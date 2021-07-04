It’s not often that a day goes by where I am not struck by the incredible smarts and amazing talents of our Balloon Juice commenters. John and I talked, probably a year ago. about featuring some of that talent in a way that goes beyond the Balloon Juice Artists list that’s in the site footer.

So I thought we might start with a trio of photographers: Albatrossity, BillinGlendale, and Steve from Mendocino. I’ll do a guest from each of those three, and then if there’s interest, we could move on to another area besides photography.

Glasswork, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, painting, watercolors, comics, whatever. Check out all the categories in Our Artists in the footer for some more ideas.

I’m thinking that Sunday afternoons might be a good fit for these?

We’ll plan on one a week for each of the 3 photographers who have graciously agreed to participate, and then figure out how/whether to go from there.

What do you guys think? Anyone interested?

Totally open thread, right from the get-go, but if you have any thoughts or opinions about this, please share.