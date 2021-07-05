Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Favorite Songs About America

What are your favorite songs about America?  Two of my favorites.

I get choked up whenever I listen to this one.

Many’s the time I’ve been mistaken
And many times confused
Yes, and I’ve often felt forsaken
And certainly misused
But I’m all right, I’m all right
I’m just weary to my bones
Still, you don’t expect to be
Bright and bon vivant
So far away from home, so far away from home

And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered
I don’t have a friend who feels at ease
I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered
or driven to its knees
But it’s all right, it’s all right
For we’ve lived so well so long
Still, when I think of the road we’re traveling on
I wonder what’s gone wrong
I can’t help it, I wonder what’s gone wrong

And I dreamed I was dying
I dreamed that my soul rose unexpectedly
And looking back down at me
Smiled reassuringly
And I dreamed I was flying
And high up above my eyes could clearly see
The Statue of Liberty
Sailing away to sea
And I dreamed I was flying

We come on the ship they call the Mayflower
We come on the ship that sailed the moon
We come in the age’s most uncertain hour
and sing an American tune
But it’s all right, it’s all right
You can’t be forever blessed
Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day
And I’m trying to get some rest
That’s all, I’m trying to get some rest

Update: Add links to your favorite songs, if you have them!

      Paul Simon took the melody for American Tune from “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded”  a Christian Passion hymn based on a Latin text written during the Middle Ages.

      Hello watergirl, hope all is well.  Did we finalize a time to meet Tuesday or Wednesday for the agency program?  I will admit I personally did not do any research on my state assignment over the weekend, but I plan on gearing up this week.  I did not see an update in the agency threads, so I apologize for bringing it up in this music thread.

      “Proud to be an American” by The Tubes

       

      I’m proud
      To be an American
      I’m proud
      Of the groovy things we’ve done
      There’s television, free religion, rock ‘n’ roll, Standard Oil
      Times Square, Jimmy Darren, Corey Wells, and Smokey Bear
      Price reduction, reconstruction, Peace Corps, and lots more
      Culture that we got to lend

      I’m proud
      To be an American
      And I’m proud
      Had a great time bein’ one
      There’s your school and my school and both of us in high school
      Surfboards, cigarettes, homework, Southern Comfort
      Boy’s dean was real mean
      Made us keep our locker’s clean
      Failed nearly every class
      Ditchin’ was a gas

      @ian: It’s fine!

      We are having two zooms – one on Tuesday at 7:30 pm blog time, and the other on Wednesday at 7:30 pm blog time.

      People can attend either one, and today I will be sending email to everyone with both links.  State teams can decide if they want to all try to go to the same one, or not.

