Sunday Evening Open Thread: Go, Fourth

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Go, Fourth

12 Comments

Open Thread: Go Fourth - STOCKPILE

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
Elsewhere…

Open Thread: Go Fourth - STOCKPILE 1

(Mike Luckovich via Gocomics.com)

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Have those Republicans ever explained what the hell they were doing in Russia on the 4th of July? That’s just not normal.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Bringing back the pledge to allow non-citizens in the military to earn US citizenship is one of the many, many good things about our new President.

      Back in the Bush II years, my SIL became a US citizen while in the military.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mali muso

      It was 8 years ago today that my husband was sworn in as a new citizen in a very moving ceremony held at Monticello. The special guest speaker was Dave Matthews. Looking at the diverse group of new Americans that day gave me hope. Still trying to hold on to it today, but onward we go.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gkoutnik

      Every July 4th I listen to the folks from NPR read the Declaration of Independence.  I would recommend this; there is some very hot stuff in there.

      This particular year, I was struck by this, one of the many complaints against King George III:

      He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.

      “Formidable to tyrants only.”  As we continue to push back against voter suppression, this is a pretty good motivator, I think.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      terraformer

      @Patricia Kayden: ​ 

      This is on the long list of questions of goings-on in the past administration. Everyone in that group has said and acted in a clearly pro-Putin manner or otherwise repeated or mirrored whatever was – and still is, particularly in the case of my Senator, Johnson – in the best interests of Putin​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jackmac

      I waited until today to view the New York Times’ video report on the Jan. 6 insurrection. What I found was a well-produced account that was — astonishingly —  so much worse than impressions received via video clips and print reports. Hey FBI and prosecutors, you haven’t arrested nearly enough of these traitors. There’s room in jails and courts to charge several hundred more of these doughy, middle-aged white guys. There’s also room for their GOP Congressional accomplices.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J R in WV

      Happy Birthday, United States of America!

      This is one great way to recognize the proper inclusive nature of the nation, and the Rosie the Nurse artwork is pretty amazing also too.

      Anyone who objects to this ceremony can sit on the proverbial rusty farm implement and rotate. A Wonderful American ceremony for the Forth of July~!!~

      Reply

