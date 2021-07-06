Both #EURO2020 semi-finals will be held at Wembley. 🏟
Let’s take a look back at the best performance at the stadium so far this tournament. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/6QZRY2R89P
— A View from the Euros (@TheTerraceTV) July 5, 2021
Playing at Wembley Stadium in London. (England v Denmark in the same stadium, tomorrow — doubt there will be much office work accomplished in the UK Wednesday… )
Italy seems to be the logical favorite, but Spain might be classed as beloved underdogs?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings