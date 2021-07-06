I love arguments predicated on the assumption that the party that—despite distinct disadvantages of apportionment, redistricting, geographic distribution, & vote suppression—controls Congress & has won the popular vote 7 of 8 times is doing it all wrong /1 https://t.co/gybc7H81Gk
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 4, 2021
Rich autocrats bought out the Republican party (years ago) because its utility was obvious to them: For surprising nominal sums, they could increase their own agency and decrease their tax burden. We Democrats don’t have that kind of transparent pay-for-play benefit to offer — and if we somehow found one, we’d probably no longer be Democrats. All we have is hard work, and the knowledge that we’re on the right side of history!
…by 4 points, but the effect vanished after a year.
Look what happens in party ID trackers. Party ID always increases, usually for _both_ sides, near elections, then settles back a few points a year later. So, Dems are stupid for not using magic money—who would pay…/3
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 4, 2021
…for these ads, that would be tremendously expensive to have any kind of penetration & repetition, and presumably would have to run continuously—to pay for what happens before campaigns anyway
Should such ads help? Sure, probably. But who’s got a few billion to spend yearly? /4
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 4, 2021
The only problem with this headline is that there’s no alternative newspaper that cheers for Democrats the way the NYT roots for Republicans. This is a truthful headline that should run in GOP affiliated outlets. https://t.co/viT1FhgDU0
— Henry Porter ?? (@HenryPorters) July 4, 2021
About 15-20 years ago people would worry journalism would go extinct because the internet made the news free and there was no money to pay journalists. But it didn't die, it just became a hobby for rich kids who wouldn't mind being a freelancer in NYC's priciest zip codes.
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) July 5, 2021
