Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Women: they get shit done

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Just a few bad apples.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Han shot first.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Reality always wins in the end.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Enjoy the Weekend

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Enjoy the Weekend

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Traverse City is at its best this time of year, and I have fond memories of past Cherry Festivals. (Spousal Unit grew up there, although as a resort town it was considerably less sophisticated back then.) And I’m proud I got to vote for Debbie Stabenow in her first local political races.

The Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, greeted Biden’s midday arrival in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that has attracted presidents in the past. As they toured the cherry farm in nearby Antrim county, Whitmer told reporters she had not spoken to Biden about any infrastructure projects for Michigan specifically.

“I’m the fix-the-damn-roads governor, so I talk infrastructure with everybody, including the president,” she said. In recent flooding, she said, the state saw “under-invested infrastructure collide with climate change”.

“So this is an important moment. And that’s why this infrastructure package is so important. That’s also why I got the president rocky road fudge from Mackinac Island for his trip here.”…

[Side note: That confection is popular enough that the derisive local term for tourists is ‘fudgies’.] .
Biden’s host at King Orchards, Juliette King McAvoy, introduced him to the two Guatemalan couples, who she said had been working on the farm for 35 years. He told them he was proposing a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers. Biden then picked a cherry out of one of their baskets and ate it.

The trip to Michigan was part of a broader campaign to drum up public support for the infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education…

Because butchered clips of this quote are being passed around…

President Joe lucked out — Dr. Jill Biden was in New Hampshire, where it rained on & off all day…


(Taken at Strawberry Banke Museum)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.