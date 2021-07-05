Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Readership Capture: Potential Denver Meet-Up?

Time to get back on the party circuit! Query from commentor PsiFigher37:

It’s a bit early, but I am likely to be in Denver for work in mid-August. Would love to meet up with local Balloon Juice folk if they are around the night of Wednesday, August 18 at a local craft brewery…should be free sometime after 6PM, assuming I don’t hike off a cliff earlier in the day.

Leave your suggestion(s) below, or contact me at [email protected] and I’ll pass your message along.

