefit to offer — and if we somehow found one, we’d probably no longer be Democrats. All we have is hard work, and the knowledge that we’re on the right side of history!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • John S.
  • JPL
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

       All we have is hard work, and the knowledge that we’re on the right side of history!

      Wise words, AL. I hope you had a good break.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Albatrossity

      The problem for Democrats is not the lack of channels for getting the message out. It is the reality that the message for the other side consists almost entirely of lies designed to make you fearful. Lies are hard to combat quickly, and fear is a very motivating emotion.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      Below are excerpts from the statement submitted by Samuel Moyn, the Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence and Professor of History Yale University, to Biden’s advisory commission on the Supreme Court. He notes that term limits, while perhaps laudatory, would require a Constitutional Amendment; but argues that the three remedies that he suggests: jurisdiction-stripping, a supermajority requirement for invalidating federal laws, and allowing Congress a provisional override of such decisions, all could be done by statute alone:

      “The American higher judiciary has too much authority, allocated and arrogated, and this fact has been grievous for our national political experience. Not least, in recent decades, it has diverted collective political choices on a range of important issues, as well as the most momentous national elections, into a distorted and unhelpful contest about who will serve on judiciaries mistakenly empowered to face our dilemmas.

      ….

      “The assertion of judicial supremacy, and the invalidation of Congressional acts that goes with it, presents the enormous challenge of controlling essentially limitless authority, so that it does not become a political tool that factions seek — especially when they cannot win electorally. As Thomas Jefferson observed, to the extent judiciaries are empowered to make political choices for the people under the cover of constitutional interpretation, it will incentivize political actors to “retreat[] into the judiciary as into a stronghold,” including by making it a bastion of minority rule against majority power to make laws.10

      ….

      “[T]he old regime [of judicial self-restraint] has broken down. For both sides of America’s partisan spectrum, “decades of attempts to restrain th[e] Court’s abuse of its authority have failed.”

      ….

      “There need be no commitment to the extreme view that legal interpretation, as such, is politics by other means to observe that constitutional invalidation of federal legislation almost always is, especially in dramatic episodes when political actors outside the Supreme Court have in effect transferred their disputes about policymaking to it. The only answer is to transfer it back. A political court, unless its jurisdiction is managed, cannot “transcend” politics. The division of the Supreme Court itself is good enough evidence, in such cases, that there is no good cause for allowing a bare majority of justices to decide our fate, compared to majority of citizens.

      ‘’’’

      “Jurisdiction channeling and stripping are only the most obvious reforms that fine- tune court power by preempting or reassigning certain kinds of cases or protecting and shielding certain laws from Article III courts. A supermajority rule for Supreme Court decision, requiring a 7-2 or other high threshold for constitutional invalidation, can be institutionalized by statute under Congress’s substantial powers under Article III to structure the judiciary and provide it jurisdiction. The same is even true of the legislative override option. Just as Congress possesses the power to use its own statutory authority to channel and limit jurisdiction or impose decision rules, it could also reassign finality of decision to itself through a jurisdictional statute that makes Supreme Court invalidations of federal law provisional unless and until Congress passes on the result (or fails to exercise its option to do so in some time frame).”

      Full statement is here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Moyn-Testimony.pdf

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      An amuse-bouche to begin a work week.

      122 years. That’s a lotta blood tonic under the bridge.

      …“It had such a stunning smell about it,” says Ashleigh Morley-Doidge, reminiscing about her childhood trips to Mr Fitzpatrick’s in her hometown of Rawtenstall, England. Morley-Doidge—who now owns Mr Fitzpatrick’s, Britain’s only surviving 19th-century temperance bar—recalls it as a dimly lit but enchanting place, with shelves crammed full of herbs in towering glass jars.

      …Morley-Doidge has also reluctantly banished that memorable, heady smell. A necessary evil, when she realized it was emanating from a carpet soaked with generations of spilt sarsaparilla. Source

      ;)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      The Guardian has its faults, but American media quit doing deep dives like this story a long time ago. Not that it matters since facts quit mattering back in Nixon’s administration.

      OSA’s leaders and adherents oppose not only abortion, but homosexuality and same-sex marriage, in vitro fertilization, Islam, Covid-19 vaccines and masks. At times, they appear to be opposed to the modern world, railing against public school, women in positions of power, sex before marriage and birth control….

