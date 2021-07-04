james earl jones gives voice to frederick douglass' brilliant speech exposing the hypocrisy of the US' foundational myth, its false claim to universal liberty which it denied the most marginalized and oppressed, by answering the question: "what to the slave is the 4th of july?" pic.twitter.com/hMCJg4Os3p

we were designed to keep fixing what we get wrong and it was so important we wrote it into the first 15 words of the constitution https://t.co/UnCRefjpQB pic.twitter.com/FzWve2sUs3

I mean far be it from me to question the founders’ patriotism but if you have a problem with being critical of america then maybe those guys were not somebody who would agree with you.

you hear it tossed off casually that america was some sort of divine intervention like angels came down & guided the pen strokes but true providence is recognizing the future holds things so incomprehensible to your speck of time on this earth that you leave the door open to them.

this was their true genius. the humility to know they were but a passing leaf on the wind in the broader scheme of things and to write an unlocked door into the hard code of our system.

and that’s what I love about this beautiful, horrible, wonderful, shameful country. it’s never supposed to be made great *again*. it’s supposed to just be made a little better off when you leave it than how you found it.