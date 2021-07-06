I have been busy- between picking and cleaning berries, making pickles, and eating my weight in fresh fruit, I have not had much time for anything. Today I am making not one, not two, but three crocks worth of kraut. I am ready.

In other news, I have a friend who is worse at texting than me, and she accidentally hits the return button a lot so all of her texts look like a Vogon poetry session attempting haikus:

“I am going to the grocery

store Kroger

this afternoon

Do you need

Anything”