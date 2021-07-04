Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: So Much Talent on Balloon Juice

It’s not often that a day goes by where I am not struck by the incredible smarts and amazing talents of our Balloon Juice commenters.  John and I talked, probably a year ago. about featuring some of that talent in a way that goes beyond the Balloon Juice Artists list that’s in the site footer.

So I thought we might start with a trio of photographers: Albatrossity, BillinGlendale, and Steve from Mendocino.  I’ll do a guest from each of those three, and then if there’s interest, we could move on to another area besides photography.

Glasswork, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, painting, watercolors, comics, whatever.  Check out all the categories in Our Artists in the footer for some more ideas.

I’m thinking that Sunday afternoons might be a good fit for these?

We’ll plan on one a week for each of the 3 photographers who have graciously agreed to participate, and then figure out how/whether to go from there.

What do you guys think?  Anyone interested?

Totally open thread, right from the get-go, but if you have any thoughts or opinions about this, please share.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I would say that every Sunday should have a thread or two that features the work of these talented members of the Juicitariat. Let one talent have his or her own thread to share their wares, because I know in the case of the photographers they’ll have lots to share!

    3. 3.

      Dagaetch

      Would love this! As an (amateur) photographer I always enjoy seeing others work, and it would be great to be able to support the creative efforts of everyone here.

    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      I like this idea. I like this idea a lot.

      In other fun news, looks like late-stage capitalism is going just fine.

      Hobby lobby took out a full page ad in the Register-Guard this morning. Talking about how America should only be led by Christians. Absolutely frightening. Please remember that Michaels, Joanns & your local craft/hobby shops are always an excellent place to spend your money.— CaptainTono (@Barkiologist) July 4, 2021

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Or, as an alternative, we could do as so many other blogs have done so successfully, and eschew the generous sharing of talent and knowledge for bitter exchanges of angry and inflexible opinion that quickly devolve into personal insults and even outright bigotry!  It is a proven business model, and I’m sure the revenues from clickbait and personal-enhancement ads bear it out.  Plus think of the traffic boost from trolls both domestic and offshore!  I mean, there are those quarterly profit figures to think about…

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Yutsano:

      Hobby lobby took out a full page ad in the Register-Guard this morning. Talking about how America should only be led by Christians.

      I’d prefer to be led by people who follow the teachings of Christ.

    12. 12.

      cope

      I must register my disappointment at this demonstration of ableism against those of us with half-assed (or less) talents.

    14. 14.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Yutsano: ​
      In conflict with Article VI of the Constitution, but that doesn’t bother dominionist slime. Which is why they need to be forced back under the rock they oozed from in the first place.

    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Yutsano: Some of that is too small for these old eyes, but I note that none of the included quotations (that I could read) are from after the Civil War. I’m sure that’s just an odd coincidence.

    31. 31.

      Catherine D.

      @Yutsano: Hobby Lobby made the mistake of opening a store in the People’s Republic of Ithaca (NY). I believe the space is now a Trader Joe’s. We do have a Michael’s and JoAnn’s 😄

      Oh, I’m a spinner/weaver/knitter. Haven’t updated my blog and patterns in a long while because rescue dog used to jump up and pull hundreds of lace stitches off the needles, oy!

    33. 33.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      I think it’s a great idea although I have absolutely no artistic talents at all. I love to see other people’s work!
      apropos of nothing, and pardon if it has already been mentioned. David Geffen gifted 150 million dollars to the Yale Drama school. This effectively means the tuition for current and future drama students will be free. A gift several years ago of 100 million to the Yale School of Music by Stephen and Denise Adams made tuition at the Music school free as well.

    36. 36.

      Ruckus

      @Catherine D.:

      My grandmother used to do that, had lace everywhere around the house. Nothing would ever sit naked upon anything made of wood, no cup, lamp, picture. Amazingly beautiful.

      That picture of the rose trellis shawl on your website is amazing. I’ve seen this type of work being done and I can’t imagine the amount of work that would take. And I’ve worked with my hands my for decades, making things out of metal, welding, hand polishing. Once worked for 3 months, with another person, polishing the mold for a cover for a stereo system. It was made out of hardened steel, about 30 inches long, 20 inches wide and 5 inches deep and had to be flat to less than .001 and diamond polished to clear image mirror level. By hand. Nothing else ever took that much hand work. That shawl looks like it took a lot more.

