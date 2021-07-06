Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Claire update

Good morning —

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend.  We drove up to New Jersey to visit my sister-in-law and her family.  We went to the lake, the kids paddle boarded and I took the youngest two out kayaking for a couple of hours on Sunday and then we watched fireworks.

The conclave of cousins was held in the cardboard box fort which has been the host of all prior conclaves.  The final statement from the conclave of cousins was that ice cream was urgently needed.  We complied.

 

Claire update

The big news was that there was no big news. Claire is doing well. She is getting a monthly blood test. So far, it is detecting nothing. Her cancer is currently in remission and although it has a fairly high relapse rate, each month with a negative test increases the probability that she’ll not relapse. Her family is doing well enough. You Jackals, along with others, helped make sure that they did not experience the financial toxicity that is associated with cancer treatment. Y’all gave them the ability to be with their daughter without worrying about money (too much at least) and for that, I am forever grateful.

Claire still needs to figure out what she wants her next hair style to be, and then she is worried about going back to fifth grade after not seeing her classmates for a year and a half, but those are mostly normal worries of a soon to be fifth grader.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thanks for sharing this wonderful report! I’m so glad to hear that Claire is doing so well. May that continue.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Worrying about returning to school sounds like a good problem for a young lady to have after her ordeal. Thanks for the update and the good news to start the day!

      Reply

