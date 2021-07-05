Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Calling the Trump Org to Account

Open Thread: Calling the Trump Org to Account

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Trump will remain a wealthy man regardless of whether his company is convicted of any of the charges. But the indictment adds to a growing pile of uncertainties about his company that experts say makes its future less clear than at any time since Trump’s much publicized financial collapse in Atlantic City and New York in the 1990s.

If convicted, the company could face hefty fines or other court-imposed penalties, according to legal experts. A felony conviction can complicate companies’ efforts to secure bank loans or even municipal licenses to sell alcohol or get construction permits.

Trump — referred to as the “former CEO” by prosecutors — has relocated to Florida. His two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have followed his path out of business and into the political sphere. And some of his top properties have suffered severe drops in revenue, with more than $300 million in debts to refinance or pay off in the next few years.

“The immediate prosecution isn’t going to threaten to wipe out the company,” said Michael D’Antonio, who wrote two Trump biographies. “But what it does is open the possibility of so many secrets spilling out that the ramifications could last for years. It could be five or six years before all of this gets sorted. And that’s a long time for a company that’s built, in large measure, on the value of its reputation.”…

If Weisselberg, 73, were to unexpectedly leave the company, whether for reasons related to the case or not, D’Antonio said, it could cause a major disruption. He said Weisselberg has effectively run the business with Trump for several decades, managing the details and the finances while Trump built his brand and cut deals…

The next (official) hearing in the case isn’t till September 20th, so we’ve got all summer to speculate. And under any circumstances, the whole meshugas is expected to spread out over the next several years. If we can’t see TFG in an orange jumpsuit being led off to prison in shackles, IMO the next best punishment is torturing the old man with a steady stream of legal threats & business losses through his remaining sundown years… not to mention keeping his depraved progeny and their bedmates too busy hiding to run for any political office.

From a long (gloating) thread, which I don’t have the financial acumen to judge:

Actual lawyer pours cold water on one popular speculation:

But there’s always hope

  • Another Scott
  • dr. bloor
  • hells littlest angel
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • RaflW
  • Scamp Dog
  • SiubhanDuinne

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      As a Bloomberg opinion writer said in 2019 (paywalled, I think)
      “Trump+Taxes+Deutsche Bank+Mnuchin+Barr = Cover-Up”

      I sure hope the house of cards comes crashing down. DB seems like they are not out of the woods on things like financing a probably money launderer. And Barr’s ties, while indirect, are intriguing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      The State is bringing charges, and we’ll soon find out whether or not the Federal Government will.   It would not surprise me if trump issued blanket pardons to his family and Weisselberg.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @RaflW:

      I still want to know a lot more about the skeevy connections between DB, their loan officer who handled some of the Trump accounts and just happened to be Justice Kennedy’s son, the abrupt resignation of Kennedy from the SC, what exactly Trump said to Kennedy at the White House that apparently shocked Kennedy so much he stopped in his tracks and stood dead-still, and the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to replace him and who or what entity paid off all his massive debts just before his confirmation hearings began. I hope all those events haven’t been entirely scrubbed from journalists’ awareness.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      … his remaining sundown years …

      The more common parlance is “sunset years,” but I like this better. I imagine him babbling and aimlessly wandering until he dies.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      Popehat’s right when he points out that Trump’s blathering is a defense, not an admission.  But it’s a defense that works only for him, at the expense of Wesselberg’s chances in court and his freedom.  It should come as a surprise to no one that TFG will sell your soul to Old Scratch the instant it is in his best interests to do so, but it still won’t set well with other underlings who have evidence to offer.

      Reply