      The AAF managing director, Kat Green, said she began “recreationally” tracking extremists, sharing intel with local escorts and clinic security teams. AAF identified and collected evidence of at least 15 anti-abortion leaders among those at the Capitol insurrection, including Storms and the Arizona-based pastor Jeff Durbin, who runs the “abolitionist” social media presence.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      The Beltway press deserves the bashing they get, but I wish folks like the author of the last tweet in the OP would be specific — it’s the national political coverage that sucks. There are tons of hardworking local journalists busting their asses all over the country every day, and they shouldn’t be lumped in with the Mag Habs of the world, IMO.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @satby

      “…and handicapped parking spaces, and R rated movies, and LED lighting, and bikinis, and skateboards, and Chunky Monkey…”

      //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Here’s a scary twitter thread from John Pavlovitz. All of them developed COVID.

      OUR COVID NEWS: Hello Friends.Two weeks ago, we took a family trip. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated since April with the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 5, 2021

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I think it’s that Trump’s babbling eased his supporters of their fears (he’d fix whatever they were afraid of) and freed them up to just hate, hate, hate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      John S.

      Peter Baker has been spending too much time at the Applebee’s salad bar.

      I am on vacation from South Florida for a month in very red and rural Burnsville, NC. It’s pretty obvious to see why we have been unable to hit our vaccine goals. Although I will say the people here are MUCH friendlier overall, and the scenery is breathtaking here in the Blue Ridge and Smoky mountains.

      I am fully vaccinated but I still wear a mask in indoor spaces. I was shopping in an Ingles supermarket the other day and walked down an aisle with literally the only other people in the store who were masked — a young couple.

      The guy turned to me and said, “I like your mask. It’s nice to see that someone has some fucking sense around here.”

      Not that the folks in South Florida are really any better at this point, though they’re likely more vaccinated.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Trump’s babbling eased his supporters of their fears

      I can only say that hate isn’t the reason they stormed the Capitol.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nora

      @New Deal democrat:  I definitely agree with some of those proposals (though it might be difficult to get any Republicans on board, given their lust for power), but I would like to mention that if there had been a supermajority requirement for declaring something unconstitutional, we wouldn’t have had Griswold v. Connecticut decided the way it was.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I understand it all comes from a place of fear, but having watched that 40-minute NYT video over the holiday, hate was all I saw. We can agree not to agree, as long as we agree it sucks and is wrong.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      New Deal democrat

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Thanks for the compliment. I especially like that he is approaching the issue politically  (in the high sense, not partisan one) rather than just as a lawyer.

      The concept of an independent judiciary only dates from the Glorious Revolution, and the US Constitution is the first place where the experiment in judicial philosopher kings was ever tried. The framers envisioned that the Court would have to ask the Executive to enforce their decisions, and that Justices would be old men steeped in a lifetime of learning about the common law, and would be devoted to incrementalism.

      Heh.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      @John S.: @debbie: it’s a losing battle. I had to get into it as nicely as I could with a patient yesterday about putting on his mask, because he was vaccinated and “doesn’t see a need”. In a doctor’s office. After passing two signs as he came in about being masked, and after being told at the time the appointment was made, and at the reminder call, that masks are required. His wife just handed him one and told him to stop. But it’s basically a daily occurrence now.

      And one of the reasons I don’t give a flying fuck what happens to the willfully unvaccinated. Edit: and I’m sorry to be so negative about it, but it has been daily battles over masks and basic decency since the end of April 2020, 6 days a week since August. fuckem

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @Albatrossity: Negative partisanship- gaining party adherence by focusing fear towards the other side- is very real, but it is assymetrical. Republican are telling half-truths and outright lies about the Democratic party,  and diverting attention away from their own policy bankruptcy. Democrats are telling the truth about Republicans, and can finally demonstate their policy strengths.

      I think the Republicans know they are on the losing side here, and that’s making them more desperate to subvert the democratic process. If they can’t, they know Democrats will control Congress and the Presidency the rest of this decade, and they’ll be losing Governors and state legislatures throughout.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      New Deal democrat

      @Nora: Moyn argues that most progress comes from the Legislatures first*, and that historically the US Supreme Court has been a deeply reactionary institution.

      *e.g., NYS passed a very liberal abortion law in about 1970. Congress passed the post-civil war civil rights acts, and the most durable progress came because of the civil rights acts of 1964 and 1965.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @New Deal democrat:

      “[T]he old regime [of judicial self-restraint] has broken down. For both sides of America’s partisan spectrum, “decades of attempts to restrain th[e] Court’s abuse of its authority have failed.”

      Didn’t read the whole piece. Did he ever give examples of Republicans not getting their way in this regard? Because “both sides” sure as shit didn’t give us Gore v Bush and “both sides” sure as shit didn’t simply deny the hearing of presidential nominees (Garland).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.