Chinese Nuclear Silos

Chinese Nuclear Silos

Someone – Goku? germy? – wanted me to see that China has built 120 new missile silos in their western desert.

[Disclosure: Jeffrey Lewis has been a friend for years, and we have consulted each other on many things. Our political views are similar, but he has a punchier way of expressing them.]

There’s a lot that can be said about this discovery and the current state of relations with China, but I don’t have time right now, so a few highlights only.

That China is increasing its nuclear capabilities is not surprising. Both Russia and the United States, which have several thousand nuclear weapons each, are modernizing their nuclear forces. China has 200 to 300 nuclear weapons.

China has stated that they regard their nuclear force primarily as a deterrent. These new silos add to that deterrent. Because China doesn’t have enough plutonium to make weapons to fill all those silos, speculation is that China will move missiles from one silo to another to provide a changing target.

A summer intern found the silo field by looking at overhead photos. This is a specialty of Lewis’s and his students, who have refined the technique. They prepared a media strategy to announce the find, because they wanted to shape how it was received. There is currently a fair bit of agitating against China by people who seem to be itching for a war. Finding a new capability could stoke their agitating.

They announced the discovery to Joby Warrick at the Washington Post, who wrote a story about it. James Acton, at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote an analysis, as did Lewis. Wonkier parts can be found here and in a podcast.

The Washington Post Editoral Board called for arms control talks with China, in response to the find. China does not want arms talks until the US and Russia take their numbers much further down, or perhaps until their numbers are higher.

Open source intelligence continues to be played down by government professionals, but this find illustrates that it has the potential to affect policy. Did government analysts find this field but not say anything about it? Does its revelation by a non-governmental organization with its own spin make a difference in policy and public perception?

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      China does (or least did) not consider the U.S. a significant enemy (unlike Russia.) As such, its missile force was small both because of this fact, its limited plutonium production and cost. But of course, the U.S. military industrial complex (aka the wealthy who have all the stocks) are creating a hostile environment to threaten China and create a cold war – how better to reap profits?

    3. 3.

      Poe Larity

      Looks like the old Dense Pack Strategery.

      All they need is some Peacekeepers. Lot of canals in that area, why not make a bargeable weapon?

      Japanese should have just sold all the Fukushima plutonium to China to recoup the cleanup costs.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Cermet

      China does (or least did) not consider the U.S. a significant enemy (unlike Russia.)

      Not that I feel slighted, but why? Is this recent and does it have anything to do with TFG?

    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      Um, wait. Isnt there a windfarm there? Look to the south of town. Sure they’re not foundations for new wind turbines?

    7. 7.

      Cermet

      @debbie:  Because of WWII and they recall that we fought with them and helped drive the Japanese out of China. Also, during the Opium wars, a big part of the Chinese reparation monies that they paid the US, we didn’t keep it but instead used it to set up a major university system in China (unlike the Brit’s and French.) This too they haven’t forgotten.

    8. 8.

      catclub

      @Poe Larity:  It even has a label for Yumen Gansu Windfarm. The silo locations have all had something put on the image to stand out.

      Of course, maybe dual use? Windfarm and silo farm?

    9. 9.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      So if a stack of MIRVs were to target this field, what is the point of grouping them so close?

    10. 10.

      Poe Larity

      Ah, cant access wonkier links but it would be weird to the cover construction of turbine pylons.

    12. 12.

      VeniceRiley

      So we are to assume that those things that look like dots added to a photo are not only not just dots, but do not look like any known wind farm base or configuration?
      This is why I rely on expertise of yours.

    13. 13.

      Major Major Major Major

      The Gansu wind farm has thousands of turbines. Why would they space out an addition like this? (The map is maybe 100km wide.) And that’s before we get into whether one of the premier OSINT people knows what he’s doing.

    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      Lewis’s FP story says there were rumors for a couple of months. I doubt very much that the eyes-in-the-sky people didn’t know about this, or at least have the data, but there can always be surprises.

      Arms control is so much more sensible than pie-in-the-sky countermeasures. Of course, more research is always sensible to prevent an actual breakthrough by the other side, but we’re a long, long way (still) from having a good-enough defense for these things.

      It’s really, really easy to rain death and destruction down from the skies. It’s really, really hard for outsiders to impose their will on another country. What purpose do these things serve? We’ve argued for decades that nuclear weapons are only a deterrent and nobody can win a nuclear war. We need to take the next step and do away with them – even if nobody else does. The arguments for keeping them don’t hold up. Do we really think that our military couldn’t take action against a state threatening, say, to blow up NYC? Nobody has secret invulnerable bases anymore – conventional US bombers and missiles can reach anywhere on the planet…

      It’s spendy, also too. ACA.org (from March 2020):

      The budget request would support continued implementation of the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which called for expanding U.S. nuclear weapons capabilities. In addition to continuing full speed ahead with the previous administration’s plans to upgrade the arsenal on a largely like-for-like basis, the Trump administration proposed to develop two new sea-based low-yield nuclear options (one of which it has already begun deploying) and lay the groundwork to grow the size of the warhead stockpile.

      The projected long-term cost of the proposed nuclear spending spree is even more staggering. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected last year that the United States is poised to spend nearly $500 billion, after including the effects of inflation, to maintain and replace its nuclear arsenal between fiscal years 2019 and 2028. This is an increase of nearly $100 billion, or about 23 percent, above the already enormous projected cost as of the end of the Obama administration. Over the next 30 years, the price tag is likely to top $1.5 trillion and could even approach $2 trillion.

      That would pay for a lot of good things for the USA (and the world).

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    15. 15.

      pat

      So what are those dots anyway? Looks kid of weird that they would show up like that in a photo.​
       

      kid = kind

