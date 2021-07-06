Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

Anne Laurie has asked me to watch over her soccer threads to make sure they post at the right time – this is nighttime for Anne Laurie so she obviously can’t watch them herself!

Anyway, she told me that there were matches today at the usual times, but I only see a post for the match at 3pm.

So this is a makeshift post in case there IS a match at noon.  If there is, can someone tell me who’s playing so I can at least have the teams in the title?

Update: Sounds like no soccer until the match at 3pm, so this is a totally open thread.

    17Comments

    6. 6.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Whoever posted that link to the Sterogum series on #1 hits…I want the rest of my life back.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      raven

      I had my 3-week follow up and the PA said “You thought everything was going to be resolved in THREE weeks”! I feel lots better, this is going to take time.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Argiope

      @raven: Seems like it would have been sporting of them to tell you that up front to reduce concern.  Patient education, how does it work? Still, great news!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Felanius Kootea

      I’ve been disgusted by the pressure Arkansas conservative donor Walter Hussmann put on the UNC journalism school to get them not to hire Nikole Hannah-Jones.  He pressured the journalism school Dean, the chancellor, the board of trustees, going further up the chain each time he didn’t get his way. A man who spent one year as a journalist and then inherited his family’s media co decides that he knows that a black woman who’s won Polk, Peabody, Pulitzer Prizes and a MacArthur Fellowship is unqualified to teach teenagers journalism.  And UNC wrings its hands and doesn’t know what to do because his name is on the J-school building. Ugh. I lost respect for UNC Chapel-Hill over this but the Hussmanns of the world are a real problem.

      I understand why Hannah-Jones chose tenure at Howard over tenure at UNC in the end. Who wants to go where you are merely tolerated, your hiring turned into an embarrassing spectacle, over where you are celebrated and get to shape the future of journalism for many up and coming students who have the same hunger you did?

      Reply

