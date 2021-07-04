Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: True Patriotism

I mean far be it from me to question the founders’ patriotism but if you have a problem with being critical of america then maybe those guys were not somebody who would agree with you.

you hear it tossed off casually that america was some sort of divine intervention like angels came down & guided the pen strokes but true providence is recognizing the future holds things so incomprehensible to your speck of time on this earth that you leave the door open to them.

this was their true genius. the humility to know they were but a passing leaf on the wind in the broader scheme of things and to write an unlocked door into the hard code of our system.

and that’s what I love about this beautiful, horrible, wonderful, shameful country. it’s never supposed to be made great *again*. it’s supposed to just be made a little better off when you leave it than how you found it.

H/t commentor HumboldtBlue:

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Debbie(Aussie)
      Still going, got a couple of hours of fun left.

      From downstairs.

      And I wrote about this back in the day when I still wrote, but the fucking hot dog eating contest that’s been championed by ESPN and sponsored by Nat’s (a brand I used to enjoy) is the most disgusting spectacle that’s treated as some worthy competition.

      Just fucking nasty.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Today was the day we commemorated how white males started a country that gave no rights to women and people of color and we're supposed to be super proud of that. Happy #FourthofJuly white males who owned property, whether it be real estate or other human beings.

      — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 5, 2021

      I think we’re going to have the last laugh on the dead old white guys. They may have thought that their words didn’t apply to everyone – we know better, and we’re making the country live up to those words.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Winston

      This is the second time I’ve come across Douglas’s comments today. As much as I agree with the sentiment in every aspect, I don’t know what else I can do but to support Democrats and make sure I vote in every election at every level in every election.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      What I love most about this country is that I can feel at least two ways about it; there is simultaneously some terrible past and present, but also it is an incredible thing, to forge a thing like this country, over time and change.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Something good? Well, TIL about mud volcanoes.

      Fascinating thread about today’s fire in the Caspian Sea:

      Big jet of fire in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan at ~9:30pm local time on the 4th of July.

      First official reports say its a big offshore mud volcano eruption.

      This may be the Makarov Bank mud volcano, which did exactly this in 1958.

      Let's start a quick evolving thread! https://t.co/a38xdBGvPz— Mark Tingay (@CriticalStress_) July 5, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Comrade Colette

      It’s not even quite dark here (San Francisco) and the explosions are already continuous. It’s going to be a long night of flashbangs, dogs barking, and car alarms. Where do people get all this stuff? There have been more M80-type super-loud ones  – every night for the last month – than I can ever recall before.

      Battle Hymn of the Muppets should be the national anthem.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anoniminous

      I respect two of the founding fathers: Sam Adams and Thomas Paine.

      Sam Adams, when his wife was given a slave as a wedding present, “A slave can not live in my house; if she comes she must be free.” Surry, the slave, lived in the Adams’ house for fifty years. Adams later wrote, “Who, Surry? I practice what I preach, my friend. She’s not a slave, but a freed woman.”

      Thomas Paine, in the March 1775 edition of the Pennsylvania Journal and Weekly Advertiser:

      “The chief design of this paper is not to disprove [slavery], which many have sufficiently done, but to entreat Americans to consider:

      1. With that consistency… they complain so loudly of attempts to enslave them, while they hold so many hundred thousands in slavery and annually enslave many thousands more, without any pretence of authority or claim upon them.

      2. How just, how suitable to our crime is the punishment with which providence threatens us? We have enslaved multitudes and shed much innocent blood in doing it, and are now threatened with the same [by the English]…

      3. [Should] all not immediately discontinue and renounce it, with grief and abhorrence? Should not every society bear testimony against it and [consider] obstinate persisters in it bad men, enemies to their country, and exclude them from fellowship, as they often do for much lesser faults?

      4. The great question may be: What should be done with those who are enslaved already? To turn the old and infirm free would be injustice and cruelty; those who enjoyed the labours of their better days should keep and treat them humanely. As to the rest, let prudent men, with the assistance of legislatures, determine what is practicable for [their] masters and best for them…”

      The rest were like deep dyed hypocrites like Thomas “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” Jefferson, slave owner and rapist.

      ETA: Need to note John Adams wasn’t a slave owner.  My dislike stems from other reasons.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Winston

      If one wanted to cite an example of critical race theory as systemic racism, this day would be it. If only the founders could have felt it in their hearts to release the slaves from bondage on that day, our nation could have pride in the notion that all humans were created equal. But no. Not while our founders were slavers and continued to be

      eta : this should be a day of shame.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      Had a good day. July 4th is always fun to see how different communities celebrate. Visiting with my  son his town had a really nice parade. The local democratic party made a nice showing in the parade, no sign of the republican party.

      Lots of cheers for the local firefighters. They lost a few dozen homes to the CZU August Lightning Complex fire last year.

      Reply

