Euro 2020 Football (Soccer) Semi-Finals: Italy v Spain

Euro 2020 Football (Soccer) Semi-Finals: Italy v Spain

14 Comments

This post is in: 

Playing at Wembley Stadium in London. (England v Denmark in the same stadium, tomorrow — doubt there will be much office work accomplished in the UK Wednesday… )

Italy seems to be the logical favorite, but Spain might be classed as beloved underdogs?

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      England v Denmark in the same stadium, tomorrow — doubt there will be much office work accomplished in the UK Wednesday…

      With those in England rooting for England, and those in the rest of the UK… maybe not so much.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      Seems like they had to lower ticket prices for this one

       

      On Tuesday evening Italy will take on Spain at Wembley Stadium in the first semi-final of Euro 2020.

       

      The capacity for the game is around 60,000 for COVID-19 reasons but the match has struggled to sell out, unlike England’s semi-final against Denmark and the final on Sunday.

       

      The Athletic can reveal that lots of tickets have been sold at lower price bands than intended as UEFA have struggled to shift tickets, thousands of which were on sale for €595 each.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      Such a good chance for Italy; Barella just a bit offside but just smart play all the way.

      @cope:  always a good chance with these two. Hopefully they stay upright for the duration.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Ken:

      That’s not my sense at all. I read a few football sites every day and whether it’s a Scot or a Welshman or even an Irishman, they are backing England. Not universally, but I’d say the vast majority.

      There is plenty of sniping at the England team and England supporters, but I think in general England are being backed across the UK.

      Elsewhere, I was just introduced to SF author Jo Walton and I was wondering if any of you — I know there are a lot of SF fans here — have read her and have any thoughts about her work.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      @cope: ​ 
      It will turn into a fake injury farce in the second half once one of the teams scores.

      Italy were shameful against Belgium over the final 20 minutes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      Got downstairs late and apparently missed the first 25 minutes where Spain were on top and bossing possession, because all I’ve seen for the last 10 minutes is Italy attacking as fast as their little legs will carry them and Spain getting pulled around.

      Looks like a good game. Though, again, I’m baffled by the kits. Italy should be playing in their classic blue/white/blue and Spain in their red/blue/black. It’s not as though anyone is watching on black and white TVs anymore.

      Lawn Off. Onion Belt.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Sloane Ranger

      Lively game, good tempo with some excellent play on both sides but the finishing lets it down. Beautiful to watch though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      @HumboldtBlue: I’ve read a bunch of her non-fiction about SF, and it’s excellent. I’ve got to admit I am always saying I need to get around to reading her fiction, then I never do. She’s had a really prolific career and I see from her Amazon blog that she plans to live to age 99, having written a book a year until the end, which is a noble goal.

      Reply

