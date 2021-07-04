President Biden is now enjoying himself at Moomers in Traverse City pic.twitter.com/tTqMWUseAk — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 3, 2021

Rounded out our day at @MoomersIceCream! Of course @POTUS wanted to stop for ice cream. (And so did I ☺️) pic.twitter.com/yn4XxXe5kZ — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 3, 2021

Traverse City is at its best this time of year, and I have fond memories of past Cherry Festivals. (Spousal Unit grew up there, although as a resort town it was considerably less sophisticated back then.) And I’m proud I got to vote for Debbie Stabenow in her first local political races.

Joe Biden cherry-picks audience to promote bipartisan infrastructure deal https://t.co/oYqGAMhxVN — The Guardian (@guardian) July 3, 2021

… The Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, greeted Biden’s midday arrival in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that has attracted presidents in the past. As they toured the cherry farm in nearby Antrim county, Whitmer told reporters she had not spoken to Biden about any infrastructure projects for Michigan specifically. “I’m the fix-the-damn-roads governor, so I talk infrastructure with everybody, including the president,” she said. In recent flooding, she said, the state saw “under-invested infrastructure collide with climate change”. “So this is an important moment. And that’s why this infrastructure package is so important. That’s also why I got the president rocky road fudge from Mackinac Island for his trip here.”… [Side note: That confection is popular enough that the derisive local term for tourists is ‘fudgies’.] .

Biden’s host at King Orchards, Juliette King McAvoy, introduced him to the two Guatemalan couples, who she said had been working on the farm for 35 years. He told them he was proposing a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers. Biden then picked a cherry out of one of their baskets and ate it. The trip to Michigan was part of a broader campaign to drum up public support for the infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education…

Because butchered clips of this quote are being passed around…

Asked if it’s fair Sha’Carri Richardson suspended over marijuana, Biden: “The rules are the rules and everybody knows of the rules going in. Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules.”

“But I was really proud of the way she responded.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2021

President Joe lucked out — Dr. Jill Biden was in New Hampshire, where it rained on & off all day…

⁦@FLOTUS⁩ in Portsmouth: As part of the “America’s Back Together” tour, Dr. Jill Biden will meet with NH National Guard members Saturday afternoon before heading to a barbecue with ⁦@SenatorShaheen⁩ and ⁦@SenatorHassan⁩ @seacoastonline https://t.co/87NbRdPY2a — Ian Lenahan (@LenahanIan) July 2, 2021

A special moment at today’s Portsmouth event as @flotus sings Happy Birthday to Michael. He turned 32 today! 🇺🇸 @WMUR9 pic.twitter.com/ji0NzEOrCd — Nicol Lally (@tvnicol) July 3, 2021



(Taken at Strawberry Banke Museum)