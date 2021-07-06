Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Easy Targets Open Thread: J.D. Vance

On the one hand, local primary which Vance may very well not even win. On the other hand: Hillbilly Sniping, Plutocrat Tonguebath author, now wholly owned & operated by Peter ‘Bathory’ Thiel. Schadenfreude!

Vance is currently running for the Republican nomination in Ohio, a constituency where Never Trump Republicanism plays more poorly than it does in, say, Silicon Valley. Vance appeared on Fox News to confess his sins and plead forgiveness from the voters whose approval he now seeks…

Like any good capitalist, Vance pays careful attention to market signals and is quick to reposition his product when he has misjudged consumer demand. In his current role, he has tried to position himself as the enemy of the business elite (or at least the parts of the business elite not funding his campaign). Vance claimed that “career politicians” are “upset with me because I actually say what’s true — which is many of these people don’t care about their own voters; they think they’re either bigoted or they think they’re stupid.”

It is the other politicians who think Republican voters are stupid. Vance respects their intelligence enough to look them in the eye and beg their forgiveness for ever having suggested they are stupid to support Trump.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      ronno2018

      I mean how can he debase himself by saying I love orange mango face paint moron after saying I hate that guy for being a rapist corrupt criminal faker devil man? Jesus christ, spaghetti monster. what a terrible person!!!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      The 11 PM advisory is still listing Elsa as a hurricane, but the meteorologist is saying flat out “right now it is nowhere remotely looking like a hurricane or winds that are even close to hurricane strength”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      Frantic finish to Argentine v Colombia, it’s become one yellow card after another. The Argies wasted an absolute lock of a goal with a breakaway in the 77th minute and completely flubbed their lines.
      On to PKs.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      Colombia makes first pen
      Messi answersSave Argentina! Emi Martinez!
      and Argentina miss! 1-1​
       Emi Martinez with another save!​ Argentina 2-1 after three!​

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      Vance claimed that “career politicians” are “upset with me because I actually say what’s true — which is many of these people don’t care about their own voters; they think they’re either bigoted or they think they’re stupid.”

      Well, I mean, TRUE. I don’t give a fuck about J,D, Vance’s voters, and I think they’re probably both bigoted and stupid.

      This dude is going to ruin whatever potential he had. I think he’s gonna go the Josh Duggar route into irrelevance.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      EMI MARTINEZ MAKES THREE SAVES IN THE PENALTY SHOOTOUT AND ARGENTINA WILL PLAY BRAZIL IN THE COPA AMERICA FINAL!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HumboldtBlue

      @eclare: ​Wooooooohoooooo! Gonna be a blast!

      And Emi Martinez proves yet again Arsenal made a complete cock-up by not keeping him instead of Leno

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      The 2022 Ohio Senate primary is slated for May 3rd, so candidates Vance, Mandel, Timkin and the rest have almost ten more months to cut each other up. I hope they make the most of it.

      It also seems that some Ohio Republicans adamantly oppose reelecting Governor DeWine. These could be some destructive months for Ohio Republicans.

      On the other hand, Democratic nominating contests for Senator and Governor look to be less stressfu.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @zhena gogolia: That’s what the two meteorologists on the local cable provider’s news cast said at 11 PM. They said they think the National Hurricane Center may likely have left it as a hurricane, based apparently on one reading from one sensing buoy west of Sarasota that had a 55 nautical miles per hour reading, and they NHC wants to leave it as a hurricane through the next update just in case it reorganizes and restrengthens so as not to give people still in the path a false sense of security. We’re dealing with Floriduhans here, so if you tell them that it’s not even really a tropical storm a whole bunch of people will go out fishing in the gulf right away.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      Have never heard of this Vance person before. Or if I did, eldertude allowed nothing to stick.

      Ignorance is bliss.

      ;)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus: I did not have as crappy an upbringing as J.D. Vance, but I have always had the sense that everything is tenuous and have been fairly risk-averse. This dude writes a best-seller, gets it turned into a movie…. and is going on to just take a giant shit all over the reputation he built. I don’t understand people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mary G

      @Suzanne: That was my question; he’s made a shitload of money, could get more with another book, and could finish up the next 25 years raking in six-figured fees for one hour speeches to banksters, but no, he’s gotta jump on TFG’s wagon even though he doesn’t speak MAGAT at all well and can’t make it through a primary because there’s all this Never Trump video and tweets. Just stupid.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      James E Powell

      Vance gazed up at the enormous face. Five years it had taken him to learn what kind of smile was hidden beneath the bright orange makeup. O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two bourbon-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Donald Trump.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      Repost (was downstairs for some reason)…

      So I’m catching up on JD. He apparently has ties to Peter Thiel who is (still, AFAIK) on FB’s board. OpenSecrets.org says that in 2020 Theil gave at least $2M to “Free Forever PAC”. OS tells me that FFPAC is a single-candidate “Carey Committee” that only supported Kris Kobach and that raised and spent $2.13M.

      Carey Committee: A Carey committee is a hybrid political action committee that is not affiliated with a candidate and has the ability to operate both as a traditional PAC, contributing funds to a candidate’s committee, and as a super PAC, which makes independent expenditures. To do so, Carey committees must have a separate bank account for each purpose. The committee can collect unlimited contributions from almost any source for its independent expenditure account, but may not use those funds for its traditional PAC contributions. See also: Super PAC, Independent Expenditures, Political Action Committee

      Yeah, not-affiliated, separate, independent. My wife, Morgan Fairchild, says that I’ve got the same body I had at 25, also too.

      This is yet another illustration that campaign contribution rules are meaningless for most of us.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

