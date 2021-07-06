Adam's right. Here's some other rules for identifying the FBI agent in your midst: /1https://t.co/NT978W87hL — SchemeToDefraudHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2021

I read Steinberg’s tweet aloud to the Spousal Unit, who happily replied “Norbert the Nark returns!”

/3 If you and your friends talk big but ultimately never get anything DONE, like you're Ibsen characters or something, and your new friend helps you get organized and motivated and directed and have an achievable plan, your new friend is FBI. — SchemeToDefraudHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2021

/5 If your new friend is very patient and supportive while you attempt to do terrorism despite being out of cell phone minutes and your mom not letting you use her cell phone, your new friend is FBI pic.twitter.com/kXeB0Xbpuk — SchemeToDefraudHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2021

/7 If your new friend is notably the most competent, sober, hygienic, and acceptably dressed person in your terrorist cell, your new friend is FBI. If your new friend's beard looks like a Mormon Marine's idea of what "scraggly" is, your new friend is FBI. — SchemeToDefraudHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2021

