??Delta variant dawns, where's the mask you should have on? or could it be the shot for free that you passed by? And did I hear you say, that you're hesitant, here today? preferring that big mansion in the sky.?? — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) July 2, 2021





COVID-19 dropped to the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. last month — a marked decline from January 2021 when it was no. 1, data show.https://t.co/9F8TYucF3o pic.twitter.com/yv8c6OEg6a — Axios (@axios) July 5, 2021

“Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a Thursday White House briefing that preliminary data reviewed by her agency suggests 99.5% of the people who died from #Covid19 over the past six months were unvaccinated…” https://t.co/jhvXisnmIR — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) July 4, 2021

Countries should be more careful and slow down on easing coronavirus restrictions, a top @WHO official warned pic.twitter.com/EClkqtvwXS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

India reports 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/B76K9EtegS pic.twitter.com/O2keDo488T — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

India's COVID death rate hit record in June after calls for better data https://t.co/2nP8RG8BAu pic.twitter.com/MSvhGrq61P — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

India's Covid doctors demand action after attacks https://t.co/U5DuGpLXq9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 5, 2021

Indian police investigate whether scam artists gave thousands of shots of salt water rather than Covid vaccine https://t.co/LefMw2Xq2f — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2021

A white flag campaign is gaining traction to help Malaysians facing economic devastation during the coronavirus pandemic. It encourages people to hoist a white flag to signal they need help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” https://t.co/8ppvt6rZjX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 5, 2021

… Indonesia is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, fuelled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India. Authorities on Monday reported 558 new deaths, a second day of record fatalities, and 29,745 new infections, the 10th day of record high cases in the past 15 days. Tougher mobility restrictions have been imposed in Java and on the island of Bali, the worst-affected regions, and the government on Monday introduced new measures in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in 20 other provinces effective Tuesday. Hospital bed occupancy was at 75% nationwide as of July 2, the health ministry said, but some hospitals on the most populous island of Java have reported over 90% capacity, including in the capital Jakarta…

Indonesia faces oxygen crisis amid worsening Covid surge https://t.co/MLgXOVWu8h — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 5, 2021

Indonesia turns to telemedicine for COVID-19 as hospitals struggle https://t.co/5ZI29BDqvm pic.twitter.com/Q5rMK56lP5 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2021

Israel will deliver about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to South Korea later this month, while South Korea will give Israel back the same number in September and October https://t.co/Gl5Lg4FBrJ pic.twitter.com/NusvBukGr1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

The premier of Australia's New South Wales said she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country's most populous state https://t.co/tjKIjjJg8j pic.twitter.com/AMJgea1TQ7 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

Fiji's COVID-19 hospital mortuary full, Delta variant fuels record infections https://t.co/KlLZAeOTMk pic.twitter.com/oye5GLmGQG — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2021

Iran fears a '5th wave' of COVID driven by the #Delta variant could soon devastate the country https://t.co/C1hKnYUVQ5 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) July 3, 2021

Russia on Tuesday recorded 737 coronavirus deaths, a new pandemic record and a 13% increase from the previous record of 697 set on Saturday as the country continues to battle a surge fueled by the more-contagious Delta varianthttps://t.co/QVJl7SIZ64 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 6, 2021

A majority of Russian (54%) are still not ready to get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a mounting surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, according to an independent poll published Mondayhttps://t.co/GGtkhylCEF — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 6, 2021

Russians who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are taking a sin upon themselves that they will repent for until the end of their days, a top Russian Orthodox Church official said Mondayhttps://t.co/xHGHYAT4QG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 6, 2021

Europe's view on Covid vaccine certificates https://t.co/sMo26S3gvJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 4, 2021

BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England will lift mask requirements and social distancing rules despite surging coronavirus cases. Johnson plans to move ahead with the reopening July 19, with a final decision to come July 12.https://t.co/5xYbUX3UQk — The Associated Press (@AP) July 5, 2021

No more dancing until dawn? Spain puts new restrictions on nightclubs in some areas after facing rising infections among unvaccinated young people.https://t.co/ww7pAuQiiF — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 5, 2021

S. Africa's new coronavirus cases are surging, the result of the Delta variant. More than 26k new cases were reported in a single day over the weekend, according to the S. African Nat'l Institute for Communicable Diseases https://t.co/tVimdPwTlD pic.twitter.com/BVDmHRV18x — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2021

Since this seems to be worrying some commentors:

Israeli data suggests a 'preliminary signal' that Delta variant can bypass vaccine induced immunity https://t.co/ux1Xvv2iIU pic.twitter.com/Mlnx2ZYOyj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2021

… But Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel’s national expert panel on COVID-19, stressed it was “too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant” first identified in India in April that is surging across the globe. That is partly due to the overall low number of cases among fully vaccinated Israelis, and because exposure to the virus and the likelihood of being tested are not evenly distributed across the population, further complicating efforts to reach conclusions about the data… Vaccinations had brought transmission down to about five local new cases per day, but that figure has risen to around 300 in recent days, with the Delta variant raging. About half of the daily cases are among children, and half are among mostly vaccinated adults. “To some extent that could be expected since 85 percent of Israeli adults are vaccinated,” Balicer said. “But the rates in which we see these breakthrough cases make some believe they extend beyond that expected point and suggest some decrease in vaccine effectiveness against mild illness—but not severe illness—is likely.”… Balicer said it was unlikely Israel could contain rising cases without further restrictions being reimposed, but voiced hope they would be mild and that Israel’s “vaccine wall” of inoculated citizens will help reduce further spread. “It is encouraging that we still maintain zero deaths for the last twelve days,” he further said.

Germany's vaccine committee is recommending mixing shots for better protection Anyone who received an AstraZeneca 1st dose should switch to Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for better protection against the coronavirus, including the Delta variant https://t.co/b8YvWYLkSt pic.twitter.com/7udagIk9US — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2021

Lol literally your first day in the military is just walking through a gauntlet of people giving you shots. They don’t even tell you what’s in them. But okay. https://t.co/DjDp58tDgG — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) July 4, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Nat'l Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, said if he were in Biloxi Mississippi., he would consider a mask. The South is the least vaccinated part of the country & the region where the delta variant is surging https://t.co/8l8hE5eEcl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2021