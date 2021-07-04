Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant!

From commentor Pekoepet:

Need suggestions from the hive mind on what this plant is. Taken at Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls MA.

And some more from intrepid photographer Ema Ema:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 6

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 7

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Plant! 1

Just picked our first ripe tomatoes of the year (courtesy of buying mail-order plants) — two undersized Chocolate Amazons and a Madame Marmande. Weather here has swung from a record high of 100 degrees last Wednesday, to a record low of 60 degrees on Saturday, with clouds & intermittent rain for the last three days predicted to continue well into next week. But compared to what so many areas are suffering, we can’t complain!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

