Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Are you … from the future?

Wetsuit optional.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This is a big f—–g deal.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Women: they get shit done

Shocking, but not surprising

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Now That We Have A Future to Plan For…

Monday Morning Open Thread: Now That We Have A Future to Plan For…

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

Jennifer Finney Boylan, in the Washington Post:

This weekend, the five-year clock starts ticking down to the country’s 250th anniversary, on July 4, 2026. One of the challenges facing America250 — an organization tasked by the United States Semiquincentennial Commission to commemorate the event — is keeping a new generation of Americans from rolling their eyes, or worse…

Recently Dan DiLella, the chair of the Semiquincentennial Commission, and Keri Potts, vice president of communications at America250, told me how they plan to address that problem. “This is going to be the most inclusive commemoration in American history,” Potts said. “For us, that means staying grounded in 1776, but remembering that there is history before and after 1776 that needs to be told.”

Specifically, that means that, for one thing, there will be a role in the observations for Americans whose ancestors were here long before the Declaration of Independence was signed. “We’re engaging with all the tribal reservations,” DiLella said. “That is our mandate.” It also means taking a hard look at the history of slavery in this country. Cities targeted for “special emphasis” by the Semiquincentennial Commission Act of 2016 include the traditional revolutionary shrines of Boston, Philadelphia, and New York — but also Charleston, S.C., one of the major centers of the slave trade.

The history the organization hopes to tell also includes the women’s movement. In November, America250 intends to create an interactive art installation at a D.C. gallery featuring the face of Civil War surgeon Mary Edwards Walker — an early supporter of women’s rights, and the only woman ever to have received the Medal of Honor.

“History is what it is,” DiLella said. “And I think it has to be told.”

Projects such as these make it clear that America250’s commitment to diversity is sincere. But the challenge it faces is the same one with which the country as a whole is struggling: How can we celebrate our history when the interpretation of history itself is now an issue that divides us?

“We’ve been through a lot in the last few years,” Potts said. “But if we can take the next five years to inspire, to imagine, to involve, then when we get to 2026, Americans will be more connected to each other, and to what it means to be an American. And that is our north star.”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      is keeping a new generation of Americans from rolling their eyes, or worse…

      What’s worse than an eye roll?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      Georgia woman wakes up to find a serval in her bed:

      (CNN) An Atlanta woman woke up to a surprise when a cat — that was not hers — jumped onto her bed Wednesday morning.

      She was even more shocked to discover the cat was a serval — an exotic cat native to Africa… The cat was just 6 inches from her face, Frank said. She scared it off the bed.

      “I said, ‘That’s not a normal house cat. I don’t know what that is, but I am terrified right now,'” she said.

      The cat entered the house when the woman’s husband took their dog outside and left the door open. It escaped the same way and is currently at large.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.