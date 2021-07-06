Just as JD Vance was about to officially declare his candidacy for US Senate, his campaign sign fell off the lectern pic.twitter.com/5pqsikBdML

On the one hand, local primary which Vance may very well not even win. On the other hand: Hillbilly Sniping, Plutocrat Tonguebath author, now wholly owned & operated by Peter ‘Bathory’ Thiel. Schadenfreude!

… Vance is currently running for the Republican nomination in Ohio, a constituency where Never Trump Republicanism plays more poorly than it does in, say, Silicon Valley. Vance appeared on Fox News to confess his sins and plead forgiveness from the voters whose approval he now seeks…

Like any good capitalist, Vance pays careful attention to market signals and is quick to reposition his product when he has misjudged consumer demand. In his current role, he has tried to position himself as the enemy of the business elite (or at least the parts of the business elite not funding his campaign). Vance claimed that “career politicians” are “upset with me because I actually say what’s true — which is many of these people don’t care about their own voters; they think they’re either bigoted or they think they’re stupid.”

It is the other politicians who think Republican voters are stupid. Vance respects their intelligence enough to look them in the eye and beg their forgiveness for ever having suggested they are stupid to support Trump.