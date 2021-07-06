Just as JD Vance was about to officially declare his candidacy for US Senate, his campaign sign fell off the lectern pic.twitter.com/5pqsikBdML
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) July 2, 2021
On the one hand, local primary which Vance may very well not even win. On the other hand: Hillbilly Sniping, Plutocrat Tonguebath author, now wholly owned & operated by Peter ‘Bathory’ Thiel. Schadenfreude!
“I am not responsible for the things I said” is perfect for JD “Personal Responsibility” Vance. Just perfect. https://t.co/BnO6fvC5Td
— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) July 6, 2021
… Vance is currently running for the Republican nomination in Ohio, a constituency where Never Trump Republicanism plays more poorly than it does in, say, Silicon Valley. Vance appeared on Fox News to confess his sins and plead forgiveness from the voters whose approval he now seeks…
Like any good capitalist, Vance pays careful attention to market signals and is quick to reposition his product when he has misjudged consumer demand. In his current role, he has tried to position himself as the enemy of the business elite (or at least the parts of the business elite not funding his campaign). Vance claimed that “career politicians” are “upset with me because I actually say what’s true — which is many of these people don’t care about their own voters; they think they’re either bigoted or they think they’re stupid.”
It is the other politicians who think Republican voters are stupid. Vance respects their intelligence enough to look them in the eye and beg their forgiveness for ever having suggested they are stupid to support Trump.
Vance absolutely abasing himself before the altar of Trump in order to get absolutely thrashed in a primary and waste a bunch of Peter Thiel’s money is, let’s face it, very funny. https://t.co/rgolntfEAZ
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) July 5, 2021
In his defense, he was pandering when he opposed Trump and is pandering now when he supports Trump, so he’s been consistent. https://t.co/MXWBs5809Y
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 6, 2021
vance is polling in the single digits right now, and the only reason he gets any coverage at all is because he represents a particular class of investor/politics maniacs that media outlets like axios are dependent on, in order to survive.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 27, 2021
jd vance is going to be the first person to ever run for office whose campaign ends up being legitimately terrible for his book sales
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 29, 2021
imagine being a NYT blockbuster best-seller, whose book was adapted by ron howard, backed by a venture capitalist’s checkbook full of blank checks, and *still* running a campaign polling in single digits
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 29, 2021
Literally Hitler. https://t.co/6bHZAyZVar
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 1, 2021
