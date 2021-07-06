Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

PICKLES AND KRAUT

I have been busy- between picking and cleaning berries, making pickles, and eating my weight in fresh fruit, I have not had much time for anything. Today I am making not one, not two, but three crocks worth of kraut. I am ready.

In other news, I have a friend who is worse at texting than me, and she accidentally hits the return button a lot so all of her texts look like a Vogon poetry session attempting haikus:

“I am going to the grocery
store Kroger
this afternoon
Do you need
Anything”

      Danielx

      Your day is going better than mine – stopped up floor drain cost 125 to get fixed, but water damage to bamboo flooring, carpet and FSM knows what else. Fuck fuckity fuck…

      satby

      At least she can get through to someone when she texts. Day ±5 for me not being able to text IPhones, which everyone I know has, unless I include a stupid GIF so that it’s MMS instead of SMS.

      Occasional GIFs: fun. Having to use them every message: teh suxxxs.

      Edit: I get their SMS text messages fine. They wondered if I had died because they thought I wasn’t replying.

      Ohio Mom

      Danielx:
      I’ve heard it said that water is the homeowner’s worse enemy.

      My day’s task is untangling a health insurance snafu. I won’t take it out on the hapless souls on the other end of the line — I am always sure to be pleasant and gracious — but I’d really like to kick something.

      Spanky

      Not sure you can be trash talking someone else’s texting in a post you’ve titled in all caps.

      OTOH, that would be something you’d shout, now innit?

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am a member of a six-person Messenger group of friends/former colleagues. Just learned this morning that one of them has been in Ottawa General hospital for the past five days, and another is sitting in the ER at Emory hospital right now. I am concerned.

      Anonymous At Work

      Making a comment so someone else will shoulder the burden of making an appropriate Haiku about going to the grocery store.

