Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Are you … from the future?

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

This really is a full service blog.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

This blog goes to 11…

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Let there be snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 5-6

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

Indonesia is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, fuelled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

Authorities on Monday reported 558 new deaths, a second day of record fatalities, and 29,745 new infections, the 10th day of record high cases in the past 15 days.

Tougher mobility restrictions have been imposed in Java and on the island of Bali, the worst-affected regions, and the government on Monday introduced new measures in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in 20 other provinces effective Tuesday.

Hospital bed occupancy was at 75% nationwide as of July 2, the health ministry said, but some hospitals on the most populous island of Java have reported over 90% capacity, including in the capital Jakarta…

======

Since this seems to be worrying some commentors:

But Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel’s national expert panel on COVID-19, stressed it was “too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant” first identified in India in April that is surging across the globe.

That is partly due to the overall low number of cases among fully vaccinated Israelis, and because exposure to the virus and the likelihood of being tested are not evenly distributed across the population, further complicating efforts to reach conclusions about the data…

Vaccinations had brought transmission down to about five local new cases per day, but that figure has risen to around 300 in recent days, with the Delta variant raging.

About half of the daily cases are among children, and half are among mostly vaccinated adults.

“To some extent that could be expected since 85 percent of Israeli adults are vaccinated,” Balicer said.

“But the rates in which we see these breakthrough cases make some believe they extend beyond that expected point and suggest some decrease in vaccine effectiveness against mild illness—but not severe illness—is likely.”…

Balicer said it was unlikely Israel could contain rising cases without further restrictions being reimposed, but voiced hope they would be mild and that Israel’s “vaccine wall” of inoculated citizens will help reduce further spread.

“It is encouraging that we still maintain zero deaths for the last twelve days,” he further said.

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Mary G
  • tom
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      The good news is the Pfzier and Moderna vaccines are extremely effective against the Delta variant; at worse, you can get it but suffer only mild symptoms (again, assuming one has a normal immune system.)

      Again, thanks for these updates. :

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/5 China reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (2 moderate & 1 mild) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture, all Burmese nationals. There currently are 6 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there from the latest outbreak . Ruili, as an important land border crossing w/ Myanmar, has been conducting periodic mass screenings of all residents. There has also been a vaccination drive since the previous outbreak associated w/ the jade wholesale/retail exchange but not sure about actual coverage. As of 8 AM one 7/6, 761 F1 & F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. The Jiegao sub-district is under lock down & a cordon sanitaire has been setup around the area. Traveling in & out of Ruili is discouraged. 

      In Wuhan, our community has already informed all residents that anyone w/ travel history to Dehong Prefecture in the past 14 days need to go into centralized quarantine.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. The residential compound at Medium Risk has been re-designated to Low Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/5, China reported 19 new imported confirmed cases, 23 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 6 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Laos; via land border crossing
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 from the Maldives (via Colombo)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Sudan (via Cairo), Bangladesh & Myanmar; 7 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh & 1 each from the Qatar (via Muscat), the UAE & Myanmar, & a foreign national coming from Yemen (via Cairo)
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE & Egypt, off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iran, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Chongqing Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Afghanistan
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & 1 from Mozambique (via Lisbon)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Bengali crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Bangladesh
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Dominican Republic (via Germany) & Algeria
      • Zhenghzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK

      Overall in China, 34 confirmed cases recovered, 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 806 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 418 active confirmed cases in the country (396 imported), 5 in serious condition (all imported), 446 asymptomatic cases (438 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 8,099 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/5, 1,318.417M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.918M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/6, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Russia).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      With the residential compound at Bao’an District in Shenzhen being re-designated as Low Risk, I was also released from home quarantine this morning. The community workers came to remove the magnetic sensor from my front door. I am free! :-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Here in LaLaLand, we’ve gone from 0.4% positivity rate to 1.6%.  Masking here in Glendale is still not being taken seriously.  I had a customer that I had to keep backing away from who was unmasked.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.